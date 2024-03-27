I Am Buying Renewable Energy Stocks Hand Over Fist

KE ZHUANG/E+ via Getty Images

The global megatrend of utility sector decarbonization and ramping renewable energy utilization is still in its early stages. It is poised to continue for decades.

Falling input costs, streamlined supply chains, growing domestic production, strong government support via tax credits, high demand for green energy from corporations and data centers, and (hopefully) declining interest rates all act as powerful tailwinds for the renewable energy industry.

Now add to that the fact that the handful of publicly traded companies focused primarily on renewable power production are near their cheapest levels ever.

Since the beginning of 2022, global renewable power producer (RNRG) stocks have trended in the opposite direction as the S&P 500 (SP500, SPY).

In today's market, you would think that only tech companies working on AI software and applications have strong growth prospects. That isn't true.

There is a strong growth tailwind behind renewable energy as well, despite how cheaply renewable power stocks trade right now.

Here are the valuations of three key North American renewable power producers, based on cash available for distribution ("CAFD").

2023 CAFD Per Share Price / CAFD Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC) $1.45 16.0x Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A) $1.69 13.1x NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) $3.22 8.4x Click to enlarge

While you may think NEP is dirt cheap at nearly half the valuation of BEP, keep in mind that this YieldCo is highly risky.

NEP formerly made aggressive use of convertible equity financing, which has come back to bite it as capital costs have soared higher.

Rather than issue highly dilutive equity to redeem this convertible financing, NEP has chosen instead to sell its natural gas pipelines to raise the requisite cash. Historically, these nat-gas pipelines have acted as a portfolio diversifier, performing well when renewables do poorly and vice versa. Losing the nat-gas pipelines and becoming 100% renewables exposes NEP to greater earnings volatility due to the intermittent nature of renewables.

Whereas ~50% of BEP's portfolio is in hydropower dams and ~30% of CWEN's portfolio is in conventional (nat-gas) power plants, NEP's lack of a dispatchable power source to act as a diversifier is a clear disadvantage.

NEP's total distribution in 2023 of $741 million exceeded CAFD of $689 million, and estimated distributions of $785 million in 2024 also exceeds the midpoint of 2024 CAFD guidance of $775 million.

Compare NEP's >100% CAFD payout ratio to BEP's 93% and CWEN's 91% for 2023.

Given these higher risk factors, we prefer BEP and CWEN over NEP at this time.

Stepping back from these specific names, let's look at the big picture trends at play in the renewable energy space.

Rapid Renewables Rollout Continues

Development and adoption of renewable energy sources of electric power have continued at a rapid pace, both in the United States and globally.

Across the globe, renewable power capacity additions set a new record in 2023, following 2022's record. It wasn't a small, incremental step-up either. Newly added renewables grew over 40% year-over-year.

As you can see, the fastest growing renewable power source by a long shot is solar/photovoltaic ("PV").

That is because solar power technology and supply chain efficiency have advanced rapidly over the last few decades.

Both PV module efficiency (the amount of solar energy it can convert into electricity) and cost per watt have trended in positive directions in recent years, including 2023.

Cost per watt has declined not only because solar panels are generating more watts. It's also because production has become more efficient and supply chains have improved. A big wave of PV panel imports flooded in from China before new restrictions could take effect, helping to push down costs.

You might think that the only reason for the growth in renewables is the "Inflation Reduction Act" that heavily increased government incentives for clean energy. That isn't the case.

Global investment in clean energy exceeded investment in fossil fuels in 2016 and really began pulling away from fossil fuel investment in 2019.

Since 2019, as you can see, investment in clean energy has increasingly exceeded fossil fuel investments.

What about the intermittency of renewables? After all, the sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow, so you might think that there is a limit to the amount of renewables that can be added to the gride without risking blackouts.

While this certainly creates the continued necessity of reliable, dispatchable power sources like natural gas and nuclear, it also makes space for stationary batter storage that can be charged when renewables produce excess power and feed into the grid when renewables aren't producing.

Global investment in stationary, grid-connected battery storage has soared in recent years, even surpassing investment in nuclear power in 2023.

This incredibly rapid growth in battery storage is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, for several reasons.

First, government incentives such as those in the IRA favor the development and adoption of battery storage.

Second, like solar, battery technology continues to improve. Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most widely used, but lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, already widely used in China, are gaining traction in the U.S., and solid state battery technology also offers the promise of greater energy density.

Third, since most batteries in EVs and stationary storage use lithium, it is important to note that lithium prices have plunged over the last year as EV demand has softened while supply has greatly expanded.

The pace at which global lithium miners have been able to ramp up production has been surprising, and now they seem to be victims of their own success.

As the saying goes, "The cure for high prices is high prices." This has certainly been borne out with lithium in recent years.

Fortunately, the massive surge in lithium prices in 2022 only temporarily caused battery prices to bounce higher. In 2023, battery prices continued their long-term downtrend.

Both solar and batteries have enjoyed falling prices over the last decade. As such, it should not be surprising to find that more and more utility-scale solar installations are being paired with battery storage.

Battery storage is the perfect complement to solar, because solar produces most of its power during the daylight hours, but the peak intraday electricity consumption occurs in the evening hours. Batteries can store the excess power generated during the day and deploy it in the evening.

Renewables' Problem, And Solution

What's the problem, then? Why has the market soured so much on renewable energy companies like BEP, CWEN, and NEP?

The answer can be summed up in one phrase: cost of capital.

Renewables are capital-intensive. They require a far larger initial investment than fossil fuel power sources, which makes them more sensitive to changes in the cost of financing that initial investment.

As interest rates have soared in recent years, renewable power producers have seen one of their largest sources of expenses greatly increase.

The increased cost of debt financing renewable power assets is the primary, if not sole, reason why companies like BEP, CWEN, and NEP have sold off so heavily over the past few years.

Since the beginning of 2022, the 10-year Treasury rate (US10Y) has nearly tripled from 1.5% to 4.3%. Meanwhile, the renewables stocks have shed anywhere from 1/3rd to 2/3rds of their value.

Data by YCharts

While a return to a 1.5% 10-year Treasury rate does not look likely, it does seem likely that the 10-year Treasury rate should decline once the Fed starts cutting rates. That is the historical pattern.

As such, it seems likely that when the Fed starts cutting rates, which is expected to begin sometime this year, renewables companies like these three should rally. Given the degree to which they have sold off, we think this potential rally would be market-beating as well.

After all, during the two months in which the market thought the Fed was quickly pivoting toward a policy of easier monetary policy, all three of these names beat the S&P 500 in total returns.

Data by YCharts

We think they are poised to do the same if and when the Fed really does pivot toward easing.

In the meantime, investors get paid to wait.

CWEN.A (Clearway's smaller Class A shares) currently trade at a 7.8% dividend yield, around the highest level since the passage of the pro-renewables IRA legislation.

The same goes for BEP and its 6.1% dividend yield.

We think these two renewable power companies are arguably the safest and smartest ways to play the long-term growth in renewable energy.