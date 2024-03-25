CreativaStudio

Introduction

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), a household name in furniture, might be facing some bumpy roads. While the furniture industry shows signs of recovery in 2024 with falling interest rates and better inventory management, Flexsteel has some hurdles to overcome. They've been battling lower profit margins than competitors and haven't kept pace with the overall market growth. Finally, I believe Flexsteel is a ‘Hold,’ and investors should be better off looking for other opportunities outside the furniture manufacturing industry.

Business Overview

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a leading US manufacturer, marketer, and importer of residential furniture. It designs, produces, imports, and sells upholstered and wood furniture under the Flexsteel, Homestyles, and Charisma brands. According to its last 10K Report, its broad product portfolio includes various types of furniture, such as sofas, chairs, recliners, rockers, beds, tables, desks, storage units, and outdoor furniture. Finally, the company distributes its furniture throughout the US via direct sales force and e-commerce platform.

Industry Outlook 2024

The furniture industry went through a tough year in 2023, as most furniture companies experienced sales decreases or, at best, flat revenue. For instance, Flexsteel's revenue decreased by 27.7%, Purple Innovation (PRPL) by 10.9%, Leggett & Platt (LEG) by 8.2%, Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 5.1%, RH (RH) by 4.5%, Ethan Allen (ETD) by 3.2%, and Hooker Furniture (HOFT) by 1.8%; while others experienced flat positive growth, such as Tempur Sealy (TPX)(0.1%), Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF) (1.6%). However, unlike the general trend in the industry, Arhaus (ARHS), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and The Lovesac Company (LOVE) grew by 4.8%, 5.2%, and 30.7%, respectively, being the only companies that grew in real terms as the inflation in December 2023 was 3.4%. Moreover, disruption in the supply chain resulted in margin contraction for Flexsteel and Hooker Furnishings and severe delays in the furniture supply to customers, increasing backlogs as demand outgrew supply. Nevertheless, supply chain issues have diminished in 2023, which, alongside a weaker market, has significantly reduced the backlog. For instance, backlogs were 33% lower in December 2023 than in December 2022, while shipments were down 17.2%, indicating a severe fall in demand.

Smith Leonard

In this sense, as the US manufacturing sector continues to decline for 16 consecutive months, the furniture and wood products industry has experienced the biggest decline. This industry had the largest drop in new orders and production output in February 2024, while manufacturers purchased raw materials at a higher price than in January.

From my perspective, the reasons behind such a negative momentum are a weaker demand due to higher interest rates and an accumulation of inventories during 2021 and 2022. Both factors led to price increases that didn’t translate all the rising input costs so that old inventories could be removed from retailers’ floors and manufacturers’ warehouses.

Author's Elaboration with data from SeekingAlpha

For instance, the gross margins of FLXS, MHK, LEG, and TPX decreased in 2021 or 2022, while ETD and LZB had stable and rising gross margins, respectively. Furthermore, according to CSIMarket, margins in the whole industry struggled during the end of 2021 and the first half of 2022, and they have been shrinking since 3Q22.

CSIMarket

In addition, I think the fall in revenue and higher labor costs have eroded a significant portion of manufacturers' operating margins in previous years. For instance, public manufacturers’ operating margins have trended downward in the last two and a half years.

Author's Elaboration with data from SeekingAlpha

Despite the industry's past and current situation, the future seems better. First, inventory levels (for manufacturers and retailers) have normalized, according to Maison&Object Barometer, so most of the excess inventory is already sold, which means manufacturers will need to produce more to meet demand. Second, according to the Smith-Leonard Newsletter, new orders increased in December 2023 by 5% YoY, which is a positive sign of a possible turnaround. Still, it’s far lower than the double-digit YoY rates seen in recent months.

Smith Leonard

Third, mortgage rates are trending downward, and this tendency is likely to continue, as the FED is expected to begin cutting interest rates in 2024. Furthermore, the spread between the 10-year Treasury yields and mortgage rates is around 280 bps, while the usual spread has been around 180 bps. I think the cause for the current spread was a ‘flight to quality’ as macroeconomic uncertainty rose last year and continues to be persistent.

Bankrate

As the inflation rate returns to the FED’s objective of 2%, macroeconomic uncertainty, and interest rates should decrease. This may decrease mortgage rates, allowing consumers to raise their discretionary expenditures as mortgage payments represent a lower percentage of income. In this sense, different forecasts have pointed out 6% mortgage rates at the end of 2024.

Bankrate

Furthermore, industry experts expect a transitional change in the second half of 2024. They expect sales to begin to rise significantly as mortgage rates fall. This is in line with when financial market participants expect a cut in interest rates. On this basis, 35% of furniture retailers anticipate furniture purchasing will increase in 2024, according to TD Bank.

TD Bank

Meanwhile, 28% contemplate a steady year, and 37% think the purchases will decrease or there is too much uncertainty to forecast revenue. In accordance with this, many companies in the industry are forecasting revenue growth from negative to mid-single-digit rates. For instance, Arhaus's guidance for 2024 forecasts revenue growth of 4.81% (measured by mid-point), Williams-Sonoma between -4.5% to 1.5%, Tempur Sealy low to mid-single growth rate, and Flexsteel roughly 4% in the next couple of years.

Nevertheless, investors must consider that inflation is still far from 2%, and financial analysts have constantly been wrong about when the FED would cut interest rates. Additionally, new order growth has slowed so that the recovery could be delayed or too dependent on future lower mortgage rates. However, the positive sentiment is in the air, as many furniture shares have almost doubled since the lows in October-November 2023; for instance, Flexsteel stocks had a price return (non-annualized) of around 106%, Williams-Sonoma 96.67%, Arhaus of 88.38%, Mohawk 57%, Tempur Sealy 44.96%, and LZB 24.02%.

Competition

The furniture manufacturing industry is highly competitive. Many companies produce similar goods, and the barriers to entry are low. Companies compete in pricing, design, quality, and durability, which forces firms always to design new appealing furniture while keeping quality and durability as high as possible for the lowest price. Consequently, manufacturers have it too difficult to sustain high returns in the long run.

From my perspective, this competition and slow industry growth (as the industry has matured) have thwarted high returns on investment as most manufacturers' stocks have remained flat or even harmful in the last ten years despite the S&P 500 experiencing a return of approximately 177.95%. In the case of Flexsteel, the 10-year capital return has been -8.29%, while Ethan Allen had a 53.68%, Hooker Furnishing 48.35%, La-Z-Boy 34.45%, Mohawk -10.83%, and Leggett & Platt -42.44%. One exemption is Tempur Sealy, which had a capital return of 323.26% in the last ten years, outperforming the S&P500.

Meanwhile, some luxury furniture retailers that have successfully differentiated from the rest have enjoyed higher returns than manufacturers. For instance, RH and Williams Sonoma have returned 288% and 325% in the last ten years, respectively.

In addition, according to Spherical Insights, there are some trends that will affect the industry in the following years. First, the introduction of smart furniture, which is furniture with embedded sensors, wireless charging, and voice-activated features. Second, virtual showrooms have been developed to market furniture through immersive shopping experiences without needing a physical space. Third, implementing automation and robotics in activities such as wood milling, painting, coating, inspection, etc. Fourth, more pervasive environmental concerns in the population will lead manufacturers to use eco-friendly materials and recycle more often.

I don’t think these trends will be disruptive; they will only be incremental improvements. Nevertheless, as the industry is highly competitive, companies that don’t adapt quickly to these trends may suffer in the coming years. In this sense, even if companies produce higher-quality furniture with more efficient productive systems, I believe investors will catch little from those trends as competition will erode any high return.

Lastly, the US furniture industry will grow at a CAGR of 3.98% until 2028. Thus, companies will have little room to grow without taking market share from others in the industry, which means high competition will likely continue. Consequently, I believe the environment is adverse for Flexsteel and will undermine future returns in the following years, as the industry will remain highly competitive, growth will be low, the company had lower profit margins, and the firm could fail to adapt to new tendencies.

Valuation

Furniture manufacturers trade at lower multiples than the S&P 500. The S&P 500 FWD P/E is 20.49, while Flexsteel trades at 17.44, Ethan Allen at 11.67, Mohawk at 12.32, Tempur Sealy at 19.39, Leggett & Platt at 16.07, and La-Z-Boy at 13.33. From my standpoint, the valuations are fair as these companies (except Tempur Sealy) have underperformed the index in the long run, and nothing makes me think that they will outperform the index in the long run. Nevertheless, Flexsteel is trading at a higher valuation than its peers even though it has lower profit margins and has underperformed most of them in the last ten years. Therefore, I think its current valuation is exigent.

Conclusion

Flexsteel Industries faces a tough road ahead. Despite potential industry recovery in 2024, the company's lower profit margins and historical underperformance compared to peers raise concerns. While Flexsteel's stock price has surged, its valuation seems inflated. The highly competitive furniture industry offers limited space for high returns, and adaptation to smart furniture and sustainability trends remains a question mark. Investors should be cautious about Flexsteel's future prospects. For those reasons, I think Flexsteel Industries is a ‘Hold.’