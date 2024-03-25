Inter Parfums: Riding The Coattails Of The Success Of Luxury Brands

dontree_m/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is a global company that makes perfumes and fragrances for several luxury and prestigious brands around the world. While the latest Q4 and full year 2023 results were strong and beat consensus estimates, the company's shares slid 10% which has created a buying opportunity for the stock. In my view, Inter Parfums stands to benefit from growing trends in the global fragrance market from factors like continued outsourcing of design, development, and manufacturing of fragrance in addition to higher disposable incomes from U.S. and European consumers. With a diverse portfolio of luxury brands it has licensing agreements to work with, Inter Parfums should continue to ride the coattails of the success of many of these brands. Moreover, at an attractive valuation compared to its historical valuation range and against peers in the industry, the company stands out as a compelling buy.

Company Overview

Inter Parfums is a producer and distributer of fragrances and cosmetic products. With manufacturing capabilities in both Europe and the United States, the company has a global presence that allows for its products to be marketed in over 120 countries around the world. Known as Jean Phillippe Fragrances in the 80s, the company quickly expanded by acquiring Inter Parfums S.A. (the name it bears today) and struck deals with brands like Dior, Givenchy, Rochas, and Burberry and others, developing a diverse portfolio of brands that the company works with to manufacture and market their fragrances.

In Europe, Inter Parfums generates 65% of its revenues with brands like Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Many of its licensing deals are long duration for several years, often getting renewed. For example, after an agreement with Lacoste signed in December 2022, Inter Parfums Inc. has a 15-year license agreement effective January 1, 2024. As well, in summer of last year, Inter Parfum signed an agreement with Roberto Cavalli in a licensing deal whereby Inter Parfum will help to modernize and bring a new face to the fragrance portfolio and bring out new lines of perfumes in 2024 with a blockbuster scent for women in 2025.

The U.S. business is very similar. Accounting for 35% of sales, the brands Inter Parfum works with include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Dunhill, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Ungaro. Generally speaking, these brands are at more attainable price points (something that U.S. consumers value compared to European consumers that care more about brand and prestige) which is likely one of major reasons why Inter Parfums has partnered with the above list of brands.

Background

When looking at the historical price performance of Inter Parfums, the company has outperformed the overall market with a total return of 368% over the last ten years compared to the S&P500's return of just 239%. On a compounded annualized basis, this equates to annualized return of 16.7% compared to the S&P500's 13.0%.

Data by YCharts

Over the lasts two decades, Inter Parfum has compounded revenue and EBITDA at a 10.3% and 11.7% CAGR. And in the last ten years, the company has compounded revenues and EBITDA at a 8.9% and 11.6%, respectively, demonstrating that the growth rate has not slowed down (source: S&P Capital IQ). In addition, with EBITDA growth slightly outpacing sales growth, the company has also experienced margin expansion over time.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Business Strategy

Most of Inter Parfums strong growth has been as a direct result of acquiring licensing agreements and partnering with recognizable fashion and designer brands. Brands generally outsource the manufacturing component of their fragrances to maintain their higher margins and so most licensing agreements last about 5 to 10 years, although some agreements can certainly be longer. Once Inter Parfums finds a brand it wants to work with by analyzing its opportunities for growth, the outreach and negotiation for a licensing agreement starts.

Several brands chose to partner with the company due to its inherent competitive advantages. For one thing, Inter Parfum has been in business for a long time and its reputation amongst existing luxury and prestigious brands makes it a reliable contractor to work with. Secondly, it also has a great track record and is well-equipped to deal with large megabrands that operate internationally. It's this business strategy that's enabled the company to grow at the high CAGRs I mentioned above, maintaining resilience in profitability even during weaker economic periods like the Great Financial Crisis and the recent pandemic.

Another important point to note about Inter Parfum is that they are not directly involved in the manufacturing process. They generally outsource the manufacturing to third parties, where goods are then transported to Inter Parfum's distribution centers. By designing the formula, doing the marketing, and being involved in distribution, this is more of a capital light business with decent EBITDA margins above 15% in most years.

Industry Analysis

The global fragrance and perfume market is a $50.9 billion market that's expected to grow at a 5.9% rate until 2030. Trends in this industry include growing demand for luxury perfumes due to rising disposable incomes and increased alignment with luxurious and prestigious brands, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. There's also been a growing trend amongst online influencers and social media which influences the purchasing decisions of younger consumers. For example, about two-thirds of millennial consumers say that their buying decisions are partially influenced by influencers. Given their widespread presences and appealing lifestyles, consumers resonate with these influencers and content creators in an effort to emulate them. At the very least, positive social media feedback and presence has had a strong correlation with increased buying from consumers.

Another key trend has been the growing demand for sustainable packaging and eco-friendly products. Most consumers today prefer more natural ingredients in the products they buy and consume and this is no different in the fragrance industry. Consumers also seem to be conscious of the environmental impact of the products they buy, which is supported and enforced by stricter government regulation and products that are either no longer allowed in fragrances or must be used in limited capacity. With everchanging guidelines from FDA regulation, compliance must be met and so companies like Inter Parfums must stay on top of trends and implement sustainability, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced ingredients into their products. Finally, according to a blog published by Global Cosmetics Industry, around 37% of individuals between the age of 13-39 have a preference for perfume and fragrance products that are not just good for themselves but are also environmentally friendly.

In terms of the main competitors to Inter Parfums, according to IBIS World, the major ones would be Coty (COTY), L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY), and Estée Lauder (EL). Coty has the largest market share at 18%, L'Oréal at 15%, and Estée Lauder at 9%. Coty has a largely U.S. presence with brands like Bourjois, Philosophy, Rimmel and Kylie Cosmetics while L'Oréal is a lot more global with brands like Giorgio Armani, YvesSaintLaurent, Lancôme, and NYX.

Author, based on data from IBIS World

So when looking at the chart above, we can see that Inter Parfums is relatively tiny at just 1% market share. In my view, while most would view this as a weakness, I believe as more brands outsource the design and manufacturing to contractors like Inter Parfums, there's a clear opportunity to expand its market share over time. With industry growth of 6% a year, Inter Parfums is in a growing industry who's growth rate should exceed inflation by a few percentage points plus a few from new licensing deals acquired from other companies.

Outlook and Catalysts

When looking at the latest Q4 and full year results for Inter Parfum announced on February 27, the company announced revenue of $329.0 million for the quarter, which was up 5.9% year over year, beating analyst estimates by $5.2 million. On the EPS front, earnings per share of $0.32 missed consensus estimates by a cent.

Overall, this was a pretty good year for Inter Parfum. On a full year basis, the company had revenue clock in at $1.3 billion for 2023, which represented an increase of 21% compared to the prior year. Accounting for foreign exchange rates, on a comparable basis, sales rose 20%, with just 5% being as a result of licensing agreements from new brands. Breaking it down by geography, all regions performed strongly with North America up 22%, Europe up 21%, and Asia up 17%, despite previous concerns about a slowing and weaker Chinese economy. In the Middle East and South America, sales were particularly strong, up 22% and 33%, respectively.

Despite decent results, the stock sold off about 10%. Even through holiday sales in December were strong and gross margins expanded by 30 basis points to 64.7%, I think investors got a bit spooked by the company's guidance. For 2024, management views sales growing 10% to 1.45 billion this year with Q1 and Q2 being a bit more modest as a result of the seasonality of the business and some new product releases in the pipeline. Along with 10% sales growth, management expects EPS to grow about 11% for 2024.

So with a positive outlook, why then did shares of Inter Parfums fall? With EPS expected to grow only 1% more than sales, I think investors may view this as margins not being able to increase further. Investors are also worried about conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe which would probably hamper growth in 2024.

In my view, I think the market is missing the bigger picture, and the recent share price drop has created a buying opportunity. For one thing, the U.S. and European side of the business is the vast majority of sales. While China is a growth market long-term, it's still only 8% of sales so the hit wouldn't be that big if we did see a slowdown.

With two new licensing deals announced, Inter Parfums is likely going to offset a potential sales decline in the Middle East and Eastern Europe segment with gains in the rest of Europe and North America. At present, the U.S. consumer remains very strong and the data is pointing towards 2.7% GDP growth in 2024. As consumer spending continues to rise, it's likely that guidance could in fact be increased later in 2024, particularly if global tensions subside and China picks up again.

I have confidence in management's targets as they have historically operated with a high degree of integrity, with a record of under- promising and overdelivering. For example, in 2023, the company surpassed its sales target and exceeded the full year EPS goal of $4.75 with $4.82 of EPS for the full year. Moreover, this is a management team that has 43% insider ownership so investors can trust that incentives are very much in line (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Track Record of Beating Revenue and EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

With respect to the two recent acquisitions of licensing deals, Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli, I think these partnerships with well-known luxury brands highlight a clear runway for growth as a partner of choice with several brands. In the pipeline for 2024 are already acquired brands like GUESS, DKNY, and Ferragamo that should contribute positively to revenue and earnings growth.

Valuation

Inter Parfums is a relatively underfollowed company at a market capitalization of $4.4 billion with just a few analysts covering the stock. Based on the 3 analysts who cover Inter Parfum's stock, all 3 analysts have a buy rating with an average price target of $174.00, a high estimate of $176.00, and a low estimate of $172.00 (source: TD Securities). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies potential upside of 24.0% not including the current dividend yield of 2.2%. With total return potential of 26.2% over the next year, it seems that analysts are pretty bullish on the near-term outlook of Inter Parfum's stock.

When looking at the historical valuation range of Inter Parfums, the company is trading at the midpoint of its historical EV/EBITDA range at about 16.6x EV/EBITDA. When we look at how low the company's valuation got in the past, it seems like 12.0x was a buying opportunity while 20.0x was at the higher end of the range, marking a few peaks. So I would say that today's price offers a reasonable valuation based on the historical range. One could argue that with additional margin expansion and a more diversified portfolio of brands where no one brand accounts for more than 5% of total revenues that this has de-risked the company and that the stock deserves a higher multiple today.

Data by YCharts

Stacking Inter Parfums against its peers like Coty, L'Oreal, and others, Inter Parfums trades at a discount on both an EV/EBITDA and P/E basis with the peer medians being 19.3x and 33.5x, respectively. While Inter Parfums probably doesn't have the same growth rate as an LVMH or L'Oreal and lacks the consumer brand awareness, I think its track record, conservative balance sheet (only 0.5x Net Debt to EBITDA), and steady future returns in the 8-10% range makes the company seem undervalued. As such, at the current valuation, Inter Parfums shares seem like a buy.

Comparable Companies Analysis (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

In terms of the risks to my investment thesis, aside from a potentially weakening consumer and less confidence in the macroeconomic outlook, there are a few risks that investors should be aware of. Firstly, while the manufacturing is not done by Inter Parfums, which keep capital expenditures relatively low, the SG&A costs on the balance sheet are expected to be a bit higher in 2024. Inter Parfums noted on the analyst call that it plans to increase marketing spending and so that may put a bit of pressure on operating margins this year. Another risk would be the reliance on licensing agreements with corporate partners. Inter Parfums relies heavily on these deals and while it is now pretty diverse in the number of partners it has and often renews agreements once they end, there is a risk that brands choose to bring all of this in house and rely on their own expertise instead. While this isn't a trend that has materialized, it's still a risk to monitor and it's one of the reasons I wouldn't expect the company to trade at a valuation multiple like Hermes or LVMH.

Conclusion

Inter Parfums has had a strong track record of consistently delivering revenue and EBITDA growth with its business strategy of acquiring licensing agreements with prestigious brands having been proven successful. With a diversified portfolio, it has a relatively small market share compared to competitors, but that hasn't stopped the company from pursuing expansion and growth, especially with the recent addition of licensing deals with brands like Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli. While facing risks such as increased SG&A costs and reliance on licensing agreements, I believe that Inter Parfums outlook remains very positive, supported by a history of exceeding their own as well as analysts' expectations. With a reasonable valuation at 16.6x EV/EBITDA, I believe that Inter Parfums offers investors a compelling investment opportunity in the growing global fragrance market which is why I rate shares as a 'buy'.