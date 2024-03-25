Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chewy: Buy The Drop

Mar. 25, 2024 4:44 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock
Summary

  • Chewy reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with significant free cash flow growth and consistent gross margins.
  • The company is expanding its product offerings with Chewy Vet Clinics, creating a new revenue stream.
  • Chewy is trading at a 16X P/E ratio, which is about 50% below the 1-year average P/E ratio.

Falling down red financial chart background. 3D Rendering

peshkov

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported much better than expected results for the fourth quarter which nonetheless caused the company’s shares to fall 10% after earnings. The online pet store retailer is convinced with strong free cash flow growth and consistent gross

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.44K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

