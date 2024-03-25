wellesenterprises

At its peak, all the way back in 1996, Eastman Kodak Company's (NYSE:KODK) brand, film and camera innovations made it one of the world's most valuable companies, reporting $16 billion in revenue, and the stock was trading above $90. Since then, the company miss the mark on digitalisation, declaring bankruptcy and returning in 2013 after severe restructuring and business shifts. Still, little recent excitement about the company's fundamentals or stock performance has occurred. The company's top line has slowly decreased towards the $1 billion mark, and in the last five years, there was just one brief period in which we saw the stock price rise to $33.20 in July 2020. However, this was thanks to meme stock momentum rather than financial performance. Historically, most of the company's revenue is generated through traditional print, predicted to grow slowly at 3% between now and 2030. The company combined its digital and traditional print segments in 2023.

Annual revenue by business segment (Sec.gov)

Whilst incomparable to its heydays, the business is healthy; it has an improving bottom line and improved levered free cash flow, as seen in its most recent Q4 2023 results. Furthermore, the compelling event is that the company is sitting on $1.2 billion in surplus cash through its overfunded pension structure. This has excited the market much more than the company's financial results. We have seen the stock increase by 35.17% in the last month. While the surplus cash is intriguing from an investor perspective, especially compared to its market cap of only $371.54 million. Right now, I think it's too speculative as to whether or not shareholders will benefit from this. Therefore, I recommend a wait-and-see hold rating.

One month stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company overview

Kodak is considered to be the world's first camera brand. It has built technologies over 130 years, giving it 79,000 patents worldwide. Today, the company is focused on three segments to generate revenue, as seen in the image below. However, the most significant segment remains print, previously broken into digital and traditional formats. We can see that YoY, the company's top line, continues to decline.

FY 2023 by segment (Investor presentation 2024)

The company has announced its $1.2 billion in surplus cash and intends to explore options for using this money. Something very apparent from the earnings call and the Q4 2023 presentation is that there is minimal discussion about specific growth strategies for the future. We have not been given FY2024 guidance, and within the earnings call, the future was mentioned once, very vaguely. This makes me cautious and gives me little to get excited about.

Eastman Kodak offering (Company website)

The company still sees a demand for film and is playing into this market by investing in new facilities and spoolers. The only real catalyst has less to do with the company's financial performance or innovations. It is its increased liquidity through a pension fund of $1.2 billion. However, it is not yet clear how the company will use this or whether investors can benefit. It also participates in brand licensing to improve its financial position. The company's cash and cash equivalents improved YoY by $38 million.

Financial overview

Kodak's top line has been decreasing for over a decade. YoY's revenue declined by 7% to reach $1.17 billion, and Q4 2023 indicated an even steeper decline of 10% YoY. While the company experienced decreased revenue, it also reported improvements in gross profit and net income. Gross profit increased by 24% YoY. This indicates that although the top line is declining, the company has improved its core operational efficiency.

Annual revenue, gross profit and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company's net income for FY 2023 was $75 million, nearly three times as much as what it produced in FY 2022.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Levered free cash flow TTM is positive at $75.3 million, much higher than the prior three financial years, which helps the company to reinvest into the business, pay off debts, and reward investors. If we look at the company's balance sheet, we can see an increase to $255 million. We can also see that the company is sufficiently liquid, with a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

Eastman Kodak's valuation has fallen into the small-cap stock category. This makes the stock more volatile and less liquid, and therefore, it is also riskier. At the same time, we can see that the company is in a healthy financial position and has fallen into $1.2 billion surplus cash from its pension fund scheme. However, it is still speculative as to how this cash will be used and the company has not indicated a guidance for FY2024 or given any clear growth drivers regarding the business. We can also see that analysts have little interest in covering the stock. The stock may be attractive because it is trading cheaply. We can see that the stock's price-to-sales ratio is 0.34, indicating that investors are paying significantly less for every dollar sold.

Quant valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

While the company has improved its bottom line, its long-term downward trending top-line results are unattractive. The company saw peak success as a front-runner in film and photography. However, although claiming 130 years of innovation and thousands of patents, the company has not seen anything groundbreaking or captivating from its different business segments. Furthermore, the technology space has dramatically advanced, and competition has severely increased, begging the question of whether this company can rise again within such a highly competitive and fast-paced space. Furthermore, while FY results showed an improving bottom line, Q4 saw a decline in operational EBITDA.

Final thoughts

Eastman Kodak reported its FY2023 results showing a declining top line but improving its operational efficiency and significantly growing bottom line results. The company is not in an unhealthy financial position; it has improved its levered free cash flow, grown its cash position YoY and has some significant liquidity resources freed from its pension fund, which could be used to reinvest in the business, pay off debts and reward investors. However, the company has no real growth driver. And while cheap, it is not particularly clear why else you would invest in the stock. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating.