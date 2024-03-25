JHVEPhoto

It's a common thread on investors' minds these days: what can we still invest in that hasn't blown up to overpriced proportions? What stocks aren't just fads and truly have long-term growth trajectories in the works?

I bought Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock early last year and wrote a bullish opinion on the stock in April, when the company was still trading in the mid-$40s. Since then, I've appreciated a 70%+ gain on my position, while many other e-commerce companies have crumbled - including and particularly Shopify's PoS platform rivals like BigCommerce (BIGC). Yet in spite of this outperformance, I'm still holding out for more upside here.

The bull case for Shopify remains bright, especially with so much progress highlighted in 2023

Despite already cementing its reputation as the predominant online store platform for merchants both large and small, Shopify continues to achieve impressive growth at scale. Having notched $8+ billion in annual revenue and $200+ billion in annual GMV (gross merchandise value) on its platform, Shopify continues to grow at a 20%+ clip, while also improving its bottom line, rolling out new products, and adding new merchants.

Though neither an AI stock nor a direct beneficiary of this year's AI boom (in fact, Shopify shares are up only single digits this year while many other tech stocks have rallied 20%+), the company has quietly rolled out a number of new AI features that both modernize its platform and appeal to new merchants.

On the merchant side of the business, the company launched a product called Sidekick, an AI virtual assistant that generates automated reports for business owners and helps direct users for common Shopify functions such as managing shipping or tracking inventory. This works in parallel with the existing Shopify Magic feature, which uses AI to help edit product images, generate product descriptions, and improve email correspondence. On the buyer side, meanwhile, the company has leveraged ChatGPT technology to improve shopping recommendations.

These, meanwhile, are just a few in a number of fundamental improvements Shopify has made over the past year. Intending to focus on the software side of its business, the company sold its logistics arm to Flexport in June, showcasing that Shopify isn't about "growth at all costs." It also released new B2B features called "Shopify Collective" that helps fellow merchants source products from each other on the Shopify platform, while also releasing new PoS hardware terminals in the U.S. and Canada.

Here are all of the longer-term reasons, meanwhile, to remain invested in Shopify:

Higher attach rates driven by a wide product flywheel; capturing brick and mortar spend. Shopify's attach rates (revenue as a percentage of GMV) has steadily ticked up over time, as the company continues to roll out more merchant solutions including POS, lending, sales tax management, and other services. It is also expanding these services into other countries. In addition, the company's new Point of Sale Go product brings Shopify Payments into brick and mortar retail sales, expanding Shopify's reach far beyond e-commerce.

Shopify's attach rates (revenue as a percentage of GMV) has steadily ticked up over time, as the company continues to roll out more merchant solutions including POS, lending, sales tax management, and other services. It is also expanding these services into other countries. In addition, the company's new Point of Sale Go product brings Shopify Payments into brick and mortar retail sales, expanding Shopify's reach far beyond e-commerce. Constant innovation. Despite its already broad product platform, the company continually releases new features to draw in different merchant needs, including and especially recent AI-driven releases.

Despite its already broad product platform, the company continually releases new features to draw in different merchant needs, including and especially recent AI-driven releases. Shopify counts some of the world's largest brands as its clients. Shopify's clientele ranges from smaller independent storefronts to some of the world's most recognizable brands. Large companies that operate Shopify storefronts include Samsonite, Nike, Staples, and Heinz.

Shopify's clientele ranges from smaller independent storefronts to some of the world's most recognizable brands. Large companies that operate Shopify storefronts include Samsonite, Nike, Staples, and Heinz. Capital-light business with growing gross margins. Shopify operates a pure software platform that collects fees from merchants. The company is growing its subscription revenue base through Shopify Plus, and as attach rates on add-on services improves, the company will continue to expand its profitability.

Shopify operates a pure software platform that collects fees from merchants. The company is growing its subscription revenue base through Shopify Plus, and as attach rates on add-on services improves, the company will continue to expand its profitability. Fortress balance sheet. Shopify has more than $5 billion of cash on its balance sheet ($4 billion in net cash, after subtracting out debt), giving it plenty of financial firepower to pursue growth initiatives.

From a valuation perspective, at current share prices near $78, Shopify trades at a market cap of $100.38 billion. After we net off the $5.01 billion of cash and $916 million of convertible debt on Shopify's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $96.29 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting Shopify to generate $8.55 billion in revenue, representing 21% y/y revenue growth. This puts Shopify's valuation at 11.3x EV/FY24 revenue.

There's no arguing that Shopify trades at a premium valuation multiple. I'd argue, however, that as Shopify continues gaining share from weaker competitors like BigCommerce, while enjoying secular tailwinds away from brick-and-mortar and toward online e-commerce, the company still has a greenfield total addressable market, or TAM, to capture. All in all, I remain bullish here - especially as the stock has lagged behind other tech peers so far in 2024, I think there's plenty of upside to chase in the remainder of this year.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Shopify's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Shopify Q4 results (Shopify Q4 earnings release)

Shopify's revenue grew 24% y/y to $2.14 billion in the quarter, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.07 billion (+20% y/y) by a massive four-point margin. Note as well that subscription revenue (primarily Shopify Plus), currently only roughly one-quarter of the company's total revenue, grew at a much faster 31% y/y clip, insulating Shopify more and more from the seasonality and lumpiness of transactional revenue.

The chart below shows that the company's monthly recurring revenue has grown 35% y/y to $149 million. GMV growth of 23% y/y to $75.1 billion also tracked closely alongside the company's revenue growth rates.

Shopify key metrics (Shopify Q4 earnings release)

Importantly as well: the company's gross payment volume as a percentage of GMV rose 4 points y/y to 60%, indicating that more and more merchants are opting to use native Shopify Payments solutions.

Among the many drivers that enabled Shopify's success is its product improvements to drive better conversion rates, mainly by speeding up the company's checkout process. Per CEO Harley Finkelstein's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We know conversion is king when it comes to making a sale. And in 2023, we made significant improvements across our platform because we know that not all checkouts are created equal. Our checkout converts better and is now faster than ever before, up to four seconds faster on average, in fact. This year, our team made substantial progress reducing friction for our merchants and their customers by introducing features like Sign in with Shop and One-Page Checkout because when everything works seamlessly together to make the shopping experience better, everybody wins. We've always felt that we have the best converting checkout in the world, and in 2023, we got validation of that. In April, an external study by a big three consulting company confirmed that Shopify's overall conversion rate surpassed the competition by up to 36% and on average is 15% higher than others. The data also showed that the mere presence of Shop Pay even when it is not used by a buyer result in higher conversion by 5%. And when it is used, can lift conversion as much as 50% versus guest checkout, outpacing all other accelerated checkouts by at least 10%. And it's showing up in our results."

Amid all these growth initiatives, note that Shopify still also has a massive opportunity internationally. The company notes that cross-border GMV was only 14% of total GMV in the quarter.

From a margin perspective, Shopify's pro forma operating margins skyrocketed 14 points y/y to 18% as shown in the chart below:

Shopify margins (Shopify Q4 earnings release)

Nominal operating expense dollars declined -22% y/y on a GAAP basis (and -11% y/y adjusted for stock-based comp) as the company continues to focus on cost controls, especially with the sale of its logistics business and associated headcount. The company also ended FY23 with a record 13% FCF margin, having delivered five straight quarters of positive FCF with "no expectation for this trend to change."

Key takeaways

With a massive global e-commerce opportunity, incredible international expansion potential, and continued development of Shopify's product flywheel, Shopify is one of few tech stocks where I can justify paying a premium in today's market. Stay long here.