sefa ozel

Introduction

With GenAI captivating the investing world [much like the Internet did back in the late 1990s], the high-flying technology sector has led broad equity indices like the Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX) as represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and S&P 500 (SP500) by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) to new all-time highs in early 2024. Despite "Magnificent 7" stocks dominating the headlines and rightly getting most of the credit for the ongoing "high-quality" rally in equity markets, the run-up in risk assets also has shades of speculative mania, with the likes of Carvana (CVNA) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) handily outperforming broader tech-heavy indices over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Amidst a monetary policy tightening cycle, the most dominant technology conglomerates rallying to new all-time highs and sustaining rich trading multiples based on the promise of groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology is a digestible idea. However, how does one make sense of the run-ups in speculative stuff like cryptos and unprofitable used car dealers?

The simple answer is that - IT'S ALL ABOUT LIQUIDITY!!!

Yes, recent economic data (healthy GDP growth, moderating inflation rate, tight labor market) supports the idea of a soft landing, and yes, AI is going to transform the world. However, in my view, abundant liquidity has been the primary driver of the rally in risk assets.

While the Fed has talked a big game about monetary policy tightening, pointing to its ongoing balance sheet asset run-off of $95B per month [QT], financial conditions are incredibly loose right now, with Reverse Repo [RRP] and Treasury General Account [TGA] drains since Q1 2023 outpacing the Fed's QT by $771B [i.e., adding net liquidity into the financial system].

LinkedIn, George I.

Now you see why risk assets have rallied off the late 2022 lows and back up to new all-time highs in the face of 5%+ interest rates and the Fed's "QT"! It's not AI; it's liquidity that has pushed trading multiples (and, by extension, equity markets) back up to historically elevated levels last seen in 2021-22.

But, What's Next? Will The Wild Run Continue?

So, back in 2020-21, the Fed printed trillions of dollars and flooded the markets with liquidity. Nearly $2.8T of this money printing binge had found its way onto the Fed's Reverse Repo facility by late 2022; however, this pent-up liquidity is now down to ~$400B and likely to return to zero by May or June.

FRED

And in my view, the Fed is cognizant of this impending liquidity dry-up. At the latest FOMC press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell floated the idea of slowing the pace of QT "fairly soon" whilst dismissing concerns about loose financial conditions and the recent uptick in inflation numbers.

In addition to the ongoing RRP and TGA drains, we know that American consumers have already exhausted their excess savings from the pandemic. Yes, the labor market remains tight with a <4% unemployment rate; however, a heavily indebted U.S. consumer looks fragile, with consumer loan delinquencies rising rapidly.

FRED

As long as people have jobs, they will keep spending. However, a yield curve un-inversion process is underway, and once that is completed, we can see a spike in the unemployment rate and a consequent drop in consumer spending. We discussed this idea here - "QQQ: You Have Been Pumped And Warned By The Bond Market."

The U.S. Government running massive fiscal deficits (of >$2T per year) is helping prop up the economic growth numbers; however, we are a consumption-based economy (~70% of GDP), and so, a consumer spending slump will most likely result in an economic contraction (recession).

While the Fed is talking about rate cuts and slowing QT, a rebound in inflation may force the Fed to stick to its monetary policy for a while longer. At this point, it is hard to predict how the economy and the financial markets will handle "real" liquidity withdrawal; however, the late 2018/early 2019 drawdown in financial markets showed that QT could lead to volatile downswings. The Fed recognizes these risks, and Powell said so himself on the subject of reducing the Fed's balance sheet size further:

Liquidity is not evenly distributed in a system and there can be times when in the aggregate, reserves are ample or even abundant. But not in every part, and those parts where they're not ample, there can be stress and that can cause you to prematurely stop the process to avoid the stress and then it would be very hard to restart, we think, so something like that happened in 2019 perhaps, so that's what we're doing, we're looking at what would be a good time and what would be a good structure (for further balance sheet reduction) and fairly soon is words that we use to mean, fairly soon. Source: March 2024 FOMC Press Conference Transcript.

Despite healthy 2%+ GDP growth and uncomfortably high 3%+ CPI inflation, the Fed is guiding for 3 rate cuts in 2024 and slower QT. Is the Fed refueling the inflation fire and stoking more animal spirits at a time when risk assets are already flying high by talking up a policy pivot? Well, I think so, and honestly, this is a dangerous game to play, as it may end up with the U.S. economy ending up in a stagflationary environment, which won't be conducive for risk assets, as evidenced by the 1970s.

In my view, both deflation and stagflation cannot and should not be ruled out at this point in the cycle. However, even in the event of a soft landing, there's a good chance that equity markets (especially tech stocks) will take a breather in the near term.

With a national debt load of $34T+, the U.S. Government's interest expense is ballooning. Due to rising interest costs and massive new fiscal deficit spending, a colossal wave of treasury issuance is set to flood the markets in the coming months. As I see it, barring a recession, long-duration treasury rates will head higher from here, and higher long-duration rates will likely pressure richly valued financial assets.

The Warning Signs Are All There For Tech

While the equity market rally has been broadening recently with some rotation away from tech, we are still looking at a +2 standard deviation move in the technology sector versus the broad S&P 500 index - a disparity worse than the Dot-Com bubble!

Bloomberg, Twitter

Furthermore, as we know, the rally off of October 2022 lows has been extremely top-heavy in nature, with select large/mega-cap stocks accounting for the major bulk of the stock market gains. According to data from Goldman, stock market concentration, as measured by the market cap of the largest stock relative to the 75th percentile stock, is similar to the Great Depression.

Goldman, Twitter

Now, I am not calling for a Dot-Com or Great Depression kind of bust here; however, heavy concentration, elevated valuation multiples, and wildly bullish investor sentiment dictate caution.

NAAIM Exposure Index

With liquidity about to dry up, Mr. Market has become more selective in recent weeks, concentrating further on fewer and fewer stocks. Out of the "Magnificent 7," Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) are underperforming the QQQ ETF. As you can see on the chart below, Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) are getting most of the investor love so far in 2024. While these are the three mega-cap tech names delivering the highest earnings growth right now, the market losing one general after another is classic late-stage behavior.

Data by YCharts

From a technical perspective, QQQ is currently "Overbought," and its chart exhibits a rising wedge bearish pattern and negative divergences in momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD.

WeBull Desktop

Can the equity markets keep coiling higher in the wedge? Yes, equities can remain overbought and sustain elevated valuations as long as liquidity is abundant. As we noted in today's article, the RRP facility still has ~$400B, and the Fed is looking to slow QT "fairly soon." However, with the Bank of Japan ending its negative interest rate experiment recently, the reverse Yen carry trade could lead to market liquidity drying up in a jiffy.

As such, prudent investors must be prepared for a breakdown of the rising wedge, i.e., an imminent pullback in QQQ. The nature of such a pullback could be corrective (short, shallow) or impulsive (long, deep), given the lopsided run-up has left a massive air pocket underneath!

Concluding Thoughts

A soft landing looks a lot more tenable now than it did a few quarters ago; however, it is still not an outcome I would bet on blindly due to very real deflation and stagflation risks! The Fed could end up being too late or too early in easing up monetary policy, which could result in a recession (+ deflationary bust) or [even worse] stagflation.

Given the highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, capital preservation should be the number one priority for all investors. At TQI, we are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management to navigate this tricky macroeconomic environment. In the event of a "soft/no" landing, our bold bets in early-stage growth companies should pay off handsomely in 2024-25.

On the flip side, if the economy slides into a hard landing (recession), our tactical hedges will protect our portfolios against broad market drawdowns. In other words, if the tide goes out, we will not be found swimming naked. Learn more about our risk management framework:

To summarize, the tech-heavy QQQ ETF looks primed for a pullback as pent-up liquidity dries up. The market is losing generals one after the other, and momentum indicators show negative divergences. Being highly selective with stock selection and managing risk proactively is the only way to operate in this environment.

Key Takeaway: I rate QQQ a "Sell" in the mid-400s.

I'll leave you with this thought:

Investing will help you build wealth, but risk management will help you stay wealthy

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please let me know if you have any thoughts, questions, and/or concerns.