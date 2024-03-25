The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's February 2024 Income Update

Dilok Klaisataporn

February represented an extremely solid month for income generation, with growth of 25.76% in the Traditional IRA and 29.8% in the Roth IRA for the month of February (compared to income generated February 2023). Income growth is looking strong, but I have some concerns as the DJIA, S&P500, and Nasdaq all continue to push record highs.

The way that each account grew the income is quite a bit different and you'll be able to see that in the screenshots below. Now one reason I am not over the moon about these numbers is because some of this comes from the change in holdings from equities to CD's/Money Market which means that it is likely going to make monthly income, throughout the year more stable on a month-to-month basis compared to equities that typically pay quarterly. So even though income has grown significantly, I am curious to see in the upcoming months if it's enough to have balances out of the income earned in months that are traditionally responsible for delivering higher amounts.

Even with the market pushing all-time highs we decided to pull the trigger on adding CME Group (CME) to the Roth IRA during the month of March and I wanted to provide some background on why we pulled the trigger to start a position in CME and the goal to continue building it over time.

Why Add CME?

CME is a company that operates a market for trading of futures and options contracts worldwide and it ranges from interest rates to agricultural commodities to foreign currencies. The reason why we like this company even when the market is pushing highs is because CME is often the beneficiary of volatility and I don't think we can characterize our current market and concerns about inflation as anything other than volatile.

Over the last three years we have seen CME maintain a strong correlation with the S&P 500 but as of recently (end of 2023) we have seen the spread widen which is part of the reason for establishing a position.

Data by YCharts

After all, when you look at CME over a 20 year timeframe compared to the S&P 500 you can see that it has wildly outperformed the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The other thing about outperformance is that this is only looking at the share price and doesn't include that CME is also extremely shareholder friendly and has consistently paid a special dividend at the end of the year that is up to 100% of its free cash flow. This makes CME a little bit of a sleeper in the dividend world because it offers a more compelling yield than what is reflected in its normal quarterly payouts.

Data by YCharts

This trade won't show up until March's article, but I wanted to present it now for those who are curious in doing more research. We established the position with 10 shares and will look to add more especially if the price moves below $200/share.

Traditional IRA - February Trades

We added to several existing positions in February, with a total of six trades with five purchases and one sell.

Traditional IRA - 2024-2 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

For the sake of time and because of recent events in my life, I am not going to dig as deep as I normally would. My grandfather recently passed away and then immediately after his funeral I found out that my dog has an aggressive bone cancer and likely has only a few months to live to, I will be less extensive with the goal of making sure I help him do everything he can while he can.

The big one to address is the sale of the LyondellBasell (LYB) this is one that we have had a limit trade in for a while we accumulated a lower cost basis and we finally cut the limit trade short (originally $102/share) and sold it at just under $99/share. Now, I am fully willing to agree we could have held on for longer, but we were able to more than offset all of our purchases with the funds from this sale. Plus, we have now seen the increase in value for Enbridge (ENB) and EOG Resources (EOG) based on the values we added to the position at.

Roth IRA - February Trades

We added two existing positions in February, while trimming back PPG Industries (PPG) and eliminating New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), with a total of five trades.

Roth IRA - 2024-2 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

We were able to add to American Tower (AMT) at discounted prices after recently selling out of higher cost shares. We also took a nibble at more ADC Realty (ADC) although this now represents a full position.

The big story is NYCB with the recent earnings report that caused the price to tank and has plummeted much further than when we sold (all shares sold at $6.07/share) compared to the current price of $3.54/share). Normally we aren't in the camp of selling on terms of panic, but it was really the types of commercial real estate loans (CRE) that was the main driver of selling off the position. Thankfully we had focused on accumulating the shares at more compelling share prices than recently seen and even sold off the higher cost shares well-before this event took place. In my opinion, NYCB is not something I'd be willing to consider for the time being because even though the institution has become larger, it has significant exposure to higher-risk CRE loan types.

Portfolio Composition

For the full review of Jane's Retirement Portfolio please check my YouTube videos (link in my profile). These videos delve into previous account balances and other data points collected over seven years of documenting John and Jane's portfolios. So if you are looking for what has driven the numbers you see below, my videos address this in substantially more detail.

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of which holdings are generating income.

Traditional IRA - 2023 V 2024 - February Dividends (CDI)

Roth IRA - 2023 V 2024 - February Dividends (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income will be down -18.9% in the Traditional IRA and up .8% in the Roth IRA for FY-2024. Remember, these numbers look bleak because it assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets (which is something the Traditional IRA is extremely dependent on).

2024-2 Jane's Retirement Income (CDI)

The next two images have been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to where Jane's income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc). These are also more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CD's, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024-2 - Traditional IRA Income & Forecast (CDI)

2024-2 - Roth IRA Income & Forecast (CDI)

From the numbers above, we are expecting to see income growth of .5% in the Traditional IRA and 13.7% in the Roth IRA FY-2024. This is up .1% from January's article in the Traditional IRA but down 1% in the Roth IRA for FY-2024.

Variables To Consider

When looking into income there are some variables that are always in play. The two mentioned below are tied to human error and timing error:

Sometimes I miss updating the future increases in income when John and Jane increase their exposure to an existing position (at least until the month when it is received). This means my future estimates might not get updates. I also miss reducing the size of a position which can make it so the income looks overstated. The amount of income from CDs and SWVXX can fluctuate based on when funds are added and CD's expire. This is part of the reason why you see we used an average in the 2024 W/ CDs Column because we tried to come up with a low but reasonable estimate that took some of this into account.

Portfolio Changes & Upcoming Trades

We do have some open limit trades in the Traditional IRA but none of them are actionable (all of them were purchases to add to existing positions at very low prices that we are unlikely to see anytime soon).

We did recently cancel the trade to sell 100 shares of Avient (AVNT) at $42/share because the runway for growth looks much better than it did a year ago. We have established a low cost basis position (highest cost shares are $38/share).

The Roth IRA does have an open trade to trim back BP (BP) at $40.50/share and that is currently the only active trade we have set at this time.

We do not have any plans to eliminate existing positions or add any new stocks to the portfolio at this time.

Conclusion

February offered some opportunities to make changes in the portfolio that we believe will benefit Jane's income profile over the long run. The addition of CME comes with short notice but given the environment there is a strong business case as the conversation turns towards inflation. CME is a company that benefits when trades are made and there sure seems to be a lot of that going on as companies look to hedge their financing costs and cost of materials.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't in Jane's Retirement portfolio? Another SA member provided me with an extensive list of his portfolio holdings and it's opened my eyes to opportunities that haven't been on my radar. I'd love to devote more attention to exploring some of these holdings more, but as I mentioned, free time to do this work is more limited because of recent events. I am potentially looking to do some short videos on YouTube about individual stocks because I am looking to maximize my output with the limited time I have.

If you found this article interesting and are interested in even more in-depth reviews of John and Jane's portfolio, please consider following me on my YouTube Channel.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.