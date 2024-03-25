JamesBrey

Today we are going to talk about a popular medium term bond fund, iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB). We are going to give you the rundown on it and tell you what its strengths and weaknesses are. We are also going to tell you why this will likely do better than the broader equity market over the next 5 years. Finally, we will get to our title, which is some better income alternatives.

Fund Background

IGIB holds no surprises for investors who even read the full name of this fund. It holds dollar denominated, medium term bonds and these bonds are almost completely from the investment grade Universe. The fund holds a passive stance, which is the clearly the popular flavor these days. But instead of trying to hold every single investment grade bond that exists in the 5-10 year space, it applies a "representative sampling indexing strategy". This strategy selects a sample of securities from the index it seeks to track, namely the ICE BofA 1-5 Year US Corporate Index. The aim is to match the index returns without chasing down every single bond. The idea behind this is that chasing low liquidity bonds can force price changes uncorrelated with fundamentals and investors then have to pay a price for that via underperformance. We have actually seen what happens when a fund basically ignores that concept and buys everything without regard to price, and that fund is from the same outfit. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) has some of the worst results from not using the sampling strategy and most of this action can be seen on the last trading day of the month.

Getting back to IGIB, while the ETF may not hold all the index components, it meets its goal of matching the characteristics of the index.

Fees

One reason that active fund managers have such a hard time beating these passive funds is just the sheer fee advantage. At 0.04%, IGIB is close to the funds managing "Money For Nothing".

IGIB

Of course that sometimes can get you into Dire Straits as passive investors in different funds will find out in the years ahead. But IGIB is unlikely to suffer a major breakdown. We shall see why below.

Portfolio

Banking makes up quarter of the fund in total and that weight is actually far higher than the total financial sector weight in the S&P 500 (SPY). If you add the insurance sector holdings below, you really tower over how much exposure you get to financials from this fund relative to the equity market passive ETFs.

IGIB

This is not really a problem per se as the fund is holding investment grade securities and the large "too big to fail" banks form most of its holdings.

IGIB

With most funds that show a certain average maturity profile, we tend to find a lot of bonds both below and above that number. Not so in the case of IGIB.

IGIB

We have virtually no maturities till we reach the 5-7 year period. This is only possible if the fund is pretty much selling everything when it falls below this maturity profile, and then reinvesting in longer dated bonds. The credit quality is consistent with the fund's objectives and you see negligible outliers.

IGIB

The majority of the index securities are from the financial sector, and thus the top 10 issuers in the IGIB portfolio do not surprise.

Outlook

With the fund's yield to maturity at 5.28% today, you can expect to make 5.24% (YTM minus fees) if you have zero defaults.

IGIB

Obviously there are other factors here and those include change in credit ratings and change in interest rates over any time frame. But it is a good idea to set your expectations to that 5.24% number. So our view here is as follows.

1) You can do better than this with similar risk levels, but it requires some work.

2) You will likely do far worse than this in SPY.

The latter statement is based on the worst valuations we have seen for SPY since the dotcom peak.

Bloomberg via Liz Ann Sonders on X

Yes COVID-19 did produce higher valuations but that was more of an artifact of temporarily depressed revenues. We won't elaborate more on that here. All we will say is 5.25% from IGIB is going to look glorious in comparison to what SPY will deliver over the medium term. Now on point one, we want to offer a couple of alternatives for those willing to do the work.

Main Street Capital's (MAIN) March 1, 2029 notes. CUSIP 56035LAH7

Everyone is familiar with the quality and performance of MAIN. Its bonds also offer an interesting avenue for those inclined to just opt for safer income.

FINRA

We had highlighted these a little earlier in our Marketplace Service when they carried a 6.84% Yield to Maturity.

Conservative Income Portfolio

While MAIN is rated BBB-, just like a majority of BDCs, it is far superior in quality. The history of value creation on the equity and the fact that it trades at a large premium to NAV, offer an additional level of protection. In a pinch, MAIN can always raise capital at least some premium to its NAV and that is likely to make management not hesitate to do so. Often when a company is in distress the best course of action is an equity raise but if the equity is trading well below its intrinsic worth, management can hesitate and lose the window. With MAIN that should not be an issue. Even now, we see the yield as a compelling alternative.

There are quite a lot of BDC bonds here that mature between 1 year to 7 years out. They have a wide range of yields and safety characteristics. We highlighted another one recently and think that these might offer the best trade-off between risk and reward in the medium term.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.