As readers of my fixed income ladder articles know, I own several bonds or notes rated below investment-grade, affectionately referred to as Junk bonds. As one would expect, some deserved that classification and I didn’t sell two until after getting burned badly. One solution was adding both the iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) and the iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH), which I will review and compare to a close competitor, the Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS).

After comparing these two ETFs and then their YTM value against others in both series, I gave the BSJS ETF a Buy rating; with the IBHH ETF getting a Hold.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg 2028 Term High Yield and Income Index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield and other income generating corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The index is composed of U.S. dollar denominated, taxable, fixed-rate, high yield and BBB or equivalently rated corporate bonds scheduled to mature between January 1, 2028 and December 15, 2028, inclusive. The fund will invest in non-U.S. issuers to the extent necessary for it to track the index.

Source: seekingalpha.com IBHH

IBHH has $67m in AUM and charges investors 35bps in fees. The TTM yield is 6.65%.

Index review

Bloomberg describes this index series as:

The Bloomberg 20XX Term High Yield and Income Index is a targeted maturity benchmark that measures the performance of the USD-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable high yield and BBB-rated investment corporate bond market maturing between January 1,20XX and December 15, 20XX. The index is comprised of high yield bonds until 1.5 years prior to index maturity. After that point, the index will become a composite index, comprised of sub-indices of high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds also maturing between January 1, 20XX and December 15, 20XX. The index limits issuer exposure to a maximum of 3% of total market value of the index and redistributes the excess market value amongst the high yield and investment grade subindices on a pro-rata basis. In the final year, principal and interest collected in the index are reinvested pro-rata for the first six months of the year. In the final six months, principal from maturing and called bonds will be represented in the index by a cash component, which is not reinvested and does not earn any interest, until the final maturity date on December 15, 20XX.

Source: assets.bbhub.io/professional/sites

IBHH holdings review

iShares provides the following portfolio characteristics for IBHH:

ishares.com IBHH

Important data from above will be compared against the other ETF later. This ETF has concentrated exposure to Consumer Cyclicals (20+%) and high exposure to four other sectors (10+%), all of which represent over 70% of the total portfolio.

ishares.com IBHH sectors

IBHH doesn't just hold non-investment-grade bonds but they are highly exposed to the lower rated ones within the "junk" ratings.

ishares.com IBHH

According to S&P Global, the 3-year cumulative defaults rates historically are: .91% for BBB, 4.2% for BB, jumping to 12.4% for B and almost half (45.7% of C rated debt. I used iShares data to see how the bonds mature over the course of 2028, with no new reallocations happening after the June bonds mature.

iShares.com; compiled by Author

Top holdings

Using XLS, I was able to get a list of all the Issuers with 1+% exposure:

iShares.com; compiled by Author

So while there is a high exposure to B and C rate bonds, no one Issuer provides high risk.

iShares.com; compiled by Author

IBHH holds over 340 bonds, the Top 20 account for 17% of the portfolio. It takes the smallest 120 positions to match that weight. The ETF does hold two bonds that mature in 2029 (.03% weight) that I would assume had their maturity date extended after the initial offering.

IBHH distributions review

seekingalpha.com IBHH DVDs

With little portfolio turnover once the ETF starts, payouts would be expected to change little, as has been the case with IBHH.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund invests in U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds with effective maturities in the year 2028. The fund invests in high yield securities rated between BB+ and CCC- by S&P and Fitch and between Ba1 and Caa3 by Moody’s. The fund seeks to track the performance of the BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2028 Index, by using representative sampling technique. Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF was formed on September 14, 2020 and is domiciled in the United States.

Source: seekingalpha.com BSJS

BDJS has $163m in AUM and charges investors 42bps in fees. The TTM yield is 6.75%.

Index review

The BSJS ETF factsheet mentioned that effective the first of this year, the Underlying Index name changed from the Nasdaq BulletShares®USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2028 Index to the Invesco BulletShares® High Yield Corporate Bond 2028 Index. The following Index definition was provided:

The Index provides exposure to a diversified basket of US dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds, all with a maturity — or, in some cases, effective maturity — of 2028. The Index combines the precise maturity exposure of an individual bond with the diversification benefits of a broad basket of securities, and is expected to have a return profile similar to a held-to-maturity bond.

Source: invescoindexing.com

Key characteristics include:

Coupon 4.10% Effective Duration (years) 3.67 Years to Maturity 4.20 Yield to Maturity 5.15% Quality BBB+ Number of Bonds 367 Click to enlarge

BSJS holdings review

Sector allocations are as follows:

invesco.com

Utilities exposure is 3.47%. Like IBHH, BSJS is top loaded by sectors too but not quite as bad as the iShares ETF. Ratings show a similar mix as IBHH holds.

invesco.com

Here, based on S&P ratings, the below BB weights comes to 55%, compared to 57% for IBHH. Note that Mood's rates the holdings tougher than S&P currently is. Using those ratings, 69% of the portfolio is rate below BB!

As its WAM indicates, BSJS has more weight in the later months of 2028 than IBHH does, slightly.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

Top holdings

BSJS has more 1+% Issuer weights than IBHH has, though again none over 2%.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

The above Issuer list matches what I saw for IBHH.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

Here, the Top 20 account for 20% of the portfolio, slightly more than the concentration within IBHH. The same weight at the bottom takes 110 positions. There are no bonds maturing past 2028.

BSJS distributions review

seekingalpha.com BSJS DVDs

Showing a similar pattern as IBHH, payouts have shown minimal variation, a fact that should please investors.

Comparing ETFs

The next table summaries key features of each ETF

Factor IBHH ETF BSJS ETF Inception date 3/8/22 9/14/20 AUM $67m $164m Fees (bps) 35 42 # of bonds held 342 290 Top ten % 10.1% 12.0% Turnover rate 29% 5% Yield 6.67% 6.75% YTM 7.60% 7.77% Average price $95.30 $94.99 Average coupon 6.28% 6.38% Effective duration 2.86 3.02 Average maturity 3.74 4.36 Portfolio rating B B Trading volume 31k 78k Click to enlarge

As I would have expected since their sole investment goal is the same, the ETFs diff little but there are factors that seem to favor BSJS, such as:

A much lower turnover ratio, which cuts the cost of maintaining the portfolio.

Slight advantage in both current yield and YTM, which, unlike open-ended ETFs, is more relevant here.

Longer durations and maturities which would indicate their portfolio has more bonds maturing later in 2028. That should help support the yield as the portfolio is converted to cash that year.

A lower weighted average bond price allowing for more price appreciations as the portfolio fully matures before the termination date.

Much higher trading volume which should translate into tighter bid/ask spreads when entering and exiting one's position.

There are only two that favor IBHH; lower fees and less Top 10 concentration.

Portfolio strategy

While discussing this as I was writing, I was logically asked, “Why these ETFs versus other fixed income investments options?”. I answered them this way:

Currently, corporate bonds provide more income that the safer choices of bank CDs or debt issues by the US or other governments. While spreads are historical tight, the present risk/return picture is okay for me.

By using an ETF, I think the extra risk of investing in lower rated bonds will offset the higher default risk those bonds carry if owned individually. By using a Target Term ETF, I not only achieve the above point, but also set a termination date with minimal interest-rate risk.

My current fixed income allocation has little exposure to HY corporate debt, which for me means adding either ETF adds diversification to my mix. That won’t be the case for everyone.

Since both managers off a series of termination dates, by owning several, I can minimize the risk I discuss next.

Fixed income investor need to keep in mind a seldom mention risk the face when owning bonds that mature; that being reinvestment risk. That is the risk of not being able to buy new bonds with the same coupon as the one that just matured. Here, I see that coming into play as investors have a range of years each issuer provides to pick from. If one thinks interest rates will have a steady decline over a long period, the best option would be to "lock in" today's YTM available. The next table shows some of the ETFs in each series illustrating that value.

Year Ticker YTM Ticker YTM 2026 IBHF 7.62% BSJQ 7.72% 2027 IBHG 7.53% BSJR 7.41% 2028 IBHH 7.60% BSJS 7.77% 2029 IBHI 7.64% BSJT 7.47% 2030 IBHJ 7.05% BSJU 6.96% Click to enlarge

For the Bulletshares series, the BSJS ETF covered here appears to be the best combined of YTM and availability. For the iShares, going out to 2029 should be considered by owning the IBHI ETF. Since this article focused on the 2028 pair, I will give the BSJS ETF a Buy rating, the IBHH only a Hold.