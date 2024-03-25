Maksim Safaniuk

Over the long haul, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) giant, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has handily outperformed its peers in the industry benchmark SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP):

Total Return EOG Relative to Peers (Bloomberg)

According to Bloomberg, EOG produced a total return of 201.94% from the end of 2020 through March 22, 2024, compared to 177.53% for the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Index (XOP) and 180.06% for the S&P 500 Energy Index.

Last year represented a rare laggard year for EOG. Per Bloomberg, EOG was down about 2% including dividends, underperforming the XOP by about 5.5% and the S&P 500 Energy Index by around 0.5%.

Unlike DVN, which I highlighted in a recent piece on Seeking Alpha "Devon Energy: Turnaround Underway, Time to Buy (Rating Upgrade)," I don't see a specific operational or execution issue to explain EOG's underperformance in 2023. As I'll explain, EOG's underperformance last year was likely due to a lack of obvious near-term growth catalysts or transformational acquisitions.

Regardless, EOG's organic growth strategy is rather unique in the E&P business, particularly for a company of EOG's size. EOG's low breakeven costs should allow it to generate a significant waterfall of free cash flow over the next few years even with modest commodity price assumptions and little or no production growth. Further, I expect management to return 70% or more of that free cash flow to shareholders in the form of regular quarterly base dividends, special dividends and share buybacks.

I derive a discounted cash flow (DCF) target of near $160 for the stock, a roughly 25% to 30% premium to the current price.

Organic Value Creator

On September 6, 2016, EOG Resources announced a deal to acquire privately held Yates Petroleum in a cash and stock deal worth about $2.5 billion.

The deal handed EOG 186,000 net acres located in the New Mexico portion of the Delaware Basin, the western portion of the prolific Permian Basin. Yates also owned about 200,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin (PRB), centered in Wyoming, doubling EOG's acreage in the play at the time the deal was announced.

However, since that time, EOG has not pursued any additional large acquisitions. EOG's most recent deal, also the largest since Yates, closed in late 2021 - specifically, a $22.5 million deal to acquire the WA-488-P exploration drilling permit for the Beehive prospect off the northern coast of Australia.

Contrast that with the flurry off recent deals from EOG's closest US peers:

Acquisitions by EOG Peers (Bloomberg)

The six companies on this table represent a cross-section of US-focused exploration and production (E&P) companies. The list includes natural gas-focused names like EQT (EQT), a company I profiled on Seeking Alpha back on February 16th and Coterra Energy (CTRA) as well as oilier producers like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). I've listed all acquisitions announced by these six companies since the end of 2018 valued at more than $750 million, a total of almost $155 billion in deals.

Only one company on this list, Occidental Resources (OXY), is larger than EOG Resources in terms of enterprise value - market capitalization and net debt - yet every single one has been more active buying assets than EOG.

Also note that one of the companies on this table - Pioneer Natural Resources - has been the target of a takeover offer from Exxon Mobil (XOM) in a deal announced late last year.

That's not to say EOG has been running in place in terms of production growth:

EOG Production and Free Cash Flow Growth (Bloomberg)

As you can see here, EOG's total production in terms of barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/day) is up by more than a third (34.2% to be exact) since the end of 2018 despite the lack of a major acquisition.

And EOG has also been growing profitably.

Like most E&Ps I've covered here on Seeking Alpha in the past three years, EOG's free cash flow jumped in 2022 amid the surge in oil and natural gas prices and fell back somewhat over the past 4 quarters as prices retreated. However, it's clear from this chart that EOG has generally been growing both production and free cash flow since 2018.

Regardless, the lack of a major or transformational acquisition has yielded slower growth than many of its peers:

EOG Production Growth Compared to Peers (Bloomberg)

As you can see, EOG has been growing production at a slow-but-steady pace while many of its oil-focused peers have pursued significant acquisitions, resulting in more dramatic "step-changes" over time.

As I'll outline a little later in this article, I value E&Ps based on their ability to grow free cash flow - not oil or gas output - over time. After all, it's free cash flow that drives shareholder-friendly moves like dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction.

So, acquisitions that enhance prospects for growth in free cash flow - such as Matador Resources' (MTDR) acquisition of Advance Energy I wrote about in "Matador Resources: Oil Growth with a Near-Term Upside Catalyst" - can create shareholder value and drive total returns.

However, that doesn't mean dealmaking is the only way to create value -- EOG's organic approach to growing free cash flow is just as valid.

That said, it's important to understand EOG's approach to growth is different than many of its peers and one significant factor that's hurt stock performance over the past year is likely the lack of an obvious near-term merger and acquisition (M&A) growth catalyst. That catalyst can come in the form of either the potential to grow production and free cash flow through acquisitions or speculation over the potential for a company to be acquired by a larger competitor.

The lack of major dealmaking is certainly a topic that comes up frequently on EOG's quarterly conference calls. Consider this exchange during the question and answer (Q&A) segment of EOG's last call on February 23, 2024:

Analyst Question: Thanks, Ezra. The follow-up is you have a different strategy than many of your peers. We've seen so much consolidation in the unconventional space in the last year, and you've got a much more organic approach. And I guess I wanted to give you an opportunity to talk to the investor base about why you think that is the right strategy and what are the pluses and minuses that come with that strategy. EOG CEO, Ezra Yacob: Yeah. Well, as we've talked about before, we're focused on creating shareholder value through the cycles. And the consistent way that we've been able to generate that value is through organic exploration, a focus on low-cost operations and a commitment to capital discipline. We have a high level of confidence in our existing portfolio, and it's aimed at improving the financial performance of the company. And again, I think you can see that with expanded margins and expanded free cash flow in that three-year scenario we provided. It's underpinned with a 10 billion barrel of equivalent premium resource. And we have meaningful upside with that resource, not only through future conversions, future exploration, but also just through the Utica resource that we've already captured and we've begun discussing. When you think about our organic exploration effort, our first mover advantage on the three emerging assets, the Dorado North Powder -- I'm sorry, Powder River Basin and the Utica, those three individual assets have the ability to represent, the equivalence of a smaller midsize E&P company, quite frankly. Dorado with 160,000 acres and approximately 20 TCF captured, the Powder River Basin with multiple targets across 380,000 acres, and the Utica asset with over 400,000 acres. So we continue to focus on improving the inventory, not just expanding it. Unproven resources, we do think trade at a wider discount these days than what proven resources do. And so we're focused on continuing to prove up and drive down the cost of these assets and bring them forward to create that value for our shareholders.

Often, I've found Wall Street analysts ask questions on quarterly conference calls that reflect common pushback from investors. In this exchange, the analyst in question directly asks EOG's CEO to explain the merits of the company's differentiated organic growth approach considering the pick-up in M&A industry wide.

In short, this question suggests one reason for EOG's share price underperformance over the past year was investor disappointment with the lack of an obvious M&A growth catalyst.

The CEO's reply is just as instructive.

Specifically, the company continues to generate growth in free cash flow by increasing production from its existing plays and driving costs lower over time. In addition, the company has multiple high-potential organic growth plays - the Dorado gas play in southern Texas, the Powder River Basin (PRB) in Wyoming and the Utica oil-rich shale in Ohio are just 3 examples. As the CEO explains each of these emerging growth plays has the potential to add production for EOG equivalent to buying a smaller or midsize E&P company.

So, let's dive into the free cash flow outlook for EOG:

Free Cash Flow Model

I use a similar approach to valuing all the producers I cover here on Seeking Alpha including in my articles covering Devon and Matador referenced earlier as well as in more recent pieces covering EQT Corp. (EQT), Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Comstock Resources (CRK).

It's a 2-step process.

First, I create a model of the producer's production, costs and potential free cash flow over the coming year based on management's most recent guidance, current commodity futures market pricing and some conservative longer-term assumptions.

I then derive longer term free cash flow estimates and use a discounted cash flow technique to derive a valuation target.

Here's my model for EOG's business in 2024:

EOG Production and Free Cash Flow Model (EOG Resources 2024 Guidance issued February 23rd, 2024)

This table can be divided into 4 parts.

The top section, highlighted in green, presents EOG Resources expected production for 2024, based on the midpoint of management's most recent guidance released on February 23, 2024.

EOG Resources breaks down its production into three categories and two regions. As you might expect, the three categories are oil/condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), which includes hydrocarbons like ethane, propane and butane and, finally, natural gas.

Since EOG is primarily a crude oil/liquids producer, the company also converts all volumes into barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). To convert natural gas volumes to BOE, I use the industry standard conversion ratio of 6-to-1 - that's 6,000 cubic feet of gas equals 1 barrel of oil equivalent.

Also note that, as always, I employ the industry standard Roman numeral abbreviation "M" to denote 1,000 and "MM" to denote 1 million - 1 Mcf is 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.

EOG's production is a bit more complex than most other US-based shale producers because the company also produces significant volumes of (mainly) natural gas from Trinidad, an island located on the eastern edge of the Caribbean, just north of Venezuela. That's important, because EOG sells natural gas volumes produced in Trinidad to the national gas company - the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited - under a fixed price contract that generally offers superior realized pricing to the NYMEX Henry Hub price of natural gas in the US.

All told, on a BOE basis, EOG's guidance for 2024 anticipates oil to account for 46.6% of total output on a BOE basis, NGLs at 22.4% and natural gas at 31.1%. That compares to 48.3%, 22.7% and 29.0% for oil, NGLs and gas respectively in 2023.

And that brings me to the costs section of my table, highlighted in blue. These cost line items are outlined in management's guidance for 2024 and I've presented the mid-point for each line item on a dollars per BOE basis.

As with most producers, capital spending (CAPEX) is EOG's largest cost line item and the midpoint of management's guidance this year is for $6.2 billion in CAPEX, which works out to $16.19 per barrel of oil equivalent production based on the midpoint of EOG's production guidance for 2024 presented above.

For E&Ps, CAPEX is primarily money spent to drill and complete (fracture and put into production) new wells. Also included in CAPEX is a smaller amount spent on basic infrastructure to support new drilling such as small diameter gathering pipelines and gas processing plants used to remove NGLs from the raw natural gas stream. In EOG's case, about $4.6 billion of the planned 2024 CAPEX (almost three-quarters of the total) is related to direct investment in new wells and exploration work.

The second-highest cost line item is what EOG calls Lease and Well - many E&Ps call this Lease Operating Expenses (LOE) - which represents money spent to maintain production from existing wells. These would be existing wells drilled using CAPEX spent in prior years.

Transportation costs - the cost of moving oil and gas via pipelines - and gathering and processing costs, explained above, are also important expenses for EOG like most producers.

The other cost line items such as general and administrative expenses (G&A), net interest paid on debt, income taxes and production taxes paid based on the value of oil, natural gas and NGLs produced are self-explanatory or common to many different industry groups.

Add up all these costs on a per BOE basis and you'll find it equals about $34.29 per BOE, which is presented a bit further down on my table on a row labeled "Breakeven per BOE." This is the theoretical price EOG needs to realize for every BOE produced to cover its planned CAPEX for 2024 and other basic expenses. If the company can sell a BOE for more than this breakeven, it should generate free cash flow; if the value of a BOE is less than that, the company might need to trim expenses or cut CAPEX to protect free cash flow.

And that brings me to the third section of my model, commodity pricing.

To create these estimates, I looked at the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices so far in 2024 and the prices of futures for oil delivery in each remaining month of the year. I looked at the same estimates for natural gas -the average front-month price of gas year-to-date and the current price of natural gas for delivery in every month of the year from April through December 2024.

My WTI estimate for 2024 is $78.05 on this basis and the midpoint of management's guidance this year is for the company to sell its US production at a $1.40/bbl premium to WTI and its (small) Trinidad oil production at a $10.40/bbl discount to the same benchmark. That yields a 2024 oil price estimate of $79.45/bbl in the US and $67.65 in Trinidad.

For gas, I calculate a 2024 NYMEX average price of $2.34 and EOG's guidance anticipates selling gas in the US at a discount of $0.25/mcf - this yields a 2024 US gas pricing estimate of $2.09 before hedges. In Trinidad, EOG estimates it will sell gas at a price of $3.50/mcf, under the long-term contract with the national gas company, this year.

EOG guides NGLs prices on a percentage of WTI per barrel basis - for 2024 the midpoint of management's guidance anticipates selling NGLs at a price of 31% of WTI - that's $24.20/Bbl.

The production-weighted Composite figures for oil and gas simple reflect the share of production expected from the US and Trinidad multiplied by the relevant pricing indicator. To create an estimate for overall EOG commodity pricing realizations this year on a $/BOE basis, I simply multiply these pricing indicators by their respective share of EOG's production using the same 6-to-1 ratio for converting gas volumes into BOE.

The bottom line from all this is that I estimate EOG Resources can generate $46.58/BOE produced in 2024, which is well above its free cash flow breakeven cost of $34.29/BOE. Indeed, the profit margin here is $12.29/BOE; multiplying by the expected production for 2024 presented earlier yields a raw free cash flow estimate of just over $4.7 billion.

EOG also has some fixed price gas swap contracts - hedges - covering a portion of its US gas production at a price of $3.07/mcf. I estimate their value at about $105.8 million this year, boosting the free cash flow projection to $4.814 billion this year.

That estimate appears reasonable - per Bloomberg, the Wall Street Consensus shows an average free cash flow estimate of $4.822 billion in 2024 and a median of $4.609 billion. Management's own rough free cash flow guidance for 2024 presented in slide 10 of its latest quarterly earnings presentation shows $4.8 billion in free cash flow for 2024 based on $75/bbl WTI and $2.50 Henry Hub/NYMEX natural gas prices.

Valuations and Target

Let's step the analysis forward and derive a target for EOG.

First up, let's just assume that EOG's costs and production remain flat at 2024 guidance levels in 2025 and beyond.

As I'll explain in a moment, that's likely a conservative assumption given that EOG has significant production upside over the next few years thanks to its organic growth opportunities from fields such as the Dorado natural gas play in southern Texas. Regardless, it's a decent starting point for an analysis of EOG's free cash flow potential.

For commodity prices, let's use a WTI crude oil price of $80/bbl for 2025 and $85/bbl thereafter and apply the same price realization estimates for US and Trinidad oil prices -- a $1.40/bbl premium to WTI in the US and a $10.40/bbl discount in Trinidad -- I outlined for EOG above.

For natural gas, let's use $3.50/MMBtu for 2025 and $3.75/MMBtu thereafter with Trinidad flat at $3.50/MMBtu.

At first glance, a $3.50 to $3.75/MMBtu pricing estimate for natural gas might seem elevated, given US front-month gas prices currently under $2/MMBtu. However, per Bloomberg the calendar strip price of gas for delivery in 2025 is $3.41/MMBtu and $3.74/MMBtu for 2026, so this is close to current market pricing. Recall the calendar strip is just the current closing price of Henry Hub Natural Gas futures for every calendar month in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Bottom line: For 2025 this yields a free cash flow estimate of $5.85 billion and for 2026 and beyond its $7.04 billion.

On a cumulative basis, the total free cash flow from 2024 through 2026 inclusive (3 years) is a little over $17.7 billion -- $4.814 billion in 2024, $5.85 billion in 2025 and $7.04 billion in 2026.

In slide 5 of EOG's Q4 2023 earnings presentation, management provides a chart of expected free cash flow through the end of 2026 based on two sets of commodity price assumptions -- $65 WTI/$3.25 Henry Hub Natural Gas and $85/WTI/$3.25 Henry Hub natural gas.

At the low end of this assumption, EOG's slide shows $4 billion in Free Cash for 2024, the same for 2025 and 2026 - the cumulative total over the three-year period is $12 billion. At the higher end of its assumed commodity price assumptions, EOG estimates $8 billion in free cash flow for 2024, $7 billion in 2025 and 2026 - a cumulative total of $22 billion over the same three years.

Therefore, the mid-point of EOG's cumulative free cash flow estimates for 2024, 2025 and 2026 is $17 billion, pretty close to my estimates, derived earlier, of $17.7 billion over the same three-year period. So, let's take these cash flow estimates and calculate a discounted cash flow target valuation for EOG:

DCF Target Valuation for EOG (Author's Estimates based on EOG Guidance)

To create this table, I used a discount rate of 8.8%. That's based on a Bloomberg estimate of EOG's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) that's derived from the actual cost of debt and an estimated cost of equity based on the stock's volatility compared to the S&P 500.

These assumptions yield a valuation of about $131.50 per share, a premium of about 5.3% to the most recent quote.

I'd regard that as the floor, not a ceiling to my target.

An alternative means of deriving a valuation target using free cash flow estimates is to calculate the present value of free cash flows over the next 5 years, followed by a terminal value for the stock based on a multiple of future cash flow.

Here's my estimate based on that technique:

EOG DCF Valuation using Terminal Multiple (Author's Estimates based on EOG Guidance)

Per Bloomberg, EOG's current enterprise value is $71.93 billion. Enterprise Value is the combined market value of EOG's stock (market capitalization) and net debt (EOG's has negative net debt because cash exceeds total debt).

Using my $4.814 billion free cash flow estimate for 2024, EOG trades at an EV/FCF multiple of just under 15 times free cash flow.

Applying the same 15 times multiple to my projected terminal free cash flow estimate of $7.04 billion yields a terminal value for the stock of $66.41 billion. And using the same 8.8% discount factor here yields a price target of over $159 per share, which is about a 28% premium to the current quote.

And just consider this:

EOG Valuation Relative to Peers (Bloomberg)

This chart shows valuations for EOG and four of its closest US peers - DVN, FANG, PXD and OXY. I'm using enterprise value to 12-month trailing free cash flow as the metric - the orange line is EOG and the blue line is the average multiple for the other 4 stocks.

As you can see, over the past two years EOG has often traded at a valuation premium to its peers rather than the current discount. As recently as early last year, in fact, EOG was trading at a sizable premium valuation to its peers.

So, I believe using EOG's current multiple of around 15 is reasonable, if not somewhat on the conservative side.

For many E&Ps I've written about here on Seeking Alpha, I favor the first, more conservative discounted cash flow approach because, with the sector out of favor with investors, I prefer to err on the side of caution.

However, in EOG Resources' case, I believe the company's rather unique organic growth model plus its history of trading at a premium valuation rather than the current discount, tips the scales in favor of the latter, more aggressive valuation technique.

And that brings me to this:

Growth Catalysts

As I mentioned, EOG Resources hasn't splashed out on large acquisitions of other operating companies or assets in recent years.

However, that doesn't mean the company hasn't expanded into new regions,

For example, in late 2022 EOG announced it had assembled 395,000 net acres over time in what it calls the "Utica Combo" play for a total cost of less than $500 million. This play is located in eastern Ohio.

Historically, when EOG builds an acreage position in a new field, the company drills wells and tests different well designs in different parts of the play. And, that's exactly what EOG accomplished last year, drilling a total of 6 net wells in the Utica Combo with plans to drill 20 net wells in 2024 per their Q4 2023 earnings presentation last month.

According to EOG's latest presentation, the average 90-day cumulative production from Utica wells drilled to date consists of 55% crude oil and 25% natural gas liquids (NGLs). The good news is that two of the company's most recent well packages - Timberwolf completed last summer and Xavier last October - are showing 90-day cumulative production far higher than older wells.

The company's next big well package in the Utica, dubbed White Rhino, is due out in the first half of 2024; if drilling results continue to hold up, the Utica looks like an oil and liquids-rich source of production growth.

EOG announced its Dorado discovery in Webb County, Texas - located west of Corpus Christi and east of the US-Mexico border - back in November 2020. Dorado is a massive natural gas focused play with total potential resources of 21 trillion cubic feet of gas.

As you might expect, with current front-month gas prices trading at depressed prices, EOG isn't aggressively developing Dorado. However, the company is preparing for longer-term growth as new US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities are due to come online over the next few years.

As management explained during the Q4 2023 earnings conference call:

In our emerging South Texas Dorado play, we're constructing Phase 2 of the Verde 36-inch natural gas pipeline. We have taken a very disciplined approach to build out Verde commensurate with expansion of U.S. Gulf Coast demand. We placed Phase 1, which terminates in Freer, Texas, in service last year. And once Phase 2 is fully in service later this year, the Verde pipeline will extend to Agua Dulce, where we will have a premier position along the Gulf Coast with pipeline connections to reach multiple demand centers, including LNG facilities and additional local and Mexico markets. We continue to see consistent well results in Dorado, and this new strategic investment supports lower future breakevens in a volatile natural gas market. We're extremely pleased with the progress we're making with these strategic infrastructure investments, which we expect will lower the cost basis of the company, provide substantial savings versus other alternatives, and increase operational control. In addition to strategic infrastructure, we continue to be a first mover in marketing our domestic natural gas to diverse indexes. We recently finalized a sale and purchase agreement for 140,000 MMBtu per day of our natural gas index to Brent, and another 40,000 MMBtu per day index to Brent, or a U.S. Gulf Coast gas index, beginning in January of 2027. Adding a Brent-linked agreement with start date certainty further expands EOG's pricing exposure to international natural gas markets and growing LNG demand. EOG is executing on its marketing strategy to diversify our access to customers across multiple end markets for our growing production of reliable and affordable natural gas.

Simply put, EOG has completed a natural gas pipeline from Webb County's Dorado gas play to Freer, Texas, which is located roughly midway between Laredo and Corpus Christi. The second phase will create a pipeline all the way to the Gulf Coast, a region where gas is in high demand both for export via new LNG terminals and for local consumption in industries like chemical production and oil refining.

EOG is also negotiating contracts to sell its gas at premium prices, the latest such contract mentioned on the call starts up in January 2027.

So, while EOG has reduced drilling activity in Dorado in response to weak gas prices over the past 12 months, there's significant longer-term upside to both production and realized pricing for Dorado gas.

Even longer term, EOG is pursuing multiple additional growth projects. One I'll be watching is the aforementioned Beehive prospect in Australia; the company's latest project summary, released in February, anticipates the drilling a single exploration well sometime between January 2024 and December 2025.

Granted that's not very specific in terms of timing. However, EOG has historically operated in many regions of the world including Trinidad currently, and China, a position it sold back in 2021. So, EOG has significant technical expertise operating outside US shale fields and this also could provide meaningful production growth for the company over the longer term.

My point is that my free cash flow model is based on static production at 2024 levels longer-term. That's unlikely, and EOG has significant production and free cash flow upside from plays like the Utica Combo, Dorado and Beehive that aren't fully captured by my model.

In particular, I believe a recovery in gas prices into 2025-26 - already factored into the NYMEX gas futures curve as I explained earlier - could prompt an upside re-rating for EOG shares as investors assign a higher value to the Dorado play.

Conclusion and Risks

EOG Resources tends to follow a different growth strategy than many of its peers, finding and developing new plays - growth through the drill bit -- rather than acquiring existing operations. Historically, that's resulted in superior performance; however, EOG lagged in 2023 as it sat out the M&A boom in fields like the Permian that acted as a growth catalyst for some of its peers.

I believe that the stock's underperformance through 2023 was unwarranted as is its current discounted valuation relative to peers.

My conservative free cash flow estimates point to upside for the stock to near $160 per share, about 25% to 30% above the current quote. And my model does not give EOG significant credit for potential production and free cash flow upside from fields like Dorado as new LNG export capacity comes onstream or Beehive after 2026.

E&Ps like EOG Resources can return significant free cash flow to shareholders via three basic avenues - dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction. EOG already has no net debt, which removes debt reduction as a means of returning cash.

Late last year, the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.91 per share, equivalent to a yield of around 3% on the stock right now. The cost of the regular dividend is expected to be about $2.1 billion this year, less than half my free cash flow estimate for 2024. Management has historically also paid special dividends to return capital and, on the most recent conference call in late February, management signaled it would focus more on share buybacks in the near-term with the stock at a discounted valuation.

The potential for further shareholder-friendly moves like dividends, special dividends and buybacks remains a tailwind for EOG's stock, especially given the sheer scale of free cash flow I've modeled for the next few years.

Of course, there are risks.

As with most E&Ps, the biggest is commodity prices. However, my natural gas price estimates are in-line with the current futures curve for gas. Late last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that Saudi Arabia - OPEC's largest exporter - needs $85.80/bbl Brent oil prices to balance the government's budget over the long haul.

Thus, I believe a long-term oil price assumption in the range of $80 to $85/bbl range is logical, if not a little conservative.

There's also the risk that investors could continue to favor more clear-cut acquisition-driven growth stories like Diamondback Energy (FANG). According to Bloomberg, FANG shares are up 19.2 percent just since the company announced a deal to acquire privately held Endeavor Resources on February 12th.

However, over the long-haul, EOG has outperformed its peer group. And from a diversification and portfolio construction standpoint, I believe a high-quality producer with a differentiated growth strategy like EOG has a place, especially at current valuations.