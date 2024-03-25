peshkov

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) reported much better than expected results for the fourth quarter which nonetheless caused the company’s shares to fall 10% after earnings. The online pet store retailer is convinced with strong free cash flow growth and consistent gross margins on its e-Commerce platform. The company is also making strategic moves by broadening its product offers and rolling out Chewy Vet Clinics, which is set to create a new revenue stream for the retailer. While shares of Chewy are not especially cheap from an earnings perspective, I believe that the risk profile here is still favorable!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated Chewy a buy after the company reported third-quarter earnings in December, largely because the pet store retailer generated solid revenue growth and achieved margin expansion in its core business of selling pet products. In the fourth quarter, Chewy generated stable gross margins as well and generated strong free cash flow growth as well, indicating that the retailer has grown into critical scale. With growing profitability, I expect shares of Chewy to revalue higher in 2024.

Chewy beats Q4’23 estimates

Chewy reported Q4’23 EPS on an adjusted basis of $0.18, significantly beating the consensus expectation of $0.09 per share. Revenues came in at $2.83B compared to an average prediction of $2.79B.

Seeking Alpha

Stable gross margins, free cash flow momentum

Chewy sells pet products through its online e-Commerce platform and has grown over time into a company with a multi-billion dollar annual revenue volume. The e-Commerce platform is mainly focused on selling pet products like food, treats, and supplies and has successfully carved a niche out for itself. In the fourth quarter, Chewy achieved $2.83B in revenues, showing 4.2% year-over-year growth. Net sales per active customer in the fourth quarter amounted to $555, showing 11.9% year-over-year growth. Importantly, Chewy is consistently profitable and generated earnings of $31.9M in Q4’23.

Chewy

Chewy’s e-Commerce operations are recession-resistant since the company’s customers tend to spend a stable amount of money on their pet friends. This translates into a predictable revenue picture as well as fairly stable gross margins. Chewy’s FY 2023 gross margins were calculated to 28.4%, showing 0.4 PP margin expansion compared to FY 2022.

Chewy

Chewy is ramping up its free cash flow through growing its customer base, increasing the amount of per-customer revenues, and developing new revenue sources altogether. Chewy, as an example, announced in Q4'23 that it is launching veterinary clinics across the U.S. in order to broaden its market positioning and open up a new revenue stream for the e-Commerce company. Chewy said that the opening of Chewy Vet Care clinics will allow it to tap into the $47.0B U.S. pet health market.

Chewy’s free cash flow soared 60% Y/Y in Q4’23 and increased by a factor of 2.9X in FY 2023 compared to the prior year. I said before that Chewy is a high-volume, low-margin e-Commerce business, so investors should not expect a large change in Chewy’s gross and free cash flow margins in the future. However, the entry into the veterinary market has the potential to be a catalyst for Chewy's top line which in turn should translate to higher free cash flows going forward as well.

Chewy FY'21 FY'22 FY'23 Q4'22 Q4'23 Growth Y/Y Net Revenues ($M) $8,967 $10,199 $11,148 $2,713 $2,826 4% Operating Cash Flow ($M) $192 $350 $486 $101 $100 -1% Free Cash Flow ($M) $9 $119 $343 $42 $67 60% FCF Margin 0% 1% 3% 2% 2% - Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Chewy’s valuation

Chewy is valued at a P/E ratio of 16.9X which is slightly above the industry group average of 16.2X. The industry group includes companies such as Five Below (FIVE) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) which are specialty retailers that operate in very defined niches, just like Chewy. Chewy's free cash flow, as we have seen, is ramping up nicely as the company expands its revenue base and increases its dollar transaction value per customer, which I would name as the top reason for a share revaluation to the upside in FY 2024.

Chewy traded at a 1-year average P/E ratio of 33X, indicating that investors are less willing to pay top dollar for low-margin e-Commerce businesses today than they were a year ago. However, given the impressive 60% growth in FCF in Q4'23, I believe that the business is moving in the right direction and that Chewy has not exhausted its growth potential. In my opinion, shares of Chewy could easily trade at 30-32X earnings given that the company is seeing strong FCF growth and creating new revenue streams.

With the 1-year P/E ratio also being significantly higher than the current P/E, I can see Chewy revalue to a fair value P/E ratio of 30-32X (which would still be below the 1-year average P/E) if the company executes well on its growth strategy and generates incremental free cash flow growth in the coming quarters. A fair value P/E ratio of 30-32X implies a fair value range of $28-30 and upside revaluation potential of up to 93%.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Chewy

The biggest risk that I see with online store retailers is that they have very low margins and therefore very little room for strategic errors. As a result, Chewy's valuation factor may be vulnerable if the retailer fails to get its veterinary clinics off the group or if its free cash flow growth stalled. What would change my mind about Chewy is if the e-Commerce platform saw lower transactions per customer and its free cash flow margins contracted going forward.

Final thoughts

Chewy had a very successful fourth quarter and the company continued to convince with strong gross margins in its e-Commerce business as well as 60% growth in free cash flow year over year... which is why I believe the 10% correction following earnings was exaggerated. The entry into the pet health market obviously also makes sense and could be a catalyst for revenue and free cash flow growth going forward. What I appreciate the most about Chewy is that the retailer is operating in a recession-resistant business where customers will continue to spend on their pets. Shares of the pet store retailer also remain attractively valued based off of earnings and I continue to see a favorable risk profile for Chewy in FY 2024!