Investment Thesis

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is a leading company in its niche market, but it has had a very difficult last two years due to the uncertain economic environment that has caused companies to be cautious with their investments. Because the company offers products that depend on the capital expenditures of its clients, it seems normal that demand is paused.

I believe this should be temporary since Keysight has exposure to industries with a lot of future growth, but the current valuation doesn't seem to offer margin of safety and the expected IRR would not be very compelling enough, therefore I decided it's better to wait for a better price.

Business Model

Keysight provides electronic design and test instruments for a wide variety of industries, such as telecommunications, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, semiconductors, among many others. It is currently such an important company within this market niche that almost all of the most important companies in the world are Keysight clients, such as Google (GOOG), AT&T (T), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Qualcomm (QCOM), Cisco (CSCO), Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Boeing (BA), among others. This not only gives us an idea of ​​the great reputation it has, but also the use that its products have.

Basically, their products are used in all industries that have to use electrical products (i.e. almost everywhere).

Keysight Investor Presentation

The company operates in two segments: Communications Solutions and Electronic Industrial Solutions. So I would like to detail a little more about the solutions it offers and how useful these are for its clients.

Communications Solutions

This segment is especially oriented for commercial communications clients who may need to simulate and validate their networks or data centers. For example:

AT&T (T) operates telecommunications networks, which will see a sharp increase in traffic thanks to the arrival and implementation of 5G. The company would need to use Keysight devices before launching its networks to the public to ensure that its telecommunications systems can support all this traffic, since failure to do so could cause intermittencies or network outages that would affect its reputation.

Google (GOOG) has large data centers for storing its users' data. These require precise response time measurements to have all their servers synchronized on millisecond time scales. Google would use Keysight products to achieve this.

Boeing (BA) designs radar systems which are crucial for aerospace applications, providing essential functions such as navigation, weather monitoring, and target detection for defense purposes. Keysight's oscilloscopes would be used by Boeing engineers to design and test radar systems, ensuring they operate accurately and effectively in various environmental conditions.

This segment has grown 5% annually since 2018 and the EBIT margin has expanded from 17% to 29%. It represented 67% of the total revenue in 2023, but during that year revenue decreased due to its more cyclical nature because it depends on the CapEx of its clients, so in weak macroeconomic environments it is most common for companies to cut their investment in this type of products.

However, in the long term, the demand for these products should return, since they will be fundamental for macro trends such as 5G, autonomous driving, data center networks, artificial intelligence/machine learning.

Electronic Industrial Solutions

This segment would be more oriented towards clients in the automotive industry, semiconductors and electronic product manufacturers in general. Again, to better visualize the functions of the products, let's give some examples:

Tesla (TSLA), a manufacturer of electric vehicles, relies on electronic systems, such as inverters, converters or motor controllers, to power its vehicles. Keysight's power analyzers and oscilloscopes can be used by Tesla to test the performance of these components with the target of optimizing efficiency and reliability while minimizing losses.

Nvidia (NVDA) designs semiconductors that are used in GPUs. In this case, Keysight's products can be used by Nvidia to test digital interfaces and ensure reliable data transmission within the chip and across external interfaces.

This segment has grown almost 11% annually since 2018 and its EBIT margins have gone from 22% to the current 32%, being the segment with the highest margins and which also weathered the complicated 2023 better, since its revenue grew 10%, unlike the segment of Communications Solutions.

Author's Representation

In total, the company has managed to grow its revenue at a rate of 7% annually in the last decade, although a clear acceleration of growth can be noted since 2016 and from this same year the constant expansion of margins began thanks to another enormous benefit from the Keysight business: Software and Services.

The company has focused on increasing sources of income derived from maintenance services for its hardware, which has high margins because it only requires sending a technician to perform it, and also software to complement its products. For example, software to automate test and measurement tasks or for analyzing measurement data, facilitating decision-making.

Author's Representation

Currently, the company estimates that more than 20% of its revenue is recurring thanks to this software and maintenance services. The objective is to continue increasing these services, which should improve the stability of the company's revenue, but would also keep margins high and even expanding.

In addition, software was 22% of revenue, while recurring revenue from both software and services grew 10%. Neil Dougherty CFO during Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

Valuation

The company projects that its core revenue growth could be around 6% annually until 2026. They also project to reach a 32% EBITDA margin by then (they call it "Operating Margin", but it's basically calculated as if it were EBITDA).

Considering that, in the past, their projections have been more than met, I think we can trust them and I'll take them into account for my assumptions.

Keysight Investor Presentation

Now, for this year the company reported a decrease of 8% year-over-year in the first quarter. The expectation for the second quarter is to decrease between -13% and -14%.

Given Q1 core orders of $1.14 billion and the typical sequential decline in ESI orders and revenue from Q1 to Q2, we expect second quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.190 billion to $1.210 billion. Neil Dougherty CFO during Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

For the second half of the year, they expect a flat Q3 and a Q4 growing at mid-single-digit. This, according to my calculations, would result in ~$5 billion in revenue for FY2024.

Our base-case scenario is that revenue is relatively flat from Q2 to Q3 and sequentially up mid-single-digits Q3 to Q4, in line with typical historical seasonality. Neil Dougherty CFO during Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

I think in later years growth could return to 8% annually due to tailwind sources from the industries it has exposure to, as well as a mix of organic and inorganic growth. This growth, coupled with margin expansion due to the increase in recurring revenues and economies of scale, as well as an exit multiple of 25x Free Cash Flow, would represent an annual return of between 11 and 12% at the current price.

Author's Representation

The Bottom Line

It seems clear that the company is going through a downturn because the core business depends on the CapEx allocated by its clients. In a weak economic environment, it is normal for this expense to be reduced or paused, hence the importance of looking for sources of recurring income through its software and maintenance services.

While I think Keysight's future looks bright, the potential returns from the current entry point don't appear to be compelling enough for me, therefore my rating would be a 'hold'. That is to say, if you are already a shareholder of the company, I would not consider selling it, but if you just want to start investing, it may be better to wait a little longer to find a greater margin of safety.

According to my valuation model, if the company fell to $130, that is, 15% below the current price, the expected annual return would be 15% and the P/FCF would be 20x. In my opinion, this would be my entry target price.