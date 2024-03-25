skynesher

Dear readers,

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a diversified REIT which was on a roller coaster last year as it went from being regarded as one of the highest quality REITs out there with a top notch management team to being hated because of management's poorly communicated decision to spin-off the majority of their office assets.

I covered the stock in early January and concluded that it was positioned to deliver roughly 10% annual returns over the next two years. At that time, the stock had bounced from its bottom near $50 per share and was trading at $64 per share. I issued a HOLD rating. Since then, the price has retraced to $55 per share for an RoR of -13%, well below the return of the S&P 500 (SPX) over the same period.

The REIT has also released their full year 2023 results and has finalized the sale of its Spanish office portfolio, effectively reducing their exposure to office to less than 3% of the portfolio. Having almost entirely exited from office and trading near its bottom (historical) valuation, I see three reasons why WPC is worthy of an upgrade to a BUY rating.

Reason #1: A solid portfolio with (almost) no office

Last fall, management announced their plan to get rid of their office exposure in two parts. First, in November, they spun-off 59 office properties into a new entity - Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP). This move was covered extensively and resulted in a significant $350 Million cash inflow for WPC. And second, they announced their Office Sale Program, which aimed to exit their 70 office properties leased to the Spanish (Andalusian) government and 17 other single-tenant office properties located in Europe, for a total consideration of $800 Million. In mid-January, WPC announced that they have finalized the Andalusia deal, reducing their office exposure to only 17 properties or 2.7% ABR. And those 17 properties are already under advanced negotiation to be sold by the middle of 2024, following which WPC will have no office exposure and the majority (60%) of income will come from industrial/warehouse properties, followed by retail at 21%.

While WPC's decision to exit office was poorly perceived by most investors, when the dust settles, I think we will look back and see it as a net positive, because it will help the REIT move into the new paradigm where offices are no longer as essential as they once were. While the transition has been painful, it has been quick and that is, in my opinion, preferable to a prolonged drag on earnings caused by having struggling office properties on the books. Moreover, it has allowed the REIT to generate substantial liquidity which will be useful in repaying near-term debt maturities and will allow the REIT to go shopping for new properties in much more desirable sectors and at a time when cap rates are still elevated and properties are cheap, as confirmed by management on the earnings call:

Today, we're able to transact at cap rates well into the 7s, providing an attractive spread to our cost of capital. We're also seeing some pent-up supply from sellers and expect to pick up in corporate M&A, which often creates sale-leaseback opportunities.

Reason #2: Abundant liquidity allowing for aggressive acquisitions in 2024

Following the NLOP spin-off, as of the end of the year, WPC had roughly $600 Million in cash. Since then, WPC has received the Andalusia deal proceeds and has used those to almost entirely repay their revolving line of credit.

Going forward, the REIT expects to receive $465 Million from the sale of its self-storage U-Haul portfolio in Q1 2024, and another $400 Million or so from the sale of the remaining office properties by Q2 2024. Combined, WPC should have close to $1.5 Billion in cash and another nearly $2 Billion in liquidity on its revolving line of credit.

Liquidity will come in handy as the REIT will have to deal with some near-term debt maturities. I expect, however, that WPC will be able to refinance most of these, as recently WPC has made good progress on extending its revolver and two of its roughly $250 Million term loans by four and three years, respectively, showing that banks are quite willing to work with WPC.

A substantial cash position will also enable the company to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy. Last year WPC acquired $1.3 Billion worth of real estate at an average cap rate of 7.6%. These mainly consisted of single-tenant industrial and warehouse properties.

For 2024, management plans to surpass last year's investment volume. As of the time of the earnings call (5 weeks into the year) WPC had already closed $177 Million worth of deals and had another $100 Million or so ready to be signed in the coming weeks. I really like that the company is going shopping now that prices are low and expect them to benefit from the purchases that they make today for years to come.

Reason #3: An attractive valuation

Even with an aggressive acquisition strategy, WPC should not be expected to grow rapidly. Yes, the company does have very favorable lease terms for a high inflation environment with CPI-linked uncapped rent escalators for 38% of leases, but with inflation coming down and a one-off negative effect from the office exit, FFO per share is expected to remain roughly flat until 2025. The consensus calls for a 4% YoY decline this year, followed by a 4% rise next year.

Rather than a growth stock, WPC should be considered as a dividend turn-around play. The dividend was recently increased (by only 0.6%) to $0.865 per share, for a forward dividend yield of 6.2%. With flat FFO per share, I don't expect any dividend growth over the foreseeable future, but at least the dividend is quite well covered with a 73% payout ratio, in line with management's mid-70s target.

The stock trades at 11x forward FFO which is below the historical average of 13x. I previously argued that once office sales are finalized, I see WPC closing half of the gap between its own historical average valuation of 13x FFO and that of Realty Income (O) of 17x FFO. A midpoint 15x FFO multiple corresponds to a 2025e price target of roughly $73 per share, up 32% from today. Due to a lower starting point, that's a major improvement compared to my last article and leads me to upgrade WPC to a BUY here at $55 per share.

Risks

As with any investment, we must consider the risks.

WPC is a REIT and as such it is interest rate sensitive. This means that the upside described above is likely to only materialize if yields decline from current levels. On the contrary, if yields rise then the price will likely head even lower.

On a company specific level I see two further risks to my thesis. First, the sale of the remaining 17 office properties could fail, which would mean that WPC would have to keep roughly 3% of their portfolio on its books. I consider both the likelihood and the overall impact of this risk rather small. And second, banks could refuse to refinance/extend WPC's loans maturing this year which would force WPC to either cut down on its planned acquisition volume or draw money from the expensive revolver. Once again, I consider this quite unlikely and the ultimate impact to be small.

Bottom line

Following the NLOP spin-off, WPC has fallen out of favor. I believe that the drop in price has been an overreaction, especially as good progress has been made with regards to office disposals. Moreover, the company holds a large liquidity position which will allow for substantial acquisitions at high cap rates of 7-8% and trades at an appealing valuation of 11x FFO and a 6.2% forward dividend yield.