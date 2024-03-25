BBRE: A Good REIT Fund But Nothing Special Here

Feverpitched

I'm broadly optimistic on REITs. They've been relative underperformers for years, and should the Fed be near an interest rate cutting cycle, those stocks should do well. When interest rates take a dip, it's usually a boon for Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs. The reason? They get to borrow money more cheaply, which makes it easier for them to buy and develop properties on better financial terms. Plus, in times like these, REITs start looking pretty good to investors on the hunt for income. That's because they tend to pay out higher dividends than what you'd get from bonds and other income-focused investments, especially when those other options aren't yielding much thanks to the low rates. So, more people start buying into REITs, their prices go up, and investors can see some nice gains. But keep in mind, it's not all about the rates. The real story of a REIT's success also depends on the shape the real estate market is in, the real deal on their property portfolio and management, and what's going on in the economy at large.

Generally speaking, this does seem like a good point in the cycle to consider REITs. There are two reasons for this in my view. The first is that the Fed clearly wants to lower rates. Despite inflation looking like it could re-accelerate, Powell seems to be navigating the market towards thinking the cut cycle does begin this year. The second reason is because of this very re-acceleration, as real estate does tend to serve as an inflation hedge so long as we are past the hiking cycle. So there end up being two tailwinds here - lower rates and inflation staying sticky.

One fund worth looking at is the JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE). This fund offers an indexed approach to investing in the U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trust market. BBRE achieves this by investing a minimum of 80% of its assets in securities included in the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped Index. This index measures the performance of U.S. equity REIT securities, primarily focusing on small- to mid-capitalization companies. BBRE uses a passive investment approach, striving to replicate the index as closely as possible.

BBRE was launched on June 15, 2018, and has about $800 million in assets under management. The fund has received a Silver Morningstar Medalist Rating™, indicating its high performance potential. It has gross and net expenses of 0.11% annually, which is considered relatively low, making it a cost-effective option for investors.

Holdings and Composition

BBRE portfolio is made up of around 119 securities. The top 10 holdings account for a significant portion of the portfolio at 48% of the fund. These holdings span various real estate sub-sectors, including diversified, industrial, and apartments among others. Top positions include:

Prologis, Inc. PLD Global leader in logistics real estate, focusing on high-barrier, high-growth markets. Equinix, Inc. EQIX World's largest IBX data center & colocation provider, offering the fastest application performance and lowest latency routes worldwide. Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG American commercial real estate company, largest retail REIT, and largest shopping mall operator in the US. Welltower Inc. WELL Health care infrastructure company investing primarily in seniors housing, assisted living, memory care communities, and medical office buildings. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR REIT that supports data center, colocation, and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Click to enlarge

Sector Composition

BBRE's sector composition provides a diversified exposure to the real estate market. The largest sector is diversified REITs, followed by industrial, apartments, storage, and healthcare. This diversified approach helps mitigate the risks associated with investing in a single sector.

Peer Comparison

Comparing BBRE to a similar fund, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), reveals some interesting insights. VNQ, which is significantly larger in assets under management, also follows a passive investment approach. However, VNQ tracks a different index - the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. Both funds have similar annual expenses of around 0.11%. BBRE relative to VNQ has outperformed as we can see from the price ratio below, but this relative strength is very minimal. For all intents and purposes, I'd argue these funds pretty much are interchangeable.

Pros and Cons of Investing in REITs

Investing in REITs through BBRE offers several advantages. Firstly, it provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, which can provide a steady stream of income and potential capital appreciation. Secondly, the passive investment approach and low expense ratio make it a cost-effective option.

One of the big reasons why investors like REITs of course is yield. It’s currently at the upper end of the historical range at 3.56%. This is in line with other REIT funds at this stage of the cycle.

However, the investment also comes with risks. The value of REITs can be affected by changes in real estate values and rents, and the performance of the management teams. Furthermore, fluctuations in interest rates can also impact the value of REIT investments.

Conclusion

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF provides an effective vehicle for gaining exposure to the U.S. equity REIT market. Its diverse portfolio, experienced management team, and low expense ratio make it an attractive option. But it really doesn't differentiate itself in any major way from other broad based REIT proxies, particularly given its passive index approach. It's a good area to invest in cycle wise in my view, but I don't know if there's a compelling case to choose this over VNQ.