stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its full year 2023 earnings and corporate updates on February 28th this year.

The company reported $121.1m of cash, and a net loss for the year of $(97.2m), or $(2.32) per share, up from $(76.2m), or $(1.9) per share in the prior year.

Research and development expenses were $89.4m, compared to $68m in 2022, and the company forecasted that cash use in the first half of this year is likely to be $35 - $45m, owing to the expense of running its two Phase three studies of its lead and only drug candidate, simufilam, indicated for Alzheimer's disease.

Cassava's CEO Remi Barbier issued the following statement to accompany the earnings announcement:

I see Alzheimer’s disease as one of the last great frontiers in medicine. It’s clear to me these patients need new and more simplified treatment options. In 2024 and beyond, we’ll continue to try to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. I believe our Phase 3 program of simufilam in Alzheimer’s will reach important milestones in 2024, particularly in patients with mild disease.

There is no question that the Phase 3 data from the 52-week ReThink-ALZ study, which has enrolled 804 patients, and subsequently, from the 76-week ReFocus-ALZ study, which has enrolled 1,125 patients, ought to settle the argument once and for all as to whether Cassava's drug is effective - most likely in patients with the earliest forms of cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer's Disease (both studies will enroll patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease only) - or whether the drug is no better than placebo and should not be approved for commercial use by the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA").

Even if the data are positive, there will be those who insist the FDA should not have allowed the studies to take place in the first place, given much of the scientific proof for simufilam's mechanism of action ("MoA") has been brought into question, and a Citizen's Petition lodged with the FDA, providing apparently compelling evidence that key studies and research papers may have been manipulated.

Matters are further complicated, however, by the fact that the petition was filed on behalf of a group of short-sellers who stood to profit substantially from a fall in the share price of Cassava.

The accusations centre around research and analysis conducted by the lab of Dr Hoau-Yan Wang, at the City University of New York ("CUNY"), and stretch all the way back to research that helped Cassava secure an Investigational New Drug ("IND") approval for simufilam, and, more recently, the re-evaluation of data from a Phase 2 study in 2020 that failed to meet key biomarkers when reviewed by a lab unaffiliated with Cassava.

When that same data was later reviewed by Dr Wang's CUNY lab, after Cassava suggested samples had been incorrectly handled at the original lab, the data were found to be positive.

Background To Simufilam - Why Results May Suggest Efficacy In Earliest Stage Patients

Dr Wang and his lab have been affiliated with Cassava's husband and wife leadership team Remi Barbier, CEO, and Dr Lindsay Burns, Senior Vice President of Neuroscience, since their pre-simufilam days, working together on a gel formulation of oxycodone, which was rejected for approval several times by the FDA, before the project was finally shelved.

Back then, Cassava was named Pain Therapeutics, but then management switched focus to newly discovered simufilam, and changed its name. Since 2008, simufilam has been the company's primary focus. Here is how Cassava discusses simufilam in its 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

Simufilam targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A (FLNA) in the Alzheimer’s brain. Published studies have demonstrated that the altered form of FLNA causes neuronal dysfunction, neuronal degeneration and neuroinflammation. Specifically, we believe simufilam disrupts amyloid binding to the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR), which underlies our drug’s primary mechanism of action in Alzheimer’s disease. More recent data also suggest a meaningful impact of simufilam on mTOR signaling. Because mTOR contributes to age-related cellular changes, simufilam’s suppression of mTOR overactivation, concurrent with improved insulin sensitivity, may slow certain aging processes and attenuate this pathological feature, potentially benefiting brain function and memory in Alzheimer’s disease and in aging.

Whilst it's true that other studies have been conducted that discuss the potential of targeting filamin A - I discuss these in my previous note on Cassava for Seeking Alpha from December last year - the case could be made that without Dr. Wang's contribution, simufilam would not have made it into the in-human clinical study process, or, even if it had, without the re-analyzed Phase 2 data, there would have been no pivotal studies initiated.

Back in May 2020, after the initial "fail" was reported, Cassava stock fell <$3 per share, and the simufilam program was apparently on life-support. I covered the news in a note for Seeking Alpha in June 2020 as follows (simufilam was formerly referred to as PTI-125):

In a small scale study of just 13 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's taking 100mg oral tablets twice daily for 28 days, PTI-125 seemed to achieve clinically significant results. PTI-125 appeared to reduce pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in the trial patients, and in both cerebrospinal fluid ("CSF") and plasma. Biomarker effects were seen in every patient, which management says (in its recent Q120 10Q submission) has never been done before by an Alzheimer's-treating drug. Cassava's subsequent phase 2b trials were also conducted over a 28-day period, with 64 patients involved in the study. This time however, the results were inconclusive and the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of reducing levels of tau protein in cerebrospinal samples and other biomarker assessments. After digesting the results and subsequent collapse in its share price, Cassava has responded, pointing out a number of inconsistencies and differences in the trial from the phase 2a study which may provide grounds for a re-assessment or a new trial under different conditions. Management has pointed to the fact that patients in the placebo arm of the trial showed "significant swings (in both directions) in levels of certain CSF biomarkers of disease", with CSF tau ranging from +34%, to -49%, and p-tau ranging from -54% to +253% from baseline over the trial period. It also notes the use of different enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay ("ELISA") to quantify biomarkers in the larger trial that may have been too sensitive to small assay volumes, and that errors with calibration and sample maintenance may have corrupted results, concluding: Rhetorically, is it possible to accurately detect a 10-15% drug effect over 28 days under such conditions?

The second study discussed above is the one that has caused so much controversy. The data were reevaluated at Dr Wang's lab, and declared to be positive by Cassava. You will no longer find that press release on the company's website, but, according to a Seeking Alpha summary from the time (September 2020):

Treatment with simufilam produced statistically significant improvements in a range of AD-related biomarkers compared to placebo, the primary endpoint. The response rate, defined as patients who showed biomarker improvements, was 98%.

Subsequent to that reversal of fortunes, Cassava stock jumped from ~$3, to ~$10, before exploding in value as the company released what appeared to be groundbreaking data from its Phase 2, open label safety study of simufilam, showing patient's cognition apparently improving after taking the drug.

By the time Cassava released 9-month data from that study, in July 2021, showing patients cognition scores improving by 3 points on the gold standard ADAS-Cog scale, shares traded >$100, but the data were misleading, as Cassava reported results from those with the mildest cognitive impairment first. The full data from this study - responsible for a >1,000% gain in the company's share price - is presented by the company in its latest annual report as follows:

Open label study data - final results (Cassava 10K 2023)

What does the data tell us? First of all, this, and other data (discussed in my previous note) tells us that simufilam is safe. Secondly, although not explicitly, it tells us that the drug is ineffective - not better than placebo - at treating patients with more advanced Alzheimer's.

Cassava's focus is now on patients with milder forms of the disease only, as the company concludes:

We believe the improvement in ADAS-Cog over 1 year in mild patients taking simufilam is well outside the expected range of historic placebo decline rates from numerous other studies.

Inside Dr. Wang's Lab - Investigations Not Pretty, But Not Quite Conclusive

The FDA rejected the Citizen's Petition on the grounds that instigating an investigation into Cassava "is not an administrative action", but, eventually, FDA officials did visit Dr Wang's lab, and after first being denied entry, finally completed their report, which has now been made available following a Freedom of Information request.

In keeping with so many of the criticisms directed against Cassava (in my view), while damning, the report fell short of completely invalidating the company's claims around the efficacy of simufilam.

The FDA criticized ELISA methods used in "the study," which presumably refers to the controversial Phase 2b data re-evaluation, refers to "inadequate source records to reconstruct the study," such as documentation and "Western blot analysis" (in the citizen's petition, it was claimed Western blots, used to separate and identify proteins, had been deliberately manipulated), that there was no access control to computers connected to the ELISA plate reader, and that the lab "could not provide documentation for instrument calibration and maintenance." Key data

As I wrote in my last note, a separately conducted CUNY report had concluded that Dr Wang has been "reckless" and may have engaged in "significant research misconduct", although that report was halted after it was leaked by an unknown source, suspected of being acting on behalf of short sellers of Cassava's stock.

Cassava strongly refuted the accusations in the CUNY report, and it has issued a statement in response to the FDA report, discussed in an article by Science.org, as shown below:

Cassava statement in response to Science (Cassava)

In short, this game of cat and mouse between short sellers and Cassava management has, undoubtedly, resulted in Cassava suffering substantial share price losses, although these gains were arguably undeserved, given they were driven by the market belief they related to a patient population of people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, when they in fact related only to patients with the mildest form of the disease.

Ultimately, given the two Phase 3 studies remain ongoing, and have not been halted by the FDA as requested by the original Citizen's petition, short sellers have not completely derailed simufilam's approval shot - although perhaps they did not need to - the Phase 3 studies are being conducted with a placebo arm, and surely, it will not be possible for Cassava to get away with reporting results from thousands of patients selectively, as it did with its Phase 2 safety study.

Looking Ahead - Is There Any Evidence To Draw Fresh Conclusions From Ahead of P3 Study Results?

As of Feb 29th, according to Market Beat, 29% of Cassava's share price float was being held short. Essentially, there are many people with a vested interest in Cassava's stock price falling.

What all the activity between shorts and longs may have done is clouded the picture as to whether Cassava can claim to have a genuinely effective drug in simufilam, or whether the drug is no better than placebo.

The way that Cassava released data from its open label study was arguably irresponsible - the company could at the very least have made clear initial readouts were from patients with the mildest signs of cognitive decline.

More important than that, arguably, is whether Cassava and Dr Wang may have manipulated data pertaining to early research around simufilam and the controversial Phase 2b study, which failed, and was seemingly resurrected at the CUNY lab. In truth, we may never know the answer to this question - two investigations have been conducted, and while both have been critical, the FDA has not, and seems unlikely to halt the Phase three studies, and at present, neither Cassava and its management, not Dr Wang, are facing any charges of misconduct.

In some senses, the short-selling brigade may have shot themselves in the foot by repeatedly attacking the company, and giving it the "oxygen of publicity" - as I have said before, Cassava is not in control of its share price, and it has not - to date - been proven beyond reasonable doubt to have done anything wrong, even if management has been walking a tightrope, by re-evaluating data, and cheery picking data to release. Management may argue that this was the only way to generate sufficient momentum to persuade the FDA to agree its two Phase 3 studies.

In December last year, Cassava appointed three new board members - Dr, Claude Nicaise, formerly a Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Global Regulatory Affairs at Alexion Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2014, Pierre Gravier, Chief Financial Officer of PTC Therapeutics, and Robert Anderson Jr, who, according to Cassava:

previously led more than 20,000 FBI employees as the bureau’s Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch— the No. 3 position in the organization.

Later in the month, Cassava announced a dividend distribution of warrants, with shareholders receiving four warrants for each share held. Each warrant, according to a press release announcing completion of the distribution:

entitles the holder to purchase, at the holder’s sole and exclusive election, one share of Cassava Sciences’ common stock at an initial exercise price of $33.00 per share.

The warrant issue news briefly drove Cassava stock >$40 per share, but the full revelations around the FDA report, shared by Science magazine earlier this month, have driven the price back <$20 per share.

From a safety perspective, Simufilam is clearly a preferable option - if effective - to Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai's approved Leqembi, which is associated with instances of brain swelling, or amyloid related imaging abnormalities ("ARIA").

However, Leqembi was able to reduce clinical decline compared to placebo by 27% at 18 months based on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) assessment in patients with early Alzheimer's Disease, or mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam data will be unable to help any patients after an initial 12-month period, its data seems to suggest, and perhaps it will not be able to help any patients. According to Alzheimer's news today:

Simufilam was tested in a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04388254) that enrolled 216 people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. For the first part, all participants were treated with simufilam (100 mg twice daily) for a year. Topline results from the first part involving 157 patients showed nearly half saw improvements in cognition, based on the ADAS-Cog11 , which is similar to ADAS-Cog12. In the next part, the participants were randomly assigned to continue taking simufilam or switch to a placebo for six months. Results showed that average ADAS-Cog11 scores worsened by 0.9 points with simufilam and by 1.5 points with a placebo. That works out to a 38% difference favoring simufilam, though it wasn’t statistically significant, meaning it’s plausible the difference could be due to chance.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's donanemab is still waiting to be approved, despite showing a 29% reduction in cognitive decline compared to placebo, as the FDA has called for an Advisory Committee to review Lilly's safety and efficacy data. There is a tangible risk the drug will not be approved, and Leqembi is barely making a dent in the real-world setting either, with Q4 22023 revenues just $7m.

In short, it would be a miraculous and wonderful thing if simufilam aced its Phase 3 studies, and if we follow the somewhat dangerous logic that "the end justifies the means," the debate over whether the studies ought to have gone ahead in the first place may fall silent.

Unfortunately, in drug development, as in most walks of life, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

I have stated in previous posts that the lack of research into filamin-A by the drug development industry is arguably the biggest pointer to whether RETHINK-ALZ and REFOCUS-ALZ, Cassava's two Phase 3 studies, will be successful.

As mentioned, although a few other research papers have been published, the wider scientific community appears entirely unmoved by the FLNA folding thesis, not to mention the entire global pharmaceutical industry. If there were any validity to the thesis, would a company like Eli Lilly be pushing ahead with donanemab, a dangerous drug by all accounts, while paying no attention to altered FLNA whatsoever?

Alzheimer's is a 6m patient market in the U.S. alone, potentially a >$50bn market. Consider the number of Pharmas and biotechs pivoting into developing GLP-1 agonist drugs, after the success of Lilly and Novo Nordisk's Mounjaro / Zepbound and Ozempic / Wegovy. If biotech took FLNA seriously at all, my contention is there would be 50+ biotechs claiming to have program targeting the protein, as opposed to one.

And yet. There is the slight improvement in mild AD patients in the Phase 2 OLE to consider. There is some evidence from the Phase 2 study that dementia related behaviors were lower in simufilam patients, that patients on simufilam scored better in assessments of depression, and that tau levels in cerebrospinal fluid fell by an average of 38% in 25 patients who underwent lumbar punctures, and phosphorylated tau levels by 18%.

For full disclosure, I have a holding in Cassava that is worth <$100, and I have no intention of buying any more stock, and I don't expect to realize a profit on my investment.

There are, however, clearly two very distinct camps holding Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares - those who believe the company will sink without trace when the Phase 3 results reveal simufilam to be a sham drug, and those who believe it can help some patients with the earliest form of the disease.

The wait, therefore, goes on, until Rethink-ALZ results are made available, likely at the end of this year. Until then, beware the smoke and mirrors.