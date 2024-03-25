Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alliance Resource Partners: A Transitioning Story That Might Yield Great Results

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
830 Followers

Summary

  • Alliance Resource Partners is transitioning from the coal business to the Oil & Gas royalty business for long-term survival.
  • The company is actively pursuing new investments in undeveloped oil and gas fields to grow its portfolio of royalties-generating assets.
  • The market is currently undervaluing the company as a coal business, but a successful transition could lead to a re-rate of the stock and a potential 50% upside to $29 per share.

Drop of oil. Shine yellow Cosmetic oil or Cosmetic Essence Liquid drop. Fresh engine oil liquid eco nature. 3d render

angel_nt

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is undergoing a process to transition from the coal business to the Oil & Gas royalty business. This fundamental change is essential for its long-term survival, in light of regulatory and financial pressures arising from the existing

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
830 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News