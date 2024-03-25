Fidus Investment: A Solid 9% Yield For Passive Income Investors

Pixelimage

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) is a business development company with a growing investment portfolio and a moderate pay-out ratio based on adjusted net investment income.

The BDC comfortably covered its dividend with adjusted NII in the fourth quarter and pays a boatload of special dividends in order to distribute excess portfolio income. Fidus Investments has been able to boost its total returns to shareholders via a successful Equity investment strategy.

Though there is no guarantee that the BDC will be able to repeat its investment performance moving forward, the 9% yield is well-covered and the stock is selling for a 2% discount to net asset value.

My Previous Rating

In December 2023, I modified my stock classification on Fidus Investment to Hold as I saw limited income and dividend growth potential in a falling-rate environment.

As it turned out, the central bank in March kept short-term interest rates steady at a range of 5.25-5.50% which translates into a higher-for-longer rate environment.

The dividend was well-covered in 4Q-23 and though I see not a much higher stock price in 2024, the 9% yield should remain enticing for passive income investors.

Fidus Investment’s Portfolio Activity In 4Q-23

Fidus Investment achieved its highest portfolio value in its history in 4Q-23 as new investments boosted the growth of the BDC’s portfolio. Fidus Investment’s total investments were valued at $958 million, based on fair value, at the end of 4Q-23 which represented a YoY increase of 11% thanks to the company’s proprietary loan origination platform.

Fidus Investment’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in First Liens, which accounted for 69% of investments, based on fair value, in the fourth quarter, but included also Second Liens, Subordinated Debt and, particularly noteworthy, Equity stakes in the company’s portfolio companies.

Debt Portfolio (Fidus Investment)

Besides a focus on senior secured debt, Fidus Investment owns a large portion of Equity investments which accounted for 13.1% of the BDC’s portfolio as of the end of 4Q-23.

The BDC invests in Equity in order to fuel its total investment returns and Fidus Investment has been quite successful in the past producing excess portfolio income via its Equity investment pipeline.

Fidus Investment’s Equity portfolio was valued at $125.0 million as of 4Q-23 which was 167% above cost and the BDC realized $277.9 million in Equity gains since its inception in 2011. This means that the BDC is sitting on a substantial amount of unrealized capital gains which stand to ultimately be distributed to the shareholders of the company in the form of special dividends.

Equity Portfolio Cost Versus Fair Value (Fidus Investment)

Fidus Investment’s net investment activity was positive in the fourth quarter as its gross originations exceeded its loan repayments by a substantial amount. Total net investment activity in 2023 was $77.9 million which is the main reason why the BDC’s portfolio value reached a new record in 2023.

Loan originations are the single biggest catalyst for the BDC to grow its portfolio value and with lower short-term interest rates on the horizon, Fidus Investment’s origination outlook for 2024 is positive, in my view.

Net Investment Activity (Fidus Investment)

Special Dividend Potential As Originations Should Grow In 2024

Fidus Investment comfortably covers its regular dividend pay-out with adjusted net investment income and the BDC achieved a comfortable pay-out ratio in the 60-to-mid-60% range in 2023.

With that being said, Fidus Investment pays significant special dividends to shareholders that are meant to distribute excess portfolio income and these payments, at least in 2023, amounted to quite a lot: In total, Fidus Investment paid shareholders $2.88 per share last year though only $1.66 per share were regular dividends. The remainder, $1.22 per share, were special dividends that are impossible to predict. As such, I am only including the regular dividend in my pay-out calculation.

As you can see for yourself below, Fidus Investment offers passive income investors a very well-covered $0.43 per share per quarter distribution and thus retains considerable potential to keep paying a substantial amount of special dividends to its shareholders in my view.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Small Discount To Net Asset Value

Fidus Investment’s net asset value as of December 31, 2023 was $19.37 per share, up $0.09 per share QoQ. In the long-run, the BDC has enjoyed a rising net asset value which was supported by Equity gains in the underlying investment portfolio.

NAV Growth And Cumulative Dividends (Fidus Investment)

Presently, Fidus Investment is selling for a 2% discount to net asset value. As I stated before, since BDCs are required to mark their portfolios at fair value, net asset value is a well-accepted measure of intrinsic value which in this case is $19.37.

I don’t think that Fidus Investment’s portfolio is so unique that the BDC could sell for a premium valuation, which is why I am not modifying my stock classification of Hold.

Fidus Investment’s P/B valuation is also broadly in-line with other BDCs, so I don’t expect a lot in terms of capital gains in 2024. With that said, the 9% yield looks rock-solid.

Data by YCharts

Why An Investment In Fidus Investment Might Disappoint

There is an implicit assumption in the discussion of Fidus Investment’s past net asset value results, that the company will be able to repeat its strong performance in its Equity portfolio and of course there can be no guarantee for that.

A softer economic climate, or a recession, could hurt Fidus Investment’s ability to conduct successful Equity exits.

My Conclusion

Fidus Investment retains a lot of potential to distribute portfolio excess income in 2024 if the portfolio continues to provide Equity gains.

The pay-out ratio for 2023, as far as the regular dividend is concerned, was only 65%, so the BDC is probably going to continue to pay a healthy amount of special dividends this year.

I like that Fidus Investment is pursuing Equity investments in order to boost its total returns and the BDC has quite a solid record to prove that it can realize Equity upside in its portfolio.

Passive income investors are presently receiving a 9% yield based on the regular dividend, but the total return potential could potentially be much higher than that in 2024. Hold.