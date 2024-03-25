Indigo Division

Please note this is about the claims of rare earths and critical metals in the Ramaco coal mine. This is not, not, a commentary on the metallurgical coal market. It is therefore incomplete, obviously, as it doesn't talk of the major output. It does, however, deal as best I can with the claims being made about rare earths and critical metals. So, take it in that sense.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) has released an update to their report on the rare earths content of their coal mine. They've also started to make claims about the gallium and germanium contents of the mine. To those within the business - that's the weird metals business, not Ramaco - those latter claims about critical metals are even less impressive than those about the rare earths.

For example, the claim "There's germanium in my coal!" will be greeted by the industry with one of Homer's "D'Oh!"s. Because, well, yes, we know there's germanium in coal. We've known that for near a century. Same with gallium. And, as I pointed out earlier, pretty much the same about rare earths in fact.

Ramaco and rare earths

Back 6 months I wrote about Ramaco and rare earths here at Seeking Alpha. My conclusion was not greatly encouraging. They didn't seem - to me at least - to have anything out of the ordinary at all. Sure, there are rare earths in coal. Great, we all know that. Or, rather, in the industry we all know that. We also all know they're very diffuse and at least so far as anyone knows the costs of extraction are higher than the value once extracted.

The value at Ramaco is therefore whether they've a new and exciting extraction method, nothing else. For if some to many coal mines have similar trace elements contents then that is the only way to be adding value - a cute method of extraction rather than ownership of a common enough coal mine.

That $37 billion

As I said earlier:

The first issue is that they're counting wrong. Add up all the value of all the rare earths there - of those rare earths were processed out, separated and made available for sale at current market prices. OK, that could be $37 billion. Willing to accept that for the point of argument at least. OK, what's the cost of extracting them? Then purifying them? The value of a mine is not the value of the metals in it. It's the value of the metals in it minus the costs of extracting those metals. By example, it's a standard mining industry claim that the North Sea (the wet bit between Britain and Germany) contains $5 trillion in gold. It would also take $20 trillion to extract it. Thus the value of the North Sea as a gold mine is a negative $15 trillion (don't believe those actual numbers too much there, the idea stands). So, no, that $37 billion is a dead in the water number. Because yes, they are counting the sales value of purified oxides as that valuation, not including any of the costs of extraction or purification.

I then went on to point out that we already know there are rare earths in coal. The question is not the presence, it's the extraction. In the absence of a cute new method of doing that then those rare earths probably aren't worth anything. Well, likely. Further, a new method of extraction could also be applied to other coal deposits. Making rare earths really not very rare at all. For the Ramaco mine to be worth some grand amount the rare earths levels do need to be rather grand. Which, from my reading of the literature, they're not.

Well, OK, but the new report?

So there's a new report out from Ramaco. Here's the report, here's the letter to shareholders. The RE contents seem to have improved but a goodly part of that is that they've changed their measurement method. If you burn off the carbon first then measure concentrations then you're going to get a higher concentration than if you don't burn off the carbon first. This is, after all, coal. That's what "ash" basis means.

Other than that I don't see much that's greatly positive. Sure, as we were told before (and I've no reason to doubt at all) the Nd/Pr ratio looks good, the Dy and Tb levels are high. Those are the real pay metals, so that's good. But then they're also the levels we would expect from an ionic clay deposit and that's really what we're being told is here, clays around and within the coal. So no great surprise and nothing much different from before.

Gallium and germanium

We're also told very exciting news. There's gallium and germanium in the coal!

The deposit has been found to contain unusually large quantities and concentrations of two high value critical minerals named germanium and gallium. China recently imposed export bans on both. Current preliminary tests indicate a volume of ~150,000 tons of these two minerals at a high concentration of roughly 60 ppm. For reference, the United States consumes roughly 200 tons annually of these minerals and the average concentration is roughly 20 ppm.

Umm, no. The US consumes perhaps 18 tonnes of Ga a year, 30 tonnes of Ge. Of which perhaps half is supplied by recycled scrap (a rough estimate). 200 tonnes of virgin material is more like global consumption after scrap recycling. Now, that's not exactly an important correction it's just one that makes me bite my lip a little. Because these sorts of letters should be accurate right?

It's also true that Ga and Ge being in coal isn't a surprise at all. We've known this since the 1930s. In fact, that lovely warm sound on the early electric guitars comes from germanium resistors - which were made from Ge collected from coal fumes. Johnson Matthey used to have a plant in Cheshire, England, that did this.

It's also true that 60ppm combined is a low, not high concentration. The 20 ppm is the concentration in the lithosphere, not the average for places that we get our Ga and Ge from.

And, you know, not hugely impressive. Not to those in the know. Now, they do give reasonably accurate prices, $500k to $1 million per tonne. OK, but now think. So, the mine is going to provide all of the US consumption of these two - you know, a model just for giggles. So, we're talking $25 to $50 million in gross revenues maybe? Before extraction costs?

This is not an exciting proposition now, is it?

This before the fact that we do in fact gain about 50% of the world's germanium from coal already - it's not an unknown tech at all. But there's a wrinkle here. Just one of those little weirdnesses of chemistry. The process of burning the coal concentrates the Ge by about 10x into the fly ash (technically it "sublimes") and I'm at least told that something similar-ish happens with the gallium.

The point there being that this means a mine with Ga and Ge in the coal isn't interesting. Just go find a coal fired power plant and get the fly ash from them instead. And we can do vastly better by collecting the fly ash from a high Ge coal in the first place rather than the numbers from this Ramaco mine.

But, but, coal with metals in!

Something I keep saying is that the whole world is made up of only 90 elements. There are, therefore, a whole lot of places where we can find some amount or other of near any elements (OK, astatine is rare, but you grasp the point). The crucial thing about mining is not, repeat not, the nature of the deposit nor the concentrations in it. It's the ability to extract from that deposit at a profit. Sure, obviously, the nature and concentration of the deposit will make that easier or not but it's still the costs of extraction which rule.

As I've been saying this Ramaco deposit doesn't look like anything exceptional in terms of the rare earth or gallium/germanium content of the coal. In fact, for the latter two, it looks distinctly subeconomic.

But it's extraction that rules. Maybe there is some cute method of extraction here? Well, from the report:

13.0 MINING METHODS Mining methods related to this Exploration Target have not been defined.

Umm, they don't know. Also:

12.0 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES Exploration Target tonnage estimates reported are not Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, and do not meet the threshold for reserve modifying factors, such as estimated economic viability, that would allow for conversion to Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that any part of the Exploration Target tonnage estimates will be converted into Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves.

Well, that makes sense. If you've no clue how you're going to extract and absolutely no idea at all whether it will be economic to extract then you cannot have a mineral reserve (or resource). You've also not really got a plan either.

Formally, there's no value whatever to these claims of REs and critical minerals. For that's really what mineral reserves and resources mean, that you've reached a particular stage of proof that you're allowed to claim that you've really got something. At which point I'd suggest that any value which is ascribed to these minerals in the Ramaco stock price shouldn't be there.

Why am I wrong?

Now, it is always possible that I am wrong. Despite knowing stuff I am not infallible after all.

More to the point here there's an awful lot of government money being thrown around these days at critical minerals, computing and so on. It is, I guess, vaguely possible that the Feds will be convinced to support this project in some manner. They're doing other things I consider a waste of money after all.

If - if - the Feds decide that they'll pay the development costs of an extraction method, or perhaps the losses if one cannot be found, then maybe there's something here.

But on the basics so far I don't see it.

My view

As at the top this is only about the rare earth and critical minerals content that Ramaco is claiming at their coal mine. I don't know enough about metallurgical coal to be able to evaluate that part of the business. So, it's only about the metals.

I don't see, even with this upgrade to their numbers, that there's anything even interesting, let alone remarkable, about the metals contents of this coal deposit. In fact, for Ga and Ge I'd, by eyeball, call them considerably under par.

They've also got absolutely nothing by way of an extraction method.

As I've also pointed out, if an average to subpar coal deposit can be made economic as a metals mine by some new extraction method then so can all other subpar coal deposits too - meaning that there'd really be no rarity.

The investor view

This depends entirely upon how much of this potential metals value you think is incorporated into the stock price. Anything more than nothing is, to my mind, too much.

So, if you think that Ramaco is selling at a premium over its pure coal value then I'd suggest that getting out would be a good idea. For that premium should not, to my mind, exist.

On the other hand, if you think it's fairly valued purely as a coal play then go with that. For as I say it's the rare earth and critical minerals value that I cannot see here. So, to the extent that influences the stock price that's the thing I'm commenting upon.