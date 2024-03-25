Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

One Week Left In Quarter, Q1 '24 S&P 500 Earnings Appear In Good Shape

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.93K Followers

Summary

  • Readers should reasonably expect solid Q1 ’24 earnings results from the S&P 500 when earnings begin around April 10th, with the financial sector.
  • S&P 500 Q4 ’23 earnings were supposed to grow 4% as of early January ’24, and instead wound up +10.1% as of this week.
  • As of yet, there aren’t very many red flags around S&P 500 earnings.

Hand showing OK sign isolated on brown background

master1305/iStock via Getty Images

S&P 500 data:

  • The forward-quarter S&P 500 EPS estimate this week (data is of Wednesday, 3/20 last week, as LSEG did not publish on Friday, 3/22) was $242.89, down from last week’s $243.31, and January 1’s $243.98;

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.93K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News