Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Tesla Has Had The Worst Market Performance This Year

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. faces increasing competition from legacy carmakers offering a wide variety propositions in both U.S. and China. China data - both sales and exports - are down in YoY terms.
  • BEV market growth pales in comparison to sale of PHEVs and hybrids, both areas that Tesla is non-existent in.
  • With sales trending down despite overall sales of NEVs trending up, the company is at a strategic crossroads.

Double exposure Electric vehicle EV car Power cable wirh pump plug in charging power to electric vehicle EV car on virtual modern technology UI control information display,innovation alternative sustainable eco energy.

greenbutterfly

In the Year To Date (YTD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the worst-performing stock in the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX in index form and QQQ in ETF form). The company's line item performance in first-order (i.e., Year-on-Year) terms indicates

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
1.09K Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News