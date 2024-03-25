ZTO Express: Getting Better And Cheaper

Maxiphoto

In November of 2023, I published my investment thesis on ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO). On March 19th, ZTO reported strong Q4 2023 earnings results. ZTO’s fundamentals are performing exactly as expected as the company continues to increase its market share in the super-competitive Chinese express delivery industry and expand its gross and adjusted net margin. Along with the earnings release, ZTO announced a 68% increase of cash dividend for FY 2023 in the amount of $0.62 per ADS. ZTO has also declared a semi-annual regular cash dividend policy starting from 2024. Moreover, ZTO’s board approved an increase of $500 million of the share repurchase. The market has ignored ZTO’s good news as ZTO is still trading at a significant discount to my fair value estimate. Therefore, I am maintaining my "buy" rating for ZTO Express stock.

ZTO’s Q4 2023 results

ZTO reported Q4 2023 results on March 19, 2024. According to the company’s press release, highlights of the quarter include:

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 7.6% year over year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 4.4% year over year.

Parcel volume for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 32% year over year.

ZTO expanded market share by 0.8 percentage points to 22.9%.

ZTO's operating margin improved by 4.1%.

In my view, ZTO Express achieved very satisfactory results for Q4 2023. According to the press release, in terms of parcel volume growth rate for FY 2023, ZTO ranked 2nd in the industry with an impressive growth of 23.8%, right behind STO’s growth rate of 35.2% and 4.4% above the industry average growth rate of 19.4%.

ZTO’s above average parcel volume growth rate has translated into market share gains. FY 2023 marked the 9th consecutive year of ZTO’s market share increase. It is worth emphasizing that ZTO Express is only major player who has consistently gained market share.

ZTO Express, Huatai Security

Management mentioned during the earnings call that "competition within China’s express delivery industry remains intense during Q4 of 2023, particularly in ecommerce concentrated markets". Unfortunately, ZTO is not immune from price competition. For Q4 2023, ZTO's express ASP declined 11.3%. However, ZTO’s cost declined more than ASP decline. During the earnings call, CFO Huiping Yan commented that

“combined unit cost of sorting and transportation decreased 14.9% for Q4, benefiting largely from economies of scale. The unit transportation cost decreased 11.5% mainly attributable to better economies of scale, optimized line-haul route planning and decrease in fuel price. The unit sorting cost decreased by 20.1% due to standardization in operating procedures.”

As I explained in my initial write-up of ZTO, ZTO Express’ competitive advantages in the express delivery industry consist of three factors: the highest operating efficiency, the lowest cost, and the highest profit margin. During Q4 2023, ZTO again improved operating efficiency, lowered its unit cost, and increased its adjusted operating margin rates by 4.1%. These are clear signs that my investment thesis for ZTO express is playing out.

During the earnings call, ZTO’s management guided that they anticipate that the express delivery industry in China would grow 10% or more in volume in 2024, and ZTO would grow its parcel volume by 15% to 18%. Given ZTO’s management’s track record, ZTO can easily achieve its goals for 2024. I am confident that ZTO Express will continue to gain market share and improve profitability in 2024.

Balance sheet and cash flow

ZTO Express’ cash flow is strong. For Q4 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB3.9 billion ($552.6 million). As of December 31, 2023, ZTO Express had cash and cash equivalents of RMB12.3 billion ($1.7 billion), short-term investment of RMB7.5 billion ($1.0 billion) and long-term investment of RMB12.2 billion ($1.7 billion) The company interest-bearing debt of RMB14.8 billion ($2 billion). Combined, ZTO has a net cash position of almost $2.4 billion.

Shareholder return policy

Comparing to other Chinese ADRs, ZTO Express has a very balanced shareholder return strategy consisting of both cash dividends and share buybacks. For FY 2023, ZTO Express announced a $0.62 per share cash dividend, which represents a 40% payout ratio. For 2024, the company plans to declare and pay cash dividend semi-annually, the amount is “no less than 40% of the company's distributable profit for the fiscal year”. In addition, the company also announced an upsize to the share repurchase program by $500 million, bringing the total authorization amount of the share repurchase program to $2 billion and extend the program by another 12 months until June 30, 2025.

Financial projections and valuation

In terms of financial projections, I've updated my ZTO’s model to incorporate the actual 2023 results. I’ve also updated my projections for the industry and ZTO’s operating metrics based on management’s 2024 guidance.

author's estimate

As for valuation, I applied a 16 times TTM PE multiple for ZTO Express. This multiple reflects a 40% discount to the sector median of 25 times to account for the fact that ZTO Express is a Chinese ADR.

author's estimate

At today's valuation, ZTO is still very cheap, as the stock has almost 90% upside from my 2025 fair value estimate.

Risks to consider

In the short term, the biggest risk to ZTO is the intense competition within China’s express delivery industry, which ZTO’s management has highlighted during the earnings call. However, this risk is mitigated by the fact that so far ZTO has been able to lower its unit cost at a faster speed than the decrease of its unit ASP.

In the long term, the biggest risk remains the key man risk. ZTO’s future success depends heavily on Mr. Meisong Lai. If Mr. Lai for some reason cannot lead the company anymore, it would be a big blow to ZTO Express.

Lastly, ZTO’s stock is often overlooked by U.S investors and can be very volatile, like all Chinese ADRs.

Conclusion

ZTO’s in-line Q4 2023 results validated my thesis for the company. The growth in parcel volume and increase in market share are both positive signs for the business. I expect the company to further grow its market share and improve its operating efficiency and profitability in FY 2024. ZTO’s cash dividends and share repurchases indicate management’s shareholder-friendly mentality. At the current market price, ZTO’s stock has almost 90% upside in two years. Therefore, I maintain my “buy” rating for ZTO Express.