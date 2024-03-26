1 REIT To Sell And 1 Strong Buy

CalypsoArt

Over the past year, I have posted many articles explaining why I am loading up on REITs (VNQ).

In short, they have crashed and as a result, they are today priced at near-decade low valuations with many REITs trading at up to 50% discounts relative to the fair value of their real estate.

Historically, whenever REITs have been this cheap, they have strongly outperformed in the following years as their valuations recovered:

Janus & Henderson

And I don't think that this time will be different because REITs have gone through a lot worse and always recovered from every past crisis:

NAREIT

This time, REITs have crashed because interest rates have surged, and the market has overreacted to it, not understanding that REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been with low levels of leverage and long debt maturities. This explains why REIT cash flows have kept rising in 2022, 2023, and will grow again in 2024.

Best of all, we are now very likely to see a drop in interest rates in the near term with the Fed guiding for at least 3 rate cuts in 2023, and the Fed watch tool guiding for at least 100 basis point lower rates within a year from now:

FedWatch

This bodes very well for REITs because it will remove the sole reason why their valuations are today discounted.

If they crashed due to rising rates, then I would also expect them to recover as rates return to lower levels. Some REITs could enjoy up to 50% upside and while you wait, you also earn high dividend yields.

That is why I am bullish.

But that does not mean that every REIT is worth buying. This is a vast and versatile sector and some REITs are much more attractive than others.

There are about 1,000 REIT-like entities worldwide and being selective is key to maximizing returns.

Here is an example of what I mean by this:

UMH Properties (UMH) and Sun Communities (SUI) operate in the same property sector, but I think that one is clearly more attractive than the other.

Let's compare each step by step:

Assets:

Let's start with their assets. Both of these REITs focus on manufactured housing communities but there are vast differences in the quality of the assets.

SUI has historically focused on the premium segment of the market, owning some of the country's most desirable communities in popular destinations. To give you an example, here is one of their communities in Sebring, Florida:

Sun Communities

In addition to that, they also own a lot of RV parks and marinas, which also enjoy substantial barriers to entry due to their limited supply. This is well reflected in their high ~95% occupancy rate and rapid historic rent growth.

In comparison, UMH focuses more on the lower end of the market. These are communities that are mostly located in the rustbelt and intended for blue-collar workers rather than retirees and leisure travelers.

Their average occupancy rate is quite a bit lower at 88% and these markets enjoy lower barriers to entry.

But the important difference here is that UMH generates a substantial portion of its revenue from the actual ownership of the manufactured homes, which it then leases to its tenants.

SUI, on the other hand, will typically only own the park and rent the sites. Therefore, the quality of its income is far superior since it will require a lot of capex spending and should enjoy faster growth over the long run.

Therefore, SUI wins this comparison hands down. It owns better assets that enjoy higher occupancy rates, it generates less revenue from the actual ownership of the homes, and it should enjoy faster organic growth over the long run.

Balance sheet:

SUI also has a vastly better balance sheet than UMH. SUI has a strong BBB investment grade rating with a low 30% LTV, no preferred equity, and no major maturities until 2026.

UMH has no credit rating, it is far more heavily leveraged when you account for all of its preferred equity, it has major maturities already next year.

This warrants a much lower valuation multiple.

Management:

Both REITs have been publicly listed for a long period so we can easily compare their results. SUI has done far better for its shareholders than UMH:

YCHARTS

Both REITs focus on the same property sector so what could explain such a big difference in performance?

I believe that it is the quality of the management. UMH has repetitively issued equity at dilutive prices over the years and failed to consistently grow on a per-share basis. Today, its dividend per share is still lower than it was over 20 years ago!

UMH Properties

In my opinion, this is the ultimate proof that UMH has failed its investors.

SUI, on the other hand, has been a lot more disciplined about its equity issuances and made sure to only raise new capital when it could make accretive investments. As a result, it has enjoyed steady growth on a per share basis and investors have enjoyed growing dividend income and higher total returns:

Seeking Alpha

Growth prospects:

So far, we have explained that SUI has better assets, a stronger balance sheet, and a superior management team that's laser-focused on growth on a per-share basis.

Therefore, it will likely continue to grow at a faster over the long run. That does not mean that UMH has poor growth prospects, but it is far less predictable than SUI.

Valuation:

SUI deserves to trade at a much higher valuation given that:

It owns better assets

It has a stronger balance sheet

Superior management

A better track record

Faster growth prospects...

But despite that, their valuations are not materially different. The P/NAV is the best valuation methodology here because it is net of debt and adjusts for the differences in asset quality. Both REITs trade at a similar discount:

UMH SUI P/NAV 0.75 0.78 Click to enlarge

P/FFO is misleading because UMH has far more leverage and owns a lot of higher-yielding rental homes. But even despite that, its P/FFO is not that much lower:

UMH UMH SUI P/FFO 16.6x 18x Click to enlarge

Finally, some investors seem to mistakenly think that UMH is a lot cheaper because of its materially lower dividend yield, but in reality, the higher yield is simply the result of its higher payout ratio, the higher leverage, and the focus on higher-yielding assets:

UMH SUI Dividend Yield 5.2% 2.9% Payout Ratio 85% 54% Click to enlarge

All in all, their valuations are not materially different, but SUI is a higher-quality REIT.

Typically, large-cap REITs with investment-grade ratings trade at materially higher valuations than the smaller and more heavily leveraged non-rated REITs, but this is not the case here.

Therefore, I believe that SUI is a much better opportunity than UMH for investors at this time.