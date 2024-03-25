Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Seaways: Robust Market Fundamentals, Reasonable Valuations

Summary

  • Shipping disruptions caused by the Red Sea Crisis and EU sanctions against Russia have increased ton-mile demand. In addition, oil supply growth is driven by non-OPEC+ producers.
  • The low orderbook caused by few contracting activity in recent years has resulted in few ships delivered to the market.
  • While we saw an uptick in the orderbook, the market's fleet average age is at a two-decade high. Ageing fleet ideal for scrapping will partly help offset future fleet growth.
  • Shares are trading at 0.8x NAV and 5x forward EV/EBITDA, lower than 5-year average. Current market environments will likely lead INSW to generate robust free cash flow.
  • The potential resolution of the Red Sea crisis and EU sanctions will likely reduce ton-mile demand. In addition, the orderbook is picking up, meaning that there will be more supply to the market.

Investment Thesis

We anticipate that ongoing geopolitical tensions and constrained vessel supply coming to the market will retain charter rates at elevated levels. While there has been an uptick in the orderbook, near-term net fleet growth is likely to

