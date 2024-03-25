awdebenham/iStock via Getty Images

As China's leading privately owned commercial bank, China Merchants Bank or 'CMB' (OTCPK:CIHHF) has done a stellar job carving out a niche in retail banking and subsequently building on that base with less rate-sensitive fee businesses (e.g., wealth and asset management, among others). That said, the bank isn't immune from external headwinds, most pertinently from an accelerated pace of monetary easing by China's central bank (the PBoC), which will weigh on net interest margins (NIMs) from here. Data out of China also indicates the country isn't growing the way it used to (a key reason my previously upbeat post-reopening view on CMB didn't pan out); thus, I wouldn't count on much offset from loan growth in the likely scenario we see more rate cuts this year. Asset quality relief post-rate cuts isn't going to be enough of a tailwind either, as CMB hasn't been as heavily impacted by China's real estate troubles.

Admittedly, the price at ~0.7x book for an industry-leading mid to high-teens percentage return on equity generator is very reasonable; the sustained mid to high-single-digit % dividend yield also compensates investors quite well. But heading into a rate cut cycle (typically not a great time to own banks) and, in a world where comparable state-owned banks trade at far deeper book value discounts while also offering respectable ROEs and higher yields (a key reason for their relative outperformance recently), I suspect CMB could lag.

CMB Cuts its Way to Net Profit Growth

All things considered, it hasn't been a bad year for CMB. Full-year (unaudited) net profit for 2023 still came in at +6.2% YoY - despite a -1.6% contraction in the top line. Importantly, the implied Q4 net profit growth was also still up 5% YoY – ahead of consensus estimates and defying some sizeable rate cuts during the period. Also positive was that gross loans expanded 8% YoY in 2023.



Digging deeper, however, it's clear that CMB is under pressure from an eroding net interest income base – while only down 2% YoY for the full year, the implied high-single-digits YoY decline for Q4 indicates this erosion is accelerating at a concerning pace. Meanwhile, non-interest income was down by a similar margin in 2023, though CMB's ability to leverage its 'sticky' demand deposit base into a less rate-sensitive wealth management franchise is helping to shield the P&L somewhat. Elsewhere, management has already been leaning on expense discipline and lower provisions to protect margins, so CMB may have fewer earnings levers next year.

Asset Quality Intact; Watch out for the Unknowns

Unlike the mixed P&L result, asset quality trends were unambiguously solid. CMB saw its non-performing ratio down ~1bp QoQ to 0.95 in Q4, while the coverage and provisioning remains more than adequate. In some ways, the fact that CMB hasn't felt the property contagion is a result of its underwriting discipline through the years. It's also worth noting, though, that the worst of China's property sector troubles has been focused on pre-sales (i.e., cash sales to buyers before project completion), leaving much of the risks sitting on households' balance sheets rather than the banks. New capital rules coming into effect this year for Chinese banks should also help, as looser capital requirements implies an expanded headroom for CMB.



While I'm not particularly concerned about asset quality, I am concerned about future 'unknown' balance sheet risks. For instance, the likes of CMB, given its headroom, may be asked to chip in with social financing (see recent request by regulators for banks to support state-backed developer Vanke) or some form of 'national service' (not unlike the case of Korean banks) to support the economy. Management hasn't guided either way, but to be prudent, investors will want to handicap this risk in their valuation. State-owned banks already price this in their current discounts to book (60-70% is currently the norm); in contrast, CMB's smaller 20-30% discount offers a narrower safety margin.

China's Rate Cut Cycle Gathers Pace; Expect More Margin Pressure Ahead

The biggest concern for CMB's financial outlook, though, is that China is firmly in a rate cut cycle. Recall that in recent months, China's central bank has made a series of incremental cuts to the national reserve requirement ratio (i.e., the portion of money banks hold as reserves), followed by a record 25bps cut to the five-year loan prime rate (the benchmark for mortgage lending) earlier this year. With growth also running well below Beijing's target (~5% real GDP growth for 2024) and the economy still in deflation, expect more rate cuts ahead, especially now that the Fed has committed to its own rate cut path.

More stimulus should be positive for economic activity; the opposite, however, is generally true for banks like CMB, which will see even more margin pressure once it reprices its loan book in the coming months. Yes, deposit rates should also move lower, but recent evidence indicates it won't be enough to offset the pressure from lending rate cuts (hence the record low NIMs throughout the sector); nor have these rate cuts triggered anywhere near the kind of loan growth required to tip the credit supply/demand balance in favor of the banks (note the PBoC has also cautioned against excessive credit growth). Similarly, CMB's well-managed asset quality means it doesn't stand to benefit as much from a rate-enabled property recovery. While the bank does have a strong fee income base, particularly in wealth management, which could benefit from a recovery in investor sentiment this year, this advantage is well-accounted for in its premium relative valuation, in my view.

Final Thoughts

CMB's headline earnings numbers haven't been too bad, as net profits for 2023 rose YoY despite concerns about China's property sector. And despite maintaining some of the best risk metrics in the sector, thanks largely to its disciplined underwriting, the stock has underperformed over the last year. On the one hand, there's pressure from monetary easing, which will inevitably continue to drag down CMB's margins and return on equity profile. But the biggest swing factor, in my view, is the relative valuation; despite being somewhat justified by CMB's best-in-class fundamentals, the current P/B seems rich in the context of where China's other big banks trade (in many cases, over 60% below book). The stock also pays out a lower dividend yield (albeit still quite attractive in the mid to high-single-digits), so pending a narrower yield/valuation gap vs peers, I'd remain on the sidelines.

