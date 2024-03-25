Portra/E+ via Getty Images

In May 2023, I initiated coverage for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) with a buy rating on strength in the pilot training simulator and services. However, after rising over 20%, the stock has fallen back and is trading more or less flat compared to the price levels seen in May 2023, while the broader markets trade 25% higher. In this report, I will be discussing whether the buy rating for CAE can be maintained.

CAE Earnings Decline Despite Higher Revenues

CAE

CAE saw its third quarter revenues increase 13%. However, this did not translate into earnings growth. On the contrary, operating income declined by 14% and adjusted operating income declined by 7%. What should be kept in mind is that CAE has adjusted reported figures to account for the upcoming sale of its Healthcare business. This divestment means that CAE's end market after the closing of the sale will be the Civil Aviation market and Defense and Security.

Civil Aviation accounting for over 55% of the revenues saw 20% sales growth to $622.1 million CAD. Operating income, however, declined by 14% and 5% on an adjusted basis indicating margin contraction from 25.4% to 20%. This reduction in income was realized despite higher flight simulator deliveries and flight simulator utilization rates. The change in operating income was driven by a favorable last quarter, where on-premise work drove the income higher. CAE is shifting towards a SaaS model where the value of a contract is rendered over time contrary to on-premise work which is more lumpy and provides in-quarter jumps in the results.

The Defense business saw 4% growth in revenues, but its operating income declined by 17% and 18% on an adjusted basis. The company is facing some headwinds on fixed-price contracts agreed on prior to the pandemic and with cost inflation and little to no space to pass on those elevated costs, the contracts are now a drag on the defense business. CAE is accelerating the risk retirement on those contracts, and in the third quarter, it brought a 200 bps headwind to margins and 100 bps on overhead costs indicating margins of roughly 4.5% instead of 7.5% for the defense business. The company is assessing all possible ways to mitigate the cost overruns on those programs, and that includes finishing the contracts early, assessing program risk, and deciding whether to proceed with a program or cut off the program if the financials are not favorable or add work to the programs that can be performed at better margins and allows for better program cost absorption.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For CAE?

While I believe that CAE will continue to win market share in growing end markets, it is also important to provide a discussion of the risks and opportunities. The clear risks that I am seeing at this moment are the legacy contracts, which continue to be a drag on earnings. Another risk is the inability of OEMs to produce and deliver airplanes fast enough. This has already resulted in various airlines such as United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Frontier Airlines to stop or freeze hiring. While I believe this is only temporary, it remains something to be mindful of.

There are, however, also opportunities. CAE is aiming to gain market share in the defense and security market and the contracts are structured in a financially healthier way than the legacy contracts that are costing the company now as discussed during the CAE Q3 2024 earnings call:

Turning to Defense, we'll continue transforming our business by replenishing our backlog with more profitable work and by retiring the legacy contracts as Sonya highlighted. These two trend lines remain positive and we expect them to culminate in a substantially bigger and more profitable business. Since augmenting the scale and capabilities of the Defense business approximately two years ago, we've grown the Defense backlog by over 20%.

Year-over-year, the defense backlog grew 9% showing that the company is gaining traction in the Defense space. In the Civil Aviation market, backlog grew 8% and while I highlighted the risk of freezes in the hiring process, we do see that CAE is winning some important long-term training services contracts with marquee airlines, including Air France KLM Group, and we renewed a flight services contract with Azul of Brazil. Given that Air France-KLM has its own simulators, the contract speaks volumes about the appeal of CAE's products and services.

Furthermore, the company expects some on-premise work that was absent in Q3 2023 to be bolstering results in Q4 while the company is shifting towards a SaaS model where the earnings are less lumpy and more streamlined.

Is CAE Stock Still A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

I have put the balance sheet data and forward projections for CAE into my stock screener and, based on the historical EV/EBITDA multiple, there still is 5% upside with 2024 earnings in mind and 19% upside when considering the FY2025 earnings. As a result, I continue to believe that CAE offers a compelling buy opportunity.

Conclusion: CAE Stock Offers Opportunities

I believe that CAE stock continues to offer opportunities. Its financial results currently are being affected by cost overhang from legacy contracts in the defense segment and the civil aviation segment saw a less favorable mix that will be reversed in Q4, or at least partially reversed. For the long term, I believe that the demand drivers for CAE remain intact, which should unlock greater value for the company and its shareholders.