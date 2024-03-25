Marat Musabirov

The Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ in order to achieve their goals. At least, investors will be able to employ this fund temporarily to achieve their goals as it is currently scheduled to be liquidated in about eighteen months, on September 30, 2025. The fact that this fund is scheduled to be liquidated at that time need not be a bad thing for investors however, as the current price is below the liquidation price. With that said though, this does not necessarily guarantee that investors will realize a gain from the liquidation eighteen months from now since a lot can happen to the price of the fund's assets between now and that date. It is something that should be kept in mind though, and the fund's current 9.52% yield may only be able to provide investors with income for a limited period of time.

The fund's current yield is reasonably attractive compared to its peers. Morningstar classifies the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund as a "Taxable High-Yield Fund," so here is how the fund's current yield compares to other funds that share this classification:

Fund Name Current Yield Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund 9.52% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) 9.35% Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) 11.18% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) 8.92% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 9.56% Click to enlarge

I realize that some readers might argue about the classification of some of these funds. This could be particularly true for the Apollo Tactical Income Fund, which currently has a fairly high allocation to leveraged loans as opposed to traditional junk bonds. However, Morningstar classifies it as a Taxable High Yield Fund, so it is included in this chart. The important takeaway here is that the yield of the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund compares reasonably well to that of similar options currently trading in the market, so investors do not need to give up anything in terms of yield to add this fund to their portfolios.

On the surface, the performance of the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund appears to be something of a disappointment. Over the past three years, the shares of this fund have declined 22.48%, which is substantially worse than the 11.81% decline of the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK):

This could be something that will turn off potential investors, particularly considering that the fund has a similar yield to that of the closed-end fund. As already mentioned, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 9.52% yield while the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has an average yield-to-worst of 7.63% and a yield-to-maturity of 7.76%. The index fund's website states that its 30-day SEC yield is 7.34% right now. As such, it does not appear that the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has enough of an excess yield for many investors to stomach the weaker trailing three-year performance.

However, things do look a bit different when we consider that the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fund. The modus operandi for closed-end funds is that the fund aims to keep its portfolio relatively stable over time while paying out most or all of its investment profits to the investors. This is the reason why these funds frequently have higher yields than most other things in the market. It also means that investors in the fund do a lot better over time than the share price movements would suggest, so it is important that we include the distributions paid out by the fund in any analysis of its performance. When we do that, we see that investors in this fund have experienced a 0.81% gain over the past three years. This is still worse than the 4.51% total return that the junk bond index delivered over the period, but the difference is not nearly as pronounced:

While this is certainly better than suffering a loss over the period, it still might not be good enough for investors to favor the closed-end fund over the index given where yields currently are. However, the fund might still be worth considering, especially if we consider that a decline in interest rates between now and September of next year could push up the price of this fund's assets. However, the fact that the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund does not use leverage could prevent it from appreciating more than the index in such a scenario. As long as the assets of the fund are purchased at a discount on net asset value though, that could result in a bit of an extra boost upon liquidation.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense when we consider that this is a bond fund. As I pointed out in a recent article:

As a rule, bonds provide all of their investment return in the form of direct payments to their investors. A bond investor purchases a newly issued bond at face value, collects a regular coupon payment from the issuer that corresponds to interest on the loan, and then receives the face value back when the bond matures. There are no net capital gains over the life of the bond because bonds have no inherent link to the growth and prosperity of the issuing company. Thus, the bond's yield is the only source of net investment returns.

The fund's website specifically states that the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund aims to achieve its objectives by investing in an unleveraged portfolio of high-yield ("junk") bonds. Please see the first bullet point in this screenshot from the webpage:

CEF Connect likewise confirms that this is a bond fund:

As such, the provision of income seems to be a very logical objective for this fund since that is how bonds deliver the majority of their investment return.

The fact that the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund invests its assets primarily in junk bonds could be somewhat concerning to risk-averse investors. After all, we have all heard stories about the very high risk of default possessed by junk bonds. Indeed, in a recent article, I showed this chart that clearly shows that junk bonds have substantially higher default rates than investment-grade corporates:

Moody's Investor Service

We can clearly see that the probability that a given bond issue will default increases substantially when going from Baa (investment-grade) to Ba level. The default risk then rapidly increases as we move down to B-rated and then Caa-rated issues. Risk-averse investors, particularly retirees, tend to not like this as defaults result in principal destruction and retirees may have a difficult time obtaining new principal to replace any that was lost. When we consider this, the credit ratings of the bonds held by the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund may be concerning. Here is a high-level summary of the fund's portfolio, broken down by credit rating:

Franklin Templeton

As we can see above, BBB and BB-bonds should be reasonably safe in terms of defaults. Those, however, only account for 37.96% of the fund's total assets. In addition, cash and cash equivalents should be considered investment-grade for all purposes that matter. This brings the fund's allocation to things rated BB or higher to 40.86% of the portfolio. That is not really too bad, but it is still lower than some income investors might prefer. Fortunately, we can see that 34.10% of the fund's assets are invested in B-rated securities. If we add those to the BB or higher-rated assets, we get up to 74.96% of the overall total. That is reasonable, but the very high default risk of the 25.04% of assets that are rated CCC or lower (assuming that the unrated assets are CCC or worse in quality) could still cause some problems in terms of default risk.

Fortunately, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has 296 unique issuers represented in its portfolio and the only individual issuer that accounts for more than 2% of the fund's total assets is the United States Treasury:

Franklin Templeton

As such, any individual default should have a small enough impact on the fund's portfolio as a whole that it will be quickly erased by the coupon payments that the fund receives from the other assets in its portfolio. As such, we probably do not need to worry about the risk of default-related losses here, but we should also not be too complacent when we consider that Moody's Investor Service has expressed some concerns over junk bond defaults this year. This risk may be higher than the firm thought back in October too, as it seems quite possible that the Federal Reserve will not be able to cut interest rates as rapidly as many market participants hoped last year.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund is a term fund with a scheduled liquidation date of September 30, 2025. One thing that we frequently see term funds do is set up their portfolios so that the assets mature right around the liquidation date. This works out very well with bond term funds like this one since all the fund theoretically needs to do is purchase bonds maturing in the third quarter of 2025, collect income from them that it pays out to the shareholders, and then use the money that it receives when the bond matures to liquidate the fund. If the fund purchased all of these bonds as new issue bonds at its own inception, it should ensure that the investors do not lose any money over the life of the fund with the exception of possible defaults. There are some funds that are included in employer-sponsored retirement accounts that do exactly this, except that they frequently do this with United States Treasury securities or other assets that are highly unlikely to default.

The Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund does not appear to be doing this. The website states that the bonds currently held in the fund's portfolio have an average time to maturity of 4.88 years and an average duration of 3.28 years:

Franklin Templeton

This puts the maturity date of the average bond well beyond the scheduled liquidation date of the fund. The schedule of investments provided in the fund's most recent financial report suggests the same thing, as there are a number of bonds with maturity dates in the 2026 to 2034 period. As such, the fund's liquidation date is earlier than the maturity date of the average bond. This exposes the fund's shareholders to interest rate risk that would not be present were the fund buying bonds whose maturities line up with the fund's liquidation date. After all, this fund is going to sell the assets that it holds at the market price as of the liquidation date, which may be higher or lower than the bond's face value depending on interest rates at that time and the bond in question.

With that said, the bonds should fetch a higher price than they are trading at now if the interest rate scenario outlined by the Federal Open Market Committee following its meeting earlier this week actually plays out. The dot plot released by the central bank on Wednesday predicted that the federal funds rate would be at 4.6% at year-end 2024 and 3.9% at year-end 2025:

BankRate/Data from Federal Reserve

This suggests that the Federal Reserve is planning to reduce interest rates over the next eighteen months. However, the comments made by Jerome Powell in his press conference following the meeting suggest that there is less certainty about the timing of these cuts and that the timing will be highly dependent on the data. Meanwhile, the data is coming in hotter than the Federal Reserve expected it to do so, and its progress in pushing back against inflation seems questionable. I have shown this in various previous articles.

Thus, the current predictions are that the price that the fund obtains for the bonds in the portfolio when it liquidates in eighteen months should be higher than today. This should provide investors in the fund with an additional return in excess of the current yield over the intervening period. However, the exact timing and magnitude of this is very difficult to determine right now given the current economic data and the composition of the fund's portfolio right now.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio that primarily consists of high-yield bonds. As bonds in general deliver all of their net lifetime returns in the form of direct payments to their owners, this strategy works pretty well to accomplish this objective. In this case, the fund collects all of the coupon payments that are made by the bonds in its portfolio and combines them with any profits that the fund manages to achieve by exploiting changes in bond prices that accompany interest rate movements. The fund then pays out all of the money that it manages to earn via these methods to its shareholders, net of the fund's own expenses. As junk bonds have very high yields in the current interest rate environment, we can assume that this would result in the fund's shares having a very high yield today.

This is certainly the case, as the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0950 per share ($1.14 per share annually), which gives it a 9.52% yield at the current share price. As we saw earlier in this article, this yield compares reasonably well with the fund's peers. Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years. As we can see here, the fund has both raised and reduced its distribution multiple times since its inception:

CEF Connect

This may prove to be a bit of a turn-off for those investors who are looking to receive a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. However, it is not particularly surprising for a bond fund to vary its distribution like this over its lifetime. After all, the total returns that are provided by a bond portfolio vary with interest rates and interest rates are completely out of the fund's control. This fund has actually managed to do a bit better than many other bond funds in terms of consistency over time, however. I suppose this makes sense to a certain extent. After all, this fund is a term fund with a specific liquidation date, so it does not need to ensure the long-term longevity of its portfolio. If the fund ends up over-distributing, then all that will happen is that the fund's net asset value will be a little lower at the time of its dissolution. In a sense, it can front-load its returns.

However, that does not mean that we should completely ignore the fund's finances. We still want to investigate its financial performance and see how much, if any, net asset value destruction is being done by the fund's distribution. This is because that will ultimately affect how much is left over for the shareholders on the liquidation date.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund corresponds to the six-month period that ended on November 30, 2023. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is a fairly good period of time for the fund's financial report to cover as much of the six-month period in question was characterized by rising interest rates and falling bond prices. The fund probably took some realized or unrealized losses during the period and this report should give us a good idea of how well it ultimately did. It is, after all, pretty easy for anyone to make money during a rising asset market so it is the weak markets that distinguish good managers from average ones.

For the six-month period, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund received $13,365,221 in interest and $61,622 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We need to subtract the foreign withholding taxes that the fund had to pay from this total, which gives it a total investment income of $13,401,646 over the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $12,078,249 available for shareholders. This was, unfortunately, not sufficient to cover the $12,882,540 that it paid out in distributions during the period. The fund did manage to get remarkably close to covering its distributions solely with net investment income, however. We generally would like a fixed-income fund to fully cover its distributions with net investment income, so this is reasonable, albeit not perfect.

There are other ways through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions, however. For example, it might be able to earn some money by trading bonds prior to maturity and exploiting the price movements that bonds experience. The fund's annual turnover of 62.00% suggests that it is engaging in a certain amount of trading activity to earn money via this method.

The Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund had somewhat mixed results in earning money via these alternative methods. For the six-month period, the fund reported net realized losses of $14,556,688 but these were offset by $15,274,667 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets decreased by $86,312 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund technically failed to cover its distributions during the period, but it did get very close.

Overall, this fund's finances are probably fine. As already mentioned, the fact that this is a term fund with roughly eighteen months until its liquidation means that it can overdistribute to a certain extent, and it did manage to get pretty close to covering its distribution in any case. At this point, we probably do not need to worry too much about a distribution cut since the fund can distribute a bit more than it earns if it needs to.

Valuation

As of March 21, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a net asset value of $12.25 per share but the shares currently trade at $11.86 each. This gives the fund's shares a 3.18% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is a bit better than the 2.50% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month, so the current entry price is reasonable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund looks like a pretty decent way to earn a very high level of income for eighteen months or so. The biggest question here is where interest rates will actually be at the time of liquidation, although most analysts, economists, and Federal Reserve officials believe that they will be lower. That should allow this fund to liquidate its assets at a higher price than they are currently trading at, which will result in some capital gains at liquidation.

I am going to assign a buy rating on this fund right now. I am not certain that it will beat the junk bond index going forward, but it does boast a higher yield and will probably provide investors with some upside unless interest rates do not decline at all over the next eighteen months.