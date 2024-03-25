Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ramaco Resources: The Latest Report Still Does Not Impress

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • Ramaco Resources has released an update on the rare earths content of their coal mine, as well as claims about gallium and germanium contents.
  • The claims about critical metals are not impressive to those in the industry, as the presence of germanium and gallium in coal is already known.
  • The value of the mine depends on whether there is a new and efficient extraction method, as the costs of extraction may outweigh the value of the metals.

Coal

Indigo Division

Please note this is about the claims of rare earths and critical metals in the Ramaco coal mine. This is not, not, a commentary on the metallurgical coal market. It is therefore incomplete, obviously, as it doesn't talk of the major output. It does, however, deal

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.76K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About METC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on METC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
METC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News