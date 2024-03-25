traffic_analyzer

A “Hold” Rating for Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) is a low-cost, medium-sized Australian gold (mainly) and copper producer based in Sydney, operating multiple mines, and laying the foundation for continued production well into the future. Due to this characteristic, the market creates positive expectations regarding this stock, which is therefore considered a viable alternative to investing directly in physical gold. A direct investment in physical gold is generally not within the reach of a retail investor because the transaction requires financial outlays that only a larger investor, such as a bank or an institutional investor, can afford.

The market then gives the stock price of CAHPF the impetus to mimic the positive underlying trend of gold prices over time, albeit through cyclical fluctuations. The retail investor should take advantage of this stock's ability to grow over time, just like the price of gold does. Cyclical fluctuations provide an opportunity to purchase shares of CAHPF to establish or increase a position and participate in the long-term upside potential of gold prices when a stock price forms a significant bottom in the cycle of CAHPF.

The share price of CAHPF stock was trading at $2.21 per unit as of this writing, giving it a market capitalization of $4.40 billion. The stock price is below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $1.86 to $2.81/share, but not completely below the MA Ribbon. The RSI of 55.20 suggests that the stock price has a lot of room to reach a more attractive level than the current one. Indeed, there is a possibility that this will be the case.

In principle, this analysis recommends holding CAHPF shares in your portfolio in anticipation of the next gold price rally. As we will see later, 2024 is seen to unfold positively for gold, as the precious metal will be in demand as a portfolio hedge against macroeconomic issues and geopolitical risks. However, before the yellow metal re-enters a strong uptrend, as we will also see later, the positive momentum that has characterized its ounce in the recent past will weaken somewhat. Currently, Evolution Mining shares are at the top of the price cycle, but the new subdued trend expected in gold prices will put negative pressure on Evolution Mining stock and try to push Evolution shares to the lower phase of their price cycle. This should lead to Evolution's shares becoming more attractively valued on the market in the upcoming period and could provide retail investors with the opportunity to purchase shares. However, as stated before, today it is recommended to maintain the “Hold” rating.

Evolution Mining Could Move Higher on Positive Correlation with Gold

The company was formerly known as Catalpa Resources Limited and changed its name to Evolution Mining Limited in November 2011.

CAHPF Share Price Performance Against Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) or VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) since November 2011 says CAHPF has significantly outperformed most of its peers while following the uptrend in the gold price.

As a benchmark for US-listed gold companies, GDX fell 50.17%, while CAHPF rose 20.86%, slightly less than spot gold +24.45%, but providing excellent evidence of a strong positive correlation with price changes of the yellow metal. CAHPF is positively correlated with the spot gold price because if the market is bullish (or bearish) on CAHPF, market sentiment is most likely positive (or bearish) on the spot gold price as well. This is illustrated by the yellow area curve in the lower part of the graph. Since November 2011, this yellow area curve has almost always been above the zero line and with a significantly higher frequency between +0.50 and +1.00, indicating a positive, moreover strong correlation between the two securities.

This statistical information is very important for retail investors because, based on the historical relationship just highlighted, there is a high probability that the CAHPF stock price will trade above current levels if gold prices rise this year as analysts have predicted.

Catalysts of Higher Gold Prices in 2024

Analysts see two main factors as catalysts for higher gold prices this year: a) A Goldilocks scenario for the price of gold, where slightly higher inflation expectations encounter lower nominal interest rates, leading to a decrease in real yields, and as real yields fall, the opportunity cost of holding gold instead of fixed income assets become more affordable. This should be driving demand for the yellow metal; b) Gold continued to be recommended as a portfolio hedge against geopolitical risks, including repeated attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi fighters targeting international merchant shipping in the Red Sea region, as well as “ongoing wars and the upcoming US election”, which create great uncertainty.

Spot gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) was at $2,178.62/ounce at the time of writing, after hitting a record high of $2,222.39 earlier, amid a lower dollar and bond yields as the Federal Reserve sticks to its forecast of three rate cut of quarter points each this year.

Trading Economics provides an overview of analyst forecasts for the 12-month gold price target. The price is expected to reach $2289.03/ounce in 12 months.

This Analysis Estimates a Price Target for Gold

Just as the serious consequences of higher inflation were averted by raising interest rates, the transition from restrictive policy will now be undertaken by the Fed to prevent higher interest rates from damaging the economy beyond what is necessary to reduce inflation. Therefore, the change in interest rate policy can be seen as a declaration to the public, a kind of confirmation, that the economy is indeed slowing down, bringing inflation back to the 2% interest rate target. Faced with a different reality, investors who expected a soft landing from the Fed's anti-inflation policies and instead get a slowing economy will suddenly feel like a fish out of water. As is usual in such situations disoriented investors panic and, as reason is dethroned by impulsive behavior, the market has to endure the negative consequences of illogical, widespread behavior, resulting in bearish sentiment. We don't have to go too far back in time to find an example of bearish sentiment hitting the North American stock market: The most relevant are a) the pessimistic sentiment caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in mid-March 2020 (gold rose from $1,635/oz to $2,035/oz; up 24.5%), the regional banking crisis in early March 2023 (gold rose from $1,835/oz to $2,015/oz; up 10%) and the outbreak of the Gaza crisis in early October 2023 (gold rose from $1,820 to $2,030/oz; up 11.5%). With bearish market sentiment expected in 2024, the second of the three majors just mentioned is the only one that shares the economic nature of the trigger. So, let's say gold prices can experience a bull market and rise more than 10% this year along with believing it will trade increasingly higher. However, as the RSI conditions must have become even tighter with the price now at $2,178.62/oz compared to 2 weeks ago $2,157.70/oz level, it is rational to continue to expect price momentum to wane and/or price to dip, before adding the 10% increase. This analysis therefore assumes that $2,300 per ounce is a reasonable price target for safe-haven gold amid an economic downturn in 2024, with many investors indeed eyeing $2,500 per ounce by year-end.

The Trigger of the Gold Price Bull Market: the Economic Recession

The expected economic slowdown in 2024 is signaled by the following chart. The chart below shows that the 1-year yield of 4.984% is currently higher than the 10-year yield of 4.218% for US Treasuries. This suggests that the near term is now seen as very uncertain, much more uncertain than what the past has so far suggested for a situation to be considered normal. The latter implies that longer-term loans usually require higher compensation than short-term loans. When this ratio reverses, it is a sign of a new trend in which lenders want to recoup previously borrowed money more quickly by charging higher interest rates because they no longer have as much confidence as before in the borrower's ability to repay the loan.

The reliable indicator of the inverted yield curve has correctly predicted the last seven recessions since 1965.

Evidence of deterioration in credit quality: Following the spring 2023 crisis, US regional banks continue to signal a deterioration of credit quality, with the commercial real estate sector currently appearing to be hard hit by the issue. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) may need to raise reserves to limit the risk of losses. NYCB is one of the banks exposed to the commercial real estate crisis. At the beginning of March 2024, a group led by former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was going to pump around $1 billion into the US regional bank's coffers, i.e. $2 per NYCB share. On the day of the breaking news, shares rose and recovered somewhat, but so far this year they are down more than 60 percent on the market.

About Evolution Mining Limited

This company is a mid-tier gold producer (≈640k ounces per year) with lower costs than the industry average and has at least 15 years of production ahead, strongly on track to be further extended. The company incurred an AISC of AU$1,615/oz in 2H 2023 or approx. US$1,100/oz, while the industry sees AISC continuing to rise as mining becomes increasingly expensive, peaking at $1,358/ounce in early 2023.

Currently, these projects are progressing as expected and within budget, while the capital continues to back them.

Acquisition of Mineral Project in New South Wales, Australia

As of December 2023, Evolution owns an 80% stake in the Northparkes copper-gold mine Joint Venture following an investment of up to US$475 million (84.2% via upfront cash payment and the remainder via a contingent consideration). Sumitomo Metal Mining Co ., Ltd. (OTCPK:SMMYY) and Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMF) together own the remainder 20% interest in the Joint Venture. CMOC Group Limited (OTCPK:CMCLF) is the operator of the open pit and underground deposit located in New South Wales, Australia, approximately 25 km northwest of Parkes. CMOC operates the mineral facility through its subsidiary CMOC Mining Pty Ltd. Evolution acquired 80% shares in the JV from CMOC Group.

Evolution financially supported the investment through an AU$ 525 million institutional placement and the deployment of a new US$200 million 5-year debt facility. The 80% interest in the JV also implies that Evolution will sell metal in concentrates to IXM S.A., a subsidiary of CMOC, under an offtake agreement and deliver a certain percentage of its attributable gold and silver production to Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) (TFPM:CA). Both sales and delivery activities must occur over the entire life of the mine.

The Organic Growth of the Portfolio

Before we proceed, the reader should be informed of the following to avoid confusion:

H2-2023 is the second half of the 2023 calendar year. From July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

The full FISCAL year 2023 is the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The full FISCAL year 2024 is the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The second half of the calendar year 2023 (that is H2-2023) therefore falls in the full FISCAL year 2024.

So the second half of calendar year 2023 is the first half of the full fiscal year 2024 or H1 FY 2024 for the company.

These periods will be referred to during the analysis.

Evolution Mining is pursuing growth resources at its 100%-owned Cowal gold/silver open pit and underground mine and its 100%-owned Ernest Henry gold/copper/silver underground mine. To that end, the exploration team is drilling the two properties and achieving exciting intercepts and reiterating

“the potential for additional mineralisation in key domains outside of mineral resources at both Cowal and Ernest Henry,” Evolution Mining vice president discovery Glen Masterman said.

Ernest Henry is located in Queensland, Australia, approximately 37 km northeast of Cloncurry. The Ernest Henry Mine accounted for nearly 13% of Evolution's total H2 2023 gold production of 319,377 tons and nearly 96% of Evolution's total H2 2023 copper production of 27,635 tons.

In FY23, Ernest Henry produced 64,725 ounces of gold and 47,348 tonnes of copper against a production forecast of 65,500 ounces of gold and 48,000 tonnes of copper. Production occurred at a negative AISC low of AU$2,334 per ounce, below the AISC forecast of negative AU$2,600 per ounce. AISC continues to reflect higher gold prices and the realization of by-product credits. Ernest Henry generated a net operating cash flow of AU$286.6 million (= AU$397.7 million in operating cash flow minus sustaining capital of AU$66.6 million, and minus major capital of AU$44.5 million). Sustaining capital investments currently include investments in the fleet, the development of mines, and drilling for resource definition, while the major capital investments include the development of underground activities and the upgrade of underground infrastructure.

In fiscal 2024, production is expected to be approximately 76,000-84,000 ounces of gold and 47,500-52,500 tonnes of copper, at a negative AISC of AU$1,900 to AU$2,100/oz, according to Evolution Mining Limited website.

Ernest Henry aims to expand its activities. To this end, there is a pre-feasibility study that has extended the life of the mine until at least 2040 through the continued use of underground cave ore mining. The company has chosen this strategy because this underground deposit enables cost-effective and efficient mining activities. Evolution has committed to providing AU$15 million to support the feasibility study and AU$7.5 million to support the drilling program. These expenses are entirely affordable given the company's ability to generate cash flow and its financial health, as illustrated later. However, the feasibility study will not be available until the first quarter of 2025.

As of August 17, 2023, the Ernest Henry Mine had ore reserves containing 1.11 million ounces of gold, based on metal grades of 0.45 g/t for gold (grams of gold per ton of ore) and 0.76% for copper. The Mineral Resources contained 2.368 million ounces of gold based on metal grades of 0.73 g/t for gold and 1.25% for copper.

In addition to the boost from gold, Northparkes and Ernest Henry face a promising future in which their companies can count on strong demand for copper as a key element in energy transition projects. For this year alone, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) see a copper market deficit of 428,000 tonnes, compared to a deficit of 182,000 tonnes in the previous forecast, which is likely to put upward pressure on the price of the red metal helping Ernest Henry to increase the profitability.

Looking further into the future, well beyond 2024, analysts at S&P Global reported that Nornickel, a major Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company, expects a huge increase in global copper consumption in the coming decade. Nornickel believes that demand for copper is on track to reach a level of 30 million tonnes per year by 2035, a sharp increase of 20% from 24.8 million tonnes in 2022. The main drivers in the next decade will be the consumption of battery and electric vehicle technologies and charging infrastructure empowerment, supported by the following: a) The US plan to replace at least 50% of all new vehicles sold in the US with electric vehicles by the end of 2030 and improvement of the infrastructure with 500,000 chargers; b) the approval of the Cop28 Global Stocktake at the UN climate conference in Dubai to triple the share of renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030.

Cowal is located in New South Wales, Australia, approximately 37 km northeast of West Wyalong. Cowal is also studying to increase its footprint in the mining district. For this purpose, Cowal wants to process more ore at the plant, which is ongoing as a project and the plant is expected to reach full commercial production capacity before the end of the March 2024 quarter, according to the H2-Calendar 2023 (or H1 FY 2023) report from Evolution. The first underground stopes were mined and processed in the second half of 2023, and additional key milestones are on deck to be achieved sometime in the first half of 2024.

But that's not all for the Cowal mine: the facility also includes an open pit mining continuation project that aims to extend the exploitation of the open pit mine by ten years. So, there is the potential to make further progress over the entire lifespan of the Cowal plant until 2042.

The Cowal mine accounted for almost 44% of Evolution's total H2 2023 gold production of 319,377 ounces. As of February 16, 2023, the Cowal Mine had ore reserves of 4.3 million ounces of gold grading 1.04 g/t (grams of gold per ton of ore), contained in Mineral Resources of 8.8 million ounces grading 1.01 g/t.

In FY2023, Cowal achieved record production of 276,314 ounces of gold (up 22% YoY) at a lower AISC of AU$1,138 per ounce (down 9% YoY), exceeding guidance for 275,000 ounces at AU$1,187.5 to AU$1,312.5/oz. Net operating cash flow was AU$44.2 million (= AU$368.8 million in operating cash flow minus sustaining capital of AU$29.8 million and minus major capital of AU$294.8 million). Sustainable capital primarily includes planned mine maintenance and some minor infrastructure upgrades as well as resource definition drilling. Major capital expenditures include investments in the integrated waste disposal facility and an underground mining project. Major investments will tend to decrease going forward, as most funds are already committed to these projects continuing to develop on time and within budget. As a result, Cowal will gradually strengthen its position as a robust cash generator for Evolution Mining.

In FY24, Cowal expects gold production to be a bit lower at 304,000 to 336,000 ounces of gold produced at an estimated AISC of AU$1,187.5 to AU$1,312.5 per ounce, according to the website of Evolution Mining Limited.

Evolution Mining Limited produces gold at other three mines: the Mungari mine, the Red Lake mine, and the Mt Rawdon mine.

Mungari is located in Western Australia, approximately 18 km west of Kalgoorlie. Mungari is a complex mineral asset, meaning it consists of several assets, including a) underground deposits of Frog's Leg Mine, East Kundana Mine and Kundana Mine, which are on track to increase productivity thanks to the installation of 2 additional drill rigs; b) open pit mines at Cutter’s Ridge Mine and Paradigm with the latter asset ramping up the production; and c) the Mungari processing plant that processes 2 million tonnes per year.

Evolution Mining Limited's growth objective is to increase Mungari's annual gold production from 123,500 to 136,500 ounces (at an AISC of AU$1,833.5 to AU$2,026.5/oz) estimated for FY2024 up to 200,000 ounces per year beyond FY2024, according to Evolution Mining Limited in this “Fact Sheet” document. The company is also working to achieve another milestone: maintaining good cost control so that the AISC is around AU$1,750/ounce while most competitors struggle with extremely costly mining activities.

To achieve the growth target, the company proceeds as follows:

In August 2021, Evolution Mining added Kundana and East Kundana to its Mungari operating complex as these underground mines were viewed as an opportunity due to their high-grade mining profile and proximity to Evolution's Mungari Mill. They are located just 8 km from the mill, which translates into a favorable impact on production costs. These assets are expected to facilitate the growth path and expand Evolution Mining's footprint in the popular Kalgoorlie area, which offers good opportunities to significantly extend the life of the mine. The Mungari mine is expected to operate until at least 2038.

By the end of 2022, the Mungari mine had ore reserves of 1.24 million ounces of gold at a grade of 1.58 g/t (grams of gold per tonne of mineral) and solid growth prospects. The company has the opportunity for a significant upgrade from 1.70 g/t grading reserves of 5.34 million ounces of gold, and potentially make a positive contribution to the quality of the reserves.

Since 2023, Mungari is on track to expand its processing facility, which processes 2 million tons per year, to up to 4.2 million tons per year. As a result of a feasibility study in early June 2023 and approved by the board of directors, the company planned to spend AU$250 million (approximately US$163.1 million) on the processing plant expansion project. On the positive side, Evolution managed to commission this work at a significantly lower cost than originally estimated. In the decision-making phase of who should be contracted to carry out the work, Evolution Mining Limited identified GR Engineering Services Limited as the contractor and appointed this company to expand the plant at a significantly cheaper cost of AU$155 million (approximately US$101.1 million). Construction has begun and the expanded processing facility is expected to be operational within two years. So far, the project is progressing within budget and schedule.

The Mungari mine accounted for nearly 17.8% of Evolution's total H2 2023 gold production of 319,377 tons. Mungari is performing well: it produced 135,592 ounces in FY23 at an average AISC of AU$2,083 per ounce, exceeding production guidance of 127,500 ounces and within cost guidance of AU$1,938 to AU$2,142 per ounce. Cash flow from mine operations was AU$107.9 million. The sustaining capital was AU$34.2 million to support underground mine development, resource definition drilling, and some costs associated with the tailings storage facility lift project. The major capital was AU$58.1 million to support the Mungari 4.2 million tons per annum processing facility expansion project, underground and open pit development activities, and the purchase of 2 drill rigs.

The Red Lake Mine is a 100% owned mineral asset located in Ontario, Canada, 0.1 km north of Balmertown. Red Lake is considered one of the most powerful gold basins in North America in terms of production and gold content of the resources. The Red Lake operation is complex as it consists of three historic underground mines, Campbell, Red Lake and Cochenour, and two processing plants, Red Lake and Campbell Mills.

Evolution Mining is pursuing its Red Lake growth objective as follows:

In 2021, Evolution expanded its mineral interest in the Red Lake Mining District by acquiring the Bateman Gold Project in the southwestern part of Bateman Township, which includes an ore deposit and processing facility. The Bateman project has a 2020 feasibility study that indicates the possibility of exploiting more than 3.5 million tons of 5.54 g/t grading ore resources, thus extracting about 603,000 ounces of gold per year over an estimated mine life of 8.2 years, mainly using underground mining techniques and blasting. It appears that the asset is encumbered by two royalties: one of 2% on water claims held by Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) (FNV:CA), and another one of 1% consisting of land claims held by Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD). It appears that, with some minor technical adjustments, the plant can crush up to 1,800 tons of ore per day, although today it would run at 1,250 tons per day. However, with a bit more consistent investment in an additional ball mill, another cluster and a second stripping column, processing capacity could even be increased to 2,500 tons per day, making processing easier and allowing significantly higher production as the potential is there.

To avoid the resurgence of material handling restrictions during underground activities that occurred in the December quarter, the company has developed a new mineral passage at the Cochenour underground mine. This type of mine development reduces the risk that the facility will experience unpleasant surprises regarding the amount of gold ore being processed. Because this is a permanent infrastructure, the increased reliability of ore delivery is expected to have a long-term positive impact on gold grade and production.

The Red Lake processing plant produces approximately 790,000 to 800,000 tonnes per year, but the growth target is to increase the processing rate to 1.1 million tonnes of gold mineral per annum.

Supported by a robust gold price, as more and more investors will use gold as a portfolio hedge against an increasingly uncertain global environment, Red Lake’s net cash flow should then turn positive from negative AU$60.3 million in H2 2023 (=AU$50.4 million in operating cash flow minus AU$18.6 million in sustaining capital and minus AU$92.1 million in major capital and restructuring charges). Major capital focuses on underground activities development. Sustainable capital focuses on underground mine development, tailings dam activities, and resource definition drilling.

Once net cash flow becomes sustainably positive, Evolution Mining will consider investing more in expanding the processing capacity of the Red Lake mill as there is potential to deliver much more gold ore volumes. As of February 16, 2023, the Red Lake mine had ore reserves of 2.9 million ounces of gold at a very high grade of 6.90 g/t with robust growth prospects. With the existence of 6.35 g/t grading resources of 12.3 million ounces of gold, the Red Lake mine has the opportunity to significantly upgrade without sacrificing quality. The Red Lake mine is expected to be in operation until at least 2040, according to this “Fact Sheet” document from Evolution Mining Limited.

The Red Lake mine accounted for nearly 15.4% of Evolution's total gold production in the second half of 2023 of 319,377 tonnes. In FY23, Red Lake production was 120,840 ounces of gold at an AISC of AU$2,620 per ounce. In FY24, Red Lake is expected to increase production to 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold.

Mt Rawdon Mine Approaches End of Operation

The Mt Rawdon mine is a 100% owned asset located in Queensland, Australia, approximately 75 km southwest of Bundaberg Central. This asset is approaching the end of its operation: at current mining rates it will continue to produce gold ounces until the end of this year, but with the possibility to process a low-grade stockpile of gold ore, the asset will probably live until early 2026.

A project is currently underway to convert the gold-producing mine into a renewable energy storage facility, which is expected to be operational by the year 2030. This is in line with the Queensland Government's target of 50% renewable energy use by the year 2030, as well as the federal government's target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, according to the website of the company Evolution Mining Limited.

Mt Rawdon accounted for almost 10% of Evolution's total gold production of 319,377 tonnes in the second half of 2023. In FY23, Mt Rawdon produced 53,685 ounces of gold at an AISC of AU$2,409 per ounce, missing guidance of 71,250 to 78,750 ounces to mine at an AISC of AU$1,852.5 to AU$2,047.5/oz.

Despite heavy rains and technical inconveniences impacting production levels, the facility managed to generate a positive net cash flow of AU$9.6 million (= cash flow from mining operations of AU$28.1 million minus sustainable capital of AU$5.1 million and minus major capital of AU$13.4 million).

In FY24, gold production is expected to be between 66,500 and 73,500 ounces, with AISC estimated at AU$1,757.5 to AU$1,942.5 per ounce, according to the website of Evolution Mining.

The Financial Condition

Driven by higher gold prices of AU$2,992/oz on spot sales as of December 31, 2023 (versus AU$2,593/oz as of December 31, 2022), coupled with higher gold sales volumes as well as higher copper byproduct revenues of AU$378.9 million (versus AU$363.1 million as of December 31, 2022), total revenues in the second half of 2023 (first half of the 2024 financial year) were higher than in the previous year.

Total Revenues were AU$1.34 billion in H2 2023 versus AU$1.13 billion in H2 2022. Evolution Mining Limited produced 319,377 ounces of gold at an AISC of AU$1,615/oz. The operations generated AU$617.9 million and the net mine cash flow was AU$202.9 million.

Evolution Mining's first-half GAAP earnings per share was AU$5.21 cents.

As of December 31, 2023, the company's financial position appeared to be strong enough to sustain its mineral growth projects, as indicated by the following metrics:

Evolution Mining has a net debt to a 12-month EBITDA ratio of 1.47x (down from 2.1x as of June 30, 2023, that is the end of fiscal year 2023), meaning it will take a year and 6 months for the EBITDA to pay off all outstanding debt of the group. A score below 4 or 5 generally means the company has a strong credit history, allowing easier access to additional debt capital if needed. As of December 30, 2023, Evolution Mining's balance sheet had total cash and short-term investments of AU$191 million, against total debt of AU$1,963.3 million.

The debt incurred interest expenses of AU$95.9 million for the 12 months to December 2023, but as the company can generate a significantly higher trailing 12-month operating profit of AU$404.8 million, the interest coverage ratio is 4.2x (=AU$404.8m/ AU$95.9m), which means that the company has no problems with the financial sustainability of its debt.

In general, this financial situation is on track to further improve since, as we have analyzed before, a) the major capital expenditure tends to decline as growth projects progress or are commissioned; b) the outlook for gold and copper prices is very positive; c) sales volumes are expected to increase; d) cooling inflationary pressures resulting from effective ad hoc monetary policies will reduce the impact of production costs.

The Risk

The risk associated with investing in Evolution Mining Limited is minimal, as this company operates in countries that Sprott, in its Mining Risk Heat Map 2023, considers to pose a very acceptable risk for investment. This is because the countries in which Evolution Mining's mineral activities take place, Australia and Canada, are considered quite safe from both a regulatory and political perspective. These countries have friendly mining legislation. They need this type of business activity because their economies (Australia and Canada), receive a significant contribution from the exploitation of minerals and, in general, natural resources.

The only risk is geophysical or meteorological, such as abnormal weather conditions as those that have affected production at Ernest Henry in March 2023, at Mt Rawdon in late November to December 2023, and at Cowal in the December 2023 quarter. But these types of events - although some scientists now argue they are becoming more common as a result of global warming - are, anyway, beyond the control of any miner with a geographically diversified portfolio of mineral operations, and not just Evolution Mining.

Conclusion

This analysis shows why Evolution Mining Limited is a valid solution to take advantage of the long-term bullish trend in gold prices. The price of the yellow metal will continue to move in cycles due to market volatility but has an underlying positive trend as the increasingly uncertain global environment prompts investors to seek the metal for its safe-haven properties. Evolution Mining also has revenue that relies on copper, and the prospects for this metal are also bright as it is a key element in energy transition projects. Gold remains the main source of income for Evolution. Evolution Mining is a mid-sized gold producer with lower costs than most competitors and has several years ahead of operation in Australia. The company has a solid financial position and is progressing well with its mineral projects to extend the life of its operations, improve production and maintain high control over operating costs. Fundamentally, Evolution Mining is a gold stock that deserves a Hold rating. This analysis has also explained why there could be a drop in the stock price, which could prompt you to buy shares. For now, it is better to stick with the 'Hold' rating, also because gold is expected to take a break after the sustained rally until a few days ago and Evolution Mining is usually well correlated with changes in the gold price.

