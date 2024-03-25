Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Synopsys: A Quality Compounder With A Stretched Valuation

Mar. 25, 2024 11:24 AM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stock
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor industry has evolved significantly since its inception, and is now characterized by specialization and deep domain expertise.
  • Synopsys is a quality compounder but recent AI hype has led to an ambitious valuation that doesn't reflect a reasonable growth expectation.
  • Despite the current stretched valuation, this is a business I'll be keeping a close eye on as I'd like to open a position.
  • Synopsys's acquisition of Ansys signals they believe advanced packaging is here to stay.

Synopsys World Headquarters, Mountain View, CA

jejim

Setting the Stage: Industry Evolution

The semiconductor industry has evolved immensely since the first working transistor came out of Bell Labs in 1947. This single invention has reshaped the world as we know it, enabling generations of innovation and the

This article was written by

The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.9K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News