Ibotta Is Growing Quickly

Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

Ibotta provides ways for consumers of goods to receive rewards and cash back benefits from their purchases.

IBTA has produced impressive top line revenue growth and a swing to operating profit and cash flow.

With a favorable current IPO environment, Ibotta, Inc. may see success as an IPO, but we'll wait to see management's proposed pricing and valuation assumptions.

What Does Ibotta Do?

Denver, Colorado-based Ibotta, Inc. was founded to develop an app and network of CPG companies to provide consumers with cash back and rewards incentives for purchasing their goods.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Bryan Leach, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2011 and was previously partner at law firm Bartlit Beck LLP.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Mobile app

Website

APIs

Reporting & data.

As of December 31, 2023, Ibotta has booked fair market value investment of $237.1 million from investors, including Clark Jermoluk Founders Fund, KDT Ibotta Holdings and Walmart (WMT).

The firm obtains consumer customers through its mobile apps, website and via its online marketing efforts.

It seeks primarily consumer packaged goods companies as merchants and counts over 2,400 CPG brands from more than 850 clients.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased meaningfully as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 35.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 52.2% Click to enlarge

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, was 1.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Ibotta’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by eMarketer, the global CPG digital advertising spending market is expected to exceed $48.5 billion in 2024, making the industry the second highest in spending after the retail industry.

CPG social advertising spending is expected to grow at a 15.1% rate year-over-year.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in mobile and social ad spending as consumers use their smartphones more for ecommerce applications.

Also, the chart below shows the recent historical and expected future growth prospects for the CPG digital ad spending market worldwide:

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Digital coupon providers

Display advertising networks

Social media companies

In-house retailer loyalty programs

Rakuten

Honey

Fetch Rewards

Shopkick

Others.

Ibotta’s Recent Financial Results

The firm’s recent financial performance can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit and cash flow from operations.

I've pulled relevant financial results from the company’s current registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 320,037,000 51.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 210,702,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 276,045,000 67.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 164,526,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 86.25% 10.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 78.08% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 55,999,000 17.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (40,313,000) -19.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 38,117,000 11.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (54,861,000) -26.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 22,716,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (56,499,000) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, Ibotta had $62.6 million in cash and $292 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $14.5 million.

Ibotta’s Preliminary IPO Information

Ibotta intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may be higher.

There have been no existing shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share and the sole Class B shareholder, founder and CEO Bryan Leach, will be entitled to 20 votes per share and will likely have sole voting control of the company, subject to limited exceptions.

The S&P 500 Index doesn’t allow companies with multiple classes of shares in their flagship index.

Management said it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as shown here:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s roadshow presentation is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management asserts that the company is not a party to any legal claim that would have a material adverse effect on its business or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Citizens JMP, Needham & Company and Raymond James.

IBTA is seeking U.S. public capital market funding that may reach $500 million in size via an IPO.

The company’s financials have generated sharply growing topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin and a swing to operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $14.5 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen significantly as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no future dividends and to retain any earnings to fund its growth and expansion plans.

IBTA’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing rewards capabilities to consumer packaged goods companies and consumers is large and expected to grow at above 10% rates of growth in the next few years.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its "emerging company status," which enables management to disclose less information to shareholders.

Also, the proliferation of AI technologies may both help and hinder the firm’s growth potential, as competitors in all forms use quickly advancing generative AI and related capabilities to better target their products or services to prospective buyers and existing customers.

Still, IBTA’s recent growth trajectory is quite impressive, although it was only as recently as 2022 that the company produced significant operating losses, although that may have been due to pandemic era distortions.

Management's pricing and valuation assumptions will likely be filed with its amended S-1.

Given the current favorable IPO environment, the company will probably see strong demand for its shares, assuming a reasonable price.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.