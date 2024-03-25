Aleksandr Grechanyuk/iStock via Getty Images

China said to block use of Intel (INTC), AMD chips in government computers. (00:26) Boeing (BA) union wants board seat to 'save company from itself' - report. (01:14) Germany cannabis legalization on schedule as bill clears final hurdle. (02:34)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

China has reportedly adopted guidelines to halt the use of U.S.-made microprocessors from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in its government servers and personal computers.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the guidance also seeks to cut usage of Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software, replacing both with domestic alternatives.

Chinese officials have begun following the guidelines, first introduced in December. The rules required government agencies above the township level to include criteria requiring "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems when making purchases.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (INTC) declined to comment to the Financial Times, while AMD (AMD) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Boeing (NYSE:BA) faces mounting scrutiny over quality controls after back-to-back safety mishaps, its largest labor union is seeking a board seat to "save this company from itself."

The union's president told the Financial Times that a union representative would bring "a grounding and a balancing" to Boeing's (BA) board.

Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists District 751, said "We are motivated to ensure our members have a say. We believe we have a unique ability to understand the production system. With what's going on these days, we are often times the last line of defense, and we have to save this company from itself."

The union, which represents over 30K Boeing (BA) workers in Washington, began negotiations for a new contract with the plane maker on March 7. The existing agreement will expire on Sept. 13.

The union is seeking pay hikes of 40% over 3-4 years, measures that restore and grow quality control personnel and oversight, and to ensure Boeing's (BA) next plane is built in Washington, among other demands. If a deal is not reached, a vote to authorize a strike will take place on July 17.

Boeing (BA) has said it will review all of the union's proposals and discuss them at the bargaining table.

A bill to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in Germany is set to take effect next month.

The lawmakers representing a regional-level legislative body failed to reach a majority on Friday to refer the legislation to a mediation committee, which would have postponed its implementation by six months.

Germany’s Health Minister said, "Please use the new opportunity responsibly and help protect children and young people. Hopefully this is the beginning of the end for the black market today."

The legislation set to take effect on April 1 partially legalizes marijuana use in the country, allowing Germans to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis in public spaces and 50 grams in private homes, among its other measures.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on a buyback proposal and amendment related to a deal with Hill Path Capital.

Casino and online sports betting stocks will be on watch with the Nevada Gaming Control Board report for the month of February due out during the week. The report will highlight the impact of the Super Bowl being in Las Vegas.

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) rose 0.16%. The Dow (DJI) retreated 0.77%. The S&P 500 (SP500) slipped marginally by 0.14%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the red.

For the week, the S&P (SP500) delivered its best week of 2024, having gained 2.29%. The Dow (DJI) also posted its best weekly performance of the year, advancing 1.97%. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) was up 2.85%, notching its second best week of the year.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.7% at more than $81 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 3.3% at more than $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.07%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) is up more than 23% the day before its scheduled Q4 earnings results. Last week, the company announced the public release of Forge Pro, a significant milestone in its development of a trade order management system for institutional investors trading in private company securities.

