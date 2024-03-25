Trillionaire Stocks: Microsoft Strong, Apple Weak, 4 Others In Between (Technical Analysis)

Jira Pliankharom

Allow me to introduce...well, they really need no introduction. Unless an investor has been living under a rock for the past few years, they know the six largest stocks in the US market by name, probably without much prompting. What they may not realize is that since Apple Inc. (AAPL) became the first stock to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization level back in August of 2018, it now has lots of company. Six stocks now exceed $1 trillion. We know them as the Magnificent 7, though with Tesla's (TSLA) latest dive in price, these 6 stand apart.

Together, these 6 stocks make up more than 37% of the Nasdaq 100 Index, a historically high figure. They also comprise more than 28% of the S&P 500 Index, also a daunting figure, as that level of concentration at the top of major indexes often portends a large decline. That said, the thing about bubbles is that they can go on much longer than anyone thinks.

So rather than dwell on things we cannot control, I am devoting this space to using technical analysis to evaluate reward and risk potential of these highly influential stocks. After all, as they go, so goes the market.

With 6 "trillionaires" now atop the S&P 500, and accounting for such a large part of that index and even a greater portion the Nasdaq 100 index, what does my technical (chart) analysis say about their future?

Charting the mega-caps, with some inspiration

As a reminder, I've been charting stocks since 1980, when at age 16, my late father Carl Isbitts, who was never a professional investor, taught me using pencil and graph paper. The good old days! Not really. I finally introduced him to a computer system called Metastock (no relation to one of the 6 stocks I analyze below) and he became a master of it. He spent the last 25 years of his life supporting my mother and himself on a spartan budget and fairly modest portfolio, which he grew steadily. But I am the only one who ever really learned from him.

So, as my late parents 64th anniversary approaches in a couple of weeks, as a tribute to them, here is their nearly 60 year old son, now a semi-retired investment professional, doing what Dad would surely have jumped at the chance to do back in the day on a platform built for self-directed investors like him, one he was familiar with in its early days, Seeking Alpha.

A quick look back at the dot-com bubble mega-caps ("$200 billion club")

That is, use science and art of technical analysis to make sense of the fact that 6 stocks have a market cap exceeding not $100 billion, or $500 billion, but $1 trillion. I feel like there is an Austin Powers/Dr. Evil moment there, but I'll spare you! But as shown here, today's trillionaire market caps are the equivalent of $200 billion stocks in 1999, when there were 7 of them.

FortBoise.org

First, let's look back quickly at where things stood in late 1999, the tail end of the dot com bubble, shown above. The top 10 stocks by market capitalization included Microsoft, and then-market darlings Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC), all of which flew higher for about 3 months into 2000, only to fall to earth in a plunge that took QQQ down 78% before it was done.

That was then, this is now. Ignore the double-Alphabet situation, as that company has 2 classes of stock, which combine to technically make the company formerly known in the stock market as Google the biggest by market cap.

Seeking Alpha

Before I run through the charts, here's what I see in the table of Seeking Alpha Quant Grades above. I see profitability on a level we've never seen in the history of the US equity market. I also see a ton of price momentum, except for AAPL, which has dipped about 15% from its recent all-time high. AAPL is also the only one of the group not currently a darling of Wall Street analysts.

But I also see valuation grades that I'm glad do not match my college transcript! That goes hand in hand with having this many stocks at these heights.

2024: year of misunderstanding in stock charts

I will admit to being mildly frustrated with what I hear constantly from people discussing charts with these stocks at or near all-time high levels. The theory seems to be that when a stock trades at a price peak, charting is much tougher because there is no previous high to target. It is in "uncharted territory," so to speak, with no trading range to analyze.

To that I say, "so what?" It is meaningless to me. Because I don't chart the way the masses do. In part, that means that price levels and ranges are just part of the analysis. What is at least as important, always, is this: what is the strength of the price move? I analogize it to driving a car and speeding up or slowing down, using the gas pedal and the break. Ideally, I want to own stocks that are starting to accelerate, rather than those that have had the pedal to the metal for a long time.

So, that's a setup for a breeze through the charts of the 6 members of the trillionaire stock club. I look at every stock and ETF from several time frames, but to summarize, I'll use a daily chart view here.

My technical analysis of the 6 trillionaire stocks

Microsoft (MSFT)

barchart

Hard not to like this, still. The key to me is the lower part of the chart, where the Price Percent Oscillator (PPO) indicator, my favorite "truth-teller," is angling up like a Nike swoosh. That's ironic, given what a mess Nike's stock has been lately. That's why it is not a trillionaire, among other reasons.

But that shows me, as it did at the very start of this year, that the so-called path of least resistance is still up for MSFT. In this and all cases when charting, the key to me is not to conclude that this stock "is definitely going up." This is NOT about predicting the future, it is about managing risk. Part of that is my conclusion that among the 6 stocks analyzed here, this one is the most orderly.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

barchart

If MSFT is orderly, AAPL is disorderly. I owned a tactical long position in an ETF that essentially shorts AAPL, symbol AAPD, for a few weeks, and closed it out on March 7 at just below the recent top. That probably means I won't do that again for a long time!

AAPL is approaching a potential stopping point where it bottomed late last year and again earlier in March, I am not ruling out a further breakdown. If that one happens, this could go much lower. Sentiment is turning against AAPL, which not very long ago seemed to be the most important stock in the market. That's life in the big city, I guess.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

barchart

NVDA is the new market darling, and I do own a small position in NVDX, an ETF that is 2x long NVDA. That's the type of thing I do in my trading account, and in this case, it was my essentially "daring" this juggernaut stock to keep going. It apparently has accepted the challenge from all naysayers so far. But I say watch out, because if this one breaks, it could bring the market down with it. NVDA has defied a lot of convention since the start of 2024, and while the chart is not broken, the air is thin up there.

I will not hesitate to drop that leveraged long position in a heartbeat, at the first sign of trouble. That's because my approach to trillionaire stocks at this stage of the market cycle is to trade them with a quick exit approach, or at least to cut the position size. Who knows when that will be necessary? All I can say is that this stock has exhibited one of the most bulletproof rises in its 20-day moving average that I've ever seen, and that is a key indicator for me, at least in shorter-term chart analysis.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

barchart

GOOGL has been an adventure for holders lately, as shown in the gap down and gap up since late January. The PPO is optimistic as it has the right shape and just crossed above the zero mark, but this one is not as smooth as the MSFT chart. I'd call it "not bad" instead of "good" for now.

Amazon (AMZN)

barchart

AMZN's most distinguish feature in its recent price action is that its rate or angle of ascent has slowed sharply. The stock has flattened out and at a time when this set of stocks is starting to get competition from other parts of the market that are finally coming to life. So as with all of these, caution is the word. That said, this could stay flat for a while, barring any major news or a broad market meltdown.

Meta Platforms (META)

barchart

I'll admit to being completely absent in META's giant comeback the last couple of years, primarily because I focus mostly on dividend stocks except in my swing trading account, which is a smallish portion of my total portfolio. This chart screams "confusion" as META's price appears to be resting, while the PPL figures out if it will re-accelerate or not.

I generally give demerits to stocks that just had rocket ship up moves like this one. Not because it can't go higher. It always can. But because I just figure there are many stocks and ETFs out there that trade with charts that looked like this one did back in late December, which was when the PPO and the 20-day moving average went from hopeful and up trending to looking like a spaceship to Mars.

Summarizing my chart views on these 6 stocks

So, to summarize: I look at these 6 trillionaire stocks as I do any stock or ETF. It can go up in price for any reason at any time. But the difference between them is how much risk of major loss is attached. Any set of stocks that rallied like this and exhibits the red marks on the Seeking Alpha quant grades for valuation is high risk. But relatively speaking, MSFT and GOOGL are the top tier to me, with AMZN and META next. NVDA is a total sentiment play at this point, and AAPL will need its decline to stop around that $167 price level, or there's a big risk of another chunk move lower to the $140s or even $120 area.

Note that AAPL, likely to the surprise of many investors, is trading right where it was in December of 2021, about 27 months ago. So, I guess trillionaire equities have their own "high class problems," just like other stocks.