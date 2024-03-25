Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
February 2024 Passive Income - 7 Raises!

Mar. 25, 2024 10:50 AM ET
Summary

  • There was a ton of raises this month. I don’t know if it was a record but there was a lot.
  • Total February 2024 Passive Income – $1,428.2.
  • Overall we added $95.64 in forward income this month from purchases.

  • 3 sources of passive Income
  • $416.17 from dividends
  • 3 stock/units dripped in February
  • Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return 7.40%

    S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +30.94% for March 2024

    S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +16.4% March 2024

In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

