Ares Capital is a BDC Market Leader

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is one of the market's leading business development companies or BDC. It has a well-diversified portfolio in direct lending and a relatively small exposure in equity investments. Ares Capital's portfolio comprises mostly floating-rate securities, accounting for 69% of its portfolio fair value. Hence, the BDC has capitalized on the rapid interest rate hikes to drive its core EPS.

In addition, Ares Capital's higher "defensive" exposure in software and healthcare helps the company avoid the cyclical uncertainties linked to industries such as oil and gas, hotels, and gaming. As a result, Ares Capital believes that the portfolio construction helps the BDC to "mitigate risks associated with economic downturns."

Furthermore, its association with leading alternative asset manager Ares Management Corporation (ARES) provides a wealth of sourcing and investment expertise, sharpening its competitive edge against its smaller peers. With a market cap of $12.13B, Ares Capital has significant scale and benefits from the "incumbency" advantage with its portfolio companies. As a result, the company highlighted that about "50% of new commitments are directed towards the existing portfolio."

Despite that, ARCC has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since I downgraded ARCC to a Hold in early January 2024. I argued that investors must brace for impact as Ares Capital's core earnings have likely peaked. With the Fed increasingly likely to execute three rate cuts in 2024, I believe the more cautious buying sentiment leading to ARCC's recent underperformance is justified.

Ares Capital management articulated in a recent conference that originations in 2024 have not met its initial expectations. The direct lending space is also increasingly competitive as banks explore another growth vector as they emerge from their hammering in 2023. Despite that, Ares Capital's market-leading positions and robust incumbency should position the BDC well, as rates are still expected to remain higher for longer.

As a result, even with expectations of lower interest rates in 2024, Ares Capital has confidence that deal activity should accelerate later this year as improved rate stability returns to the market. Bolstered by the need for private equity to return/recycle capital for their LPs, a potentially improved M&A traction should help propel a more robust deal-making flow, lifting Ares Capital's direct-lending prospects.

ARCC's Valuation Dislocation Has Normalized

Notwithstanding the optimism surrounding Ares Capital's market-leading capabilities, it's essential not to throw caution to the wind. With ARCC valued at a forward dividend yield of 9.7%, its valuation dislocation has largely normalized to its 10Y average of 9.6%. There are also concerns about poorer recovery prospects from defaulted loans in private credit, further hampered by lower levels of transparency compared to syndicated loans.

As a result, I believe the market will continue to discount the valuations of BDCs like ARCC to account for such execution risks. Despite my caution, ARCC remains solidly positioned in a medium-term uptrend, suggesting the market isn't unduly worried about such risks impacting its deal flow and core earnings potential.

Is ARCC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ARCC price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

As seen above, ARCC's uptrend bias remains highly robust. As a result, past pullbacks over the past year attracted dip-buyers to add exposure, leveraging ARCC's attractive dividend yields.

ARCC's "A" valuation and profitability grade should bolster the market's confidence in its business model and market leadership in the BDC sphere. As a result, I've not assessed reasons to be worried about ARCC's price action, suggesting it might be timely for investors to reload exposure following its recent pullback and underperformance.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

