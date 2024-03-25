jejim

Setting the Stage: Industry Evolution

The semiconductor industry has evolved immensely since the first working transistor came out of Bell Labs in 1947. This single invention has reshaped the world as we know it, enabling generations of innovation and the global connectivity of the internet.

The industry was first dominated by two prevailing sentiments: 1) "Moore's Law" pioneered by Gordon Moore of Intel (INTC), and 2) Jerry Sanders' poorly aged comment of "Real men have fabs."

It was Moore's Law that disproved Sanders.

Moore's Law states generally that transistors on an integrated circuit double roughly every two years. While some industry titans believe Moore's Law is dead, others point to advancements in packaging design, custom accelerators, and other innovations as extending Moore's Law well into the future.

One thing is certain though: Real men do not have fabs. Nvidia (NVDA), a fabless designer, is now the largest semiconductor company by market cap. As Moore's Law drove semiconductor innovation, the industry grappled with exponentially increasing manufacturing costs. What was once a vertically integrated model, in which Integrated Device Manufacturers would use in-house design software to design and then manufacture and market their own chips, has shifted to a model of specialization.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), TSMC for short, heralded in the era of the dedicated foundry model and paved the way for the likes of Nvidia and Apple (AAPL) to successfully design powerful chips without worrying about manufacturing.

More transistors meant higher manufacturing costs and more design complexity. The rise of 2.5D and 3D architectures has intensified this and led to more specialization and industry consolidation. Being exceptional at one step in the semiconductor manufacturing lifecycle has become the key to success.

This allowed the EDA, electronic design automation, industry to flourish. What was once a component of vertically integrated IDMs quickly evolved into a highly specialized segment of the market offering full-stack design automation solutions. As transistors have extended deeper into the nanometer scale, the sophistication of these tools has followed suit.

Synopsys: A Nuanced Thesis

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is one of three major players in the EDA segment. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Cadence (CDNS) are the two main competitors. Ansys (ANSS) is fourth but lagging the big three. Synopsys recorded roughly $6b of revenue in 2023, while Cadence reported $4b and Ansys $2b. Siemens' digital infrastructure business, which includes but is not limited to EDA, reported 6 billion of revenue in euros.

Aart de Geus co-founded Synopsys in 1986 and brought it public in 1992. His tenure as CEO recently ended with his retirement and COO Sassine Ghazi has since taken the helm. In January of 2024, they announced a monstrous $35 billion acquisition of Ansys. Additionally, AI and machine learning has irreversibly changed the EDA landscape.

Assuming the Ansys acquisition is approved by regulatory bodies, the discussion here becomes quite nuanced.

Synopsys, Cadence, and Ansys all have five-year revenue CAGRs of about 13%, demonstrating that the EDA industry is one of slow and steady compounding. You won't find fantastic growth rates here, but you will find a defensible position against semiconductor cyclicality and steady compounding. Given semiconductor industry growth seems certain over time, it's sensible to believe simply buying the leader Synopsys will offer a compelling compounding opportunity. As the semiconductor industry grows, so too will EDA. A portion of fabless designers' COGS goes to EDA and as their engineering staff increases, they will need larger EDA subscription packages. Both Cadence and Synopsys' revenue models resemble that of a SaaS business, offering subscription packages for suites of EDA software. Customers pay per user, so as engineering staff grows, EDA revenues will follow. Additionally, the rise of custom chip designs offers new customers and increases the value of Synopsys' IP offerings.

Synopsys offers full-stack design automation software, but also has intellectual property, IP, offerings. A big tech company doesn't have the expertise to design a chip and all necessary components from the ground up, so these IP portfolios are quite valuable to them. They can buy full designs of basic chip components like USB, PCIe, Ethernet, or Bluetooth from Synopsys and focus entirely on the aspects of the chip design they wish to customize.

Herein lies the nuance of my investment thesis, and the driving factor of my Hold rating.

On one hand, Synopsys offers a phenomenal compounding opportunity and low beta relative to the wider semiconductor industry. EDA tools are absolutely critical to the development of leading edge semiconductors, so EDA vendors will get paid whether the industry is booming or in a trough. Fabless designers risk being left behind in the innovate-or-die semiconductor landscape, so EDA revenues are extremely safe, regardless of chip shortages or industry cyclicality. Next-gen chip design will always occur. Synopsys has grown EPS well over time but has consistently grown stock-based comp. It has also accelerated share repurchases in recent years, so shares outstanding have remained flat.

On the other hand, Synopsys is undergoing a leadership transition from its long-time CEO and will incur a sizeable debt load and dilute existing shareholders with the Ansys acquisition. This introduces some execution risk. They will no longer be founder-led by the pioneer that led them to become the leading EDA vendor. There could also be cultural differences that lead to difficulties in merging the two companies together. Further, Synopsys's valuation is stretched compared to historical averages, although it is cheaper than Cadence on a relative basis. Both Synopsys and Cadence are R&D intensive, with roughly 30% of revenues spent on R&D on average.

This nuance drives my Hold rating. While I believe Synopsys will be a long-term compounder, I also believe that better opportunities exist elsewhere currently, and that better opportunities will arise to invest in Synopsys at another time. The semiconductor stock boom of 2023 and early 2024 has led to a multiple expansion for Synopsys, which now outsizes reasonable growth estimates. While AI will increase design complexity and should lead to strong revenue growth for Synopsys, it will still likely only grow at a mid-teens CAGR moving forward.

Finally, there's one other key discussion to the current Synopsys investment case: why are they acquiring Ansys?

The Ansys acquisition, despite its large price tag, is a very important development in the EDA landscape. It highlights Synopsys's vision for the future of the semiconductor industry.

The Ansys Acquisition: Why Is It Worth $35b?

The EDA industry's evolution can be largely classified into three buckets: 1) computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing ("CAD"/"CAM"), 2) computer-aided engineering ("CAE"), and 3) full-stack design automation software, which is the current state of Cadence and Synopsys's offerings.

They offer software to design chips, engineer new innovations in existing designs, and model chip performance during the design stage to identify potential errors.

Ansys's software is a CAE package that is highly specialized in something called CFD, Computational Fluid Dynamics. I'll skip the detail and discuss why it's important: it helps model heat dissipation throughout a 2.5D or 3D package.

2.5D and 3D architectures refer generally to advanced packaged chiplets. 2.5D architectures involve memory and logic chips stacked atop a wafer which is on top of a packaging substrate. It is then soldered onto a circuit board to connect the components together and facilitate communication between them. The communication is facilitated through TSV's, thru-silicon vias, which involves drilling holes through chips and filling the holes with copper interconnects.

WikiChip

2.5D architecture is complicated and has led to long lead times for chip designers. TSMC's CoWoS, "Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate", packaging design was the root of Nvidia's H100 supply constraint.

3D architecture involves stacking memory chips atop logic chips and then onto a wafer and a substrate. This adds further complexity.

Both of these architectures offer designers the ability to pack more performance onto the same die size but lead to some heat issues. Traditional heat sinks don't work as well because different parts of the chip produce different amounts of heat. The heat isn't dissipated through the chip the same either. How does the industry solve for this?

Computational fluid dynamics.

Ansys's software makes it easier for chip designers to model out and solve for these heat dissipation issues during the design phase. This helps to avoid costly manufacturing errors. Synopsys's willingness to pony up a huge sum of money for Ansys signals that they believe the advanced packaging trend is here to stay. This would position them securely on the leading edge for years and will drive growth through the current AI boom cycle. The massive demand driven by AI accelerators is increasing R&D budgets and benefits EDA vendors immensely.

Conclusion

Assuming this acquisition is approved, we are witnessing the next leg of industry consolidation. There will be only three major EDA vendors offering increasingly comprehensive design automation suites and IP portfolios.

Synopsys is a great business that offers a strong likelihood of compounding, but I believe more compelling entry opportunities will arise in the future. Therefore, I'm initiating coverage of Synopsys with a Hold rating, but will be watching this company and EDA industry developments closely in the future.