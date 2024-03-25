Anatoly Morozov/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

As correctly predicted in my last article, wafer level test and burn-in system supplier Aehr Test Systems, or "Aehr," has stated it will miss its recently revised revenue guidance range of $75 million to $85 million by a mile (emphasis added by author):

It is now clear that the recent overall softness in semiconductors and the impact of shifts in electric vehicle introductions and ramps are impacting our bookings and revenue forecasts more than we understood only two months ago at our last earnings call. We now expect this to last for another quarter or two before the orders resume based on the latest roll up of direct forecasts from over a dozen silicon carbide companies. We are now forecasting revenue for the full fiscal year to be $65 million or more, representing revenue of at least $15.4 million in our fiscal fourth quarter. We still expect to finish the year with near or above record annual revenue for the year.

The second major downward revision within just two months represents a major hit to management's credibility after claiming "very good visibility" into second half results on the Q2/FY2024 conference call, and describing the revised guidance range as "conservative" (and even suggested upside to the new range):

So we have pretty good visibility. I'd say very good visibility. (...) We took a very conservative stance in hopes there's no way we'll miss it on the low end, but I can see scenarios where we could be higher than the range I gave you.

Aehr Test Systems also provided preliminary Q3/2024 results:

Company Press Releases

The company now expects zero growth for FY2024 as compared to initial expectations of more than 50%.

In Monday's press release, management attributed the requirement to lower expectations for the second half of the year to two key factors:

Multiple companies including the companies we had expected orders from have publicly discussed inventory related headwinds in their public earnings calls and press releases. In addition, we have seen specific shifts in order timing of our equipment used for wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors used in electric vehicles. In just the last two weeks of the quarter, we saw delays in orders for silicon carbide systems with customer-requested ship dates within the quarter as well as a last-minute push out by a customer of a system in our backlog. The net effect of this was a significant shift in revenues out of the third and fourth quarters. Until this time, we had been hearing from those customers that their silicon carbide-based capital investments were not being impacted.

Quite frankly, this looks very much like the explanations provided by management on the Q2/FY2024 conference call when discussing the initial decision to lower full-year guidance.

Apparently management still hasn't learned its lesson, as also evidenced by the stated expectation of current disruptions likely being behind the company within just one or two additional quarters which, given the state of the EV market, I consider highly unlikely.

Please note that the current analyst consensus is still calling for FY2025 revenues of $136 million or more than 100% year-over-year growth.

Clearly, these numbers will have to come down a lot with my expectation for year-over-year revenue growth currently around 25% which would calculate to a FY2025 revenue range of just $80 million to $85 million.

With the short-term growth trajectory for silicon carbide applications apparently nowhere near previous expectations and customers delaying orders and reducing deployment plans across the board, it is hard to be optimistic on Aehr Test System's stock in the near-term.

Bottom Line

As expected by me, Aehr Test Systems will miss its downwardly revised FY2024 revenue guidance by a mile, thus providing a material hit to management's credibility.

Unlike management, I do not expect the current issues to be behind the company within just one or two quarters, so investors would be well-served to prepare for another set of overly optimistic expectations when the company provides preliminary FY2025 guidance later this this year.

Given management's poor performance and the current state of the key EV market, Aehr Test Systems' shares are likely to remain in the penalty box until current headwinds abate which could take more than just the few quarters expected by management.

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the stock.