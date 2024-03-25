Julio Ricco

Investment Thesis

My recommendation is to buy Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR), which after privatization, not only demonstrated a strong cost reduction of 30% since 2016, but also has prospects of increase revenues 12% per year over the next three years, after the end of the quota system, which will be detailed in this report. Despite all this, the company trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7x, a 15% discount to the average of its international peers.

Introduction

Eletrobrás is the largest integrated energy company in Latin America, and until 2022 it was a Brazilian state-owned company. Its main businesses are in power generation and power transmission. With 50.4 GW of installed capacity, represents 28% of Brazil's energy generation capacity. When we talk about energy transmission, Eletrobrás represent around 40% of the total lines in Brazil.

Let’s look at the representation that Eletrobrás has in Brazil:

IR Company

This robustness corroborates my bullish thesis for the company's shares. Furthermore, Eletrobrás was privatized after the completion of the process on June 9, 2022, with an offer of US$6.2 billion – one of the largest share offerings in the world in 2022. Let's understand below one of the pillars of the thesis, about how privatization gives Eletrobrás more flexibility and improves its results.

History And Privatization

The privatization of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobrás), completed on June 9, 2022 with an offer of US$6 billion, not only represents a turning point in the corporate history of Latin America's largest energy company, but also signals a great opportunity for investors.

Despite having been a political job hanger for decades, the privatization process took a few years, as it began during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in 1995. However, only under the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, the National Congress approved the Eletrobrás capitalization project and, after presidential sanction, the law was created.

The benefits of privatization are diverse, Eletrobrás limited the voting power of any shareholder or organized group to 10% of the capital, introduced a "poison pill" clause to make it difficult for third parties to acquire control, and gained freedom to hire employees without the need for public tenders, in addition to adopt performance-based remuneration.

But what is the big benefit of privatization? Privatization ended the quota system, contributing to Eletrobrás increasing its revenues, and brought greater flexibility for Eletrobrás to become more efficient in terms of cost, as we will see in the next paragraphs.

This transformation not only reinforces the company's leadership position in the Brazilian market, but also paves the way for sustainable growth, corroborating my optimistic investment thesis in the company's shares.

The analysis below will explore how privatization serves as a pillar for this positive outlook, detailing expectations for improving Eletrobrás' operational results. Let's start with what it was and what impact the quota system had on Eletrobrás' results.

What Was The Quota System?

Throughout the history of Eletrobrás, nothing has had as much impact as Provisional Measure 579/2012. In 2012, during the Dilma Government, a new chapter began in the history of the Brazilian electricity sector with MP 579, written to reduce consumer energy tariffs. The measure renewed in advance the generation and transmission concessions that would expire between 2015 and 2017. In exchange for allowing the early renewal of the concession of these assets for another 30 years, the conditions were:

Generators would be remunerated for unamortized assets under a System “quotas”, which includes receiving a fee that only covers the costs of maintaining and operating the concessions (O&M). These tariffs would be regulated by ANEEL. Eletrobrás (State-Owned) was the only generator to adhere to the proposal. The average energy price fell from US$19/MWh to US$7/MWh under the quota regime. Let's see below the impact of the measure on the company's revenue:

The Author

In short, the program that aimed to reduce consumers' electricity bills was terrible for the company's finances. Let's see below how Eletrobrás shares behaved from 2010, through 2012 (beginning of the quota regime), to the present day:

Koyfin

How was the quota system after privatization?

With privatization, Eletrobrás signed new concession contracts extending the term for another 30 years. Hydroelectric plants under the “quota regime” will gradually move to the independent production regime, as proposed by Law No. 14,182/2021.

The migration to the independent production regime will take place gradually and uniformly, 20% per year, from January 1, 2023. Over the next five years, Eletrobrás will have a vast amount of uncontracted energy to be allocated to the market due to the migration to the independent production regime.

But what does it mean for Eletrobrás to be uncontracted? Electricity companies operate in a balance between contracting energy in advance at fixed prices and canceling contracts to take advantage of price fluctuations in the market. When they predict that the price of energy will rise, they tend to contract more to guarantee stable costs and avoid the risk of having to buy at higher prices on the spot market. On the other hand, if prices are expected to fall, they may choose to decontract, selling part of their future purchase commitments to obtain a lower cost. The choice between contracting and uncontracting is guided by the analysis of market trends and energy price forecasts.

According to EBR, this is the uncontracted position:

The Author & IR Company

After understanding the quota system, and considering that 62% of Eletrobrás' revenue still comes from this system, 38% in generation and 24% in transmission, I used the following assumptions to calculate Eletrobrás' revenue increase:

Energy sold under the quota system was US$13/MWh.

The base scenario of the analysis considers energy sales prices of US$ 22/MWh in 2024 and an average of US$ 26/MWh in the period from 2025 to 2026.

The migration to the independent production regime will take place gradually and uniformly, 20% per year, from January 1, 2023.

After 2026 and 2027, the company has more than 50% of uncontracted energy, and will be able to sell at prices currently practiced between US$38/MWh and US$57/MWh.

Weighting the growth (CAGR) of the energy sales price by the weight of regulated contracts in total revenue, I estimate that the company's revenues will grow 12% per year until 2027.

The Author

The increase in the energy sales price of US$13/MWhto US$ 26/MWh in 2025 really brings great prospects, in addition, the reduction in energy sold to the regulated market increases the company's exposure to favorable trends in energy prices in Brazil, which has been highs in recent years. All of these factors support my bullish thesis for the stock.

Cost Reduction And Increased Efficiency

As I mentioned, Eletrobrás, being the largest and one of the oldest electricity companies in Brazil, has a complex corporate structure with many shares, whether majority or minority, of SPEs or large companies.

SPEs are entities created for specific purposes, such as managing risks or financing projects. In the Brazilian energy sector, as in the case of Eletrobrás, SPEs are used to manage energy projects in a more focused way. Reducing the number of SPEs can simplify a company's corporate structure and increase its efficiency.​

We can see below how the company has already reduced several SPEs.

IR Company

The reduction in SPEs (as well as the PMSO below) corroborates the bullish thesis for the shares, as it simplifies Eletrobrás' operations, which makes it more efficient.

Now let's talk about PMSO, which is a term linked to operational costs, specifically related to Personnel, Material, Services and Others. It refers to the operational costs associated with personnel, materials, services and other expenses that a company has to maintain its daily operations. These costs are extremely important for analyzing operational performance and can be divided into fixed and variable.

The PMSO reduction was 30% from 2016 to 2023, and below we have the company's reduction guidance for the following years. This reduction is an indication of the search for greater efficiency and productivity, reducing waste and optimizing resources, which is crucial in a sector as competitive and strategic as electricity.

The Author & IR Company

As we can see below, Brazilian power generation pairs have a ratio of 14% PMSO/Net Revenue, while Brazilian energy transmission pairs have a ratio of 16% PMSO/Net Revenue. This shows that it is quite possible for the company to continue reducing its costs and becoming more efficient.

The Author & IR Company

In my projections in the graph of PMSO, the company would continue to reduce PMSO by 37.5% until 2026, when it would reach the average of its private peers in PMSO/Revenue.

And we can mention other advances, such as voluntary dismissal programs and retirement plans, where the company achieved an impressive 53% reduction in the number of employees (from 24,539 in 2016 to 13,845 in 2021), and will reach 2024 with around 10,000 employees.

In summary, the gain in revenue that the company should have with the end of the quota regime, and the cost reduction with the improvement of the PMSO and the reduction of SPEs are not yet being considered in the share price, which supports my bullish thesis for the stock, we will have more clarity on this information after seeing the company's fundamentals versus its competitors below.

Eletrobrás Fundamentals

In the following, I will compare Eletrobrás fundamentals to some of its competitors. Its four pairs are only listed in Brazil (AES, Serena, Engie, Trans Paulista and Alupar):

Ticker EBR AESB3 SRNA3 EGIE3 TRPL4 ALUP11 TAEE11 Name Eletrobrás AES Serena Engie Cteep Alupar Taesa Market Cap $19.11B $1.23B $1.17B $6.56B $3.68B $1.84B $2.4B Revenue $7.66B $0.7B $0.6B $2.22B $1.28B $0.7B $0.6B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 8.51% N/A 40% -4% 19% -19% -2% EBITDA $2.92B $0.3B $0.2B $1.31B $0.7B $0.5B $0.4B EBITDA Margin 38% 48% 44% 59% 56% 74% 57% Net Income $1.01B $27M $13M $0.7B $0.5B $143M $0.3B Net Income Margin 12.24% 4% 2% 32% 45% 21% 40% ROE 4.23% 6% 2% 37% 25% 13% 20% Dividend Yield 0.91% 3.6% N/A 7.48% 3.3% 12.4% 8.5% Net Debt / EBITDA 3.1x 5.9x 6.9x 2.5x 2.1x 3.9x 4.4x Click to enlarge

Source: Koyfin

We can see that the turnaround has already shown results, such as revenue growth of 8.51% in the last 3 years. Its profit margin also draws attention compared to peers like AES and Serena.

However, the company still has several areas to improve. Its operating margins are lower than competitors overall, indicating that there is still potential to increase operational efficiency. There is ample room for the company to increase ROE, which is far below Engie and Cteep for example. The improvements already implemented, and the company's ability to become competitive again against its private peers, are in line with my bullish thesis for the stock.

Now let’s look at the company’s valuation compared to its peers:

The Company Is Cheap Compared To National And International Competitors

As Eletrobrás and its peers are good cash generators, we will use the EV/EBITDA ratio expected by the market for the next 12 months. Let's see:

Koyfin

And here we have a big surprise. Eletrobrás is traded at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 7x. Cheaper than its Brazilian peers, and also its international peers like Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), AES Corporation's (NYSE:AES), and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

The company is trading at an average discount of 15% to its peers considering the EV/EBITDA ratio. Therefore, considering that it returns to trading at the average level as its results advance, the fair price for the company would be US$9.80.

As mentioned previously, the company should see an increase in margins both due to increased revenue (with the end of the quota regime) and reduced costs (lower PMSO). In my opinion, this operational improvement combined with the reduction in interest rates that Brazil is experiencing are catalysts for the company to trade at higher multiples.

Eletrobrás - Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades

According to the Seeking Alpha quant tool, EBR has an excellent rating for growth, momentum, and revisions. However, it is considered a sell in the valuation note.

Seeking Alpha

When we look in depth, we see that the tool gives poor grades for P/E, Price/Sales, and Dividend yield. However, as we saw previously, the company actually has great potential to increase its net income margin, but this should occur at the end of 2024, and mainly 2025 and 2026. On the other hand, the company is a great valuation choice in terms of EV/EBITDA, which corroborates the bullish thesis for the shares.

The tool also gives a bad rating for dividend payments, which we will talk about below.

Fast Deleveraging: Growth Or Payment Of Dividends

Before we make any projections, let's look at the net debt / EBITDA trajectory over the last 10 years:

Koyfin

Deleveraging has been strong, but the main question that remains is: will Eletrobrás reinvest the cash generated or follow a dividend distribution policy?

I will present a scenario assuming that 2 years' cash generation will be used for debt repayment and dividend distribution. Although it is merely theoretical, it gives us an insight into the deleveraging capacity.

The Author

According to projections, we could have a company with large projects, and with leverage below 1x EBITDA, which would allow it to pay excellent dividends. But why do I think Eletrobrás will pay dividends instead of investing in new businesses?

Expansion may not be a simple task for a company the size of Eletrobrás, as there may be some limitations from CADE (antitrust body), leaving options limited to reinvesting in its asset base such as reinforcements and improvements or participating in new energy auctions and streaming.

Therefore, we may have a pleasant surprise in the future, with the prospect of Eletrobrás generating so much cash, it could become an excellent dividend payer.

Latest Earnings Results

Eletrobrás' latest results were very good, and in the direction of turnaround. As an example, in the 4th quarter of 2023 net revenue reached US$ 2.4 billion, increasing 10% y/y.

The result is a function of the increase in generation revenue, as widely discussed in the previous paragraphs, current price levels are trading at much more interesting levels than last quarter (c. US$31/MW vs ~US$20/ MW in 3Q23), which allowed the company to increase its portfolio contracting level for 2024 and 2025 by 85% and 70%, respectively, at very interesting prices (US$39/MWh and US$35.6/MWh).

On the cost side, there was a reduction in PMSO costs by 27% y/y, mainly associated with the two dismissal programs carried out by the company, with the enrollment of 4,066 employees. The company continues towards better operational efficiency, which corroborates the bullish thesis for the shares.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

The capitalization structure reduces the risk of renationalization. To do so, it would be necessary to approve the renationalization in the Chamber and the Senate and, even if approved, the government would have to launch an OPA for minority shareholders (exceeding 50% stake) paying a premium of 200% on the EBR share price of 504 previous trading sessions.

I am considering that after the end of the quota regime, all available energy will be sold between US$38/MWh and US$57/MWh., which is our long-term energy price assumption for conventional energy. The energy prices of long term are very difficult to predict and there is a risk that this energy will be sold at lower prices.

In addition to the US$ 6.7 billion in provisions for contingencies, the Eletrobrás has US$10.5 billion in off-balance sheet contingencies. Still in the judicial sphere, there may be some restrictions in optimizing capital allocation due to (i) the impossibility of selling minority stakes in listed companies that are being used as collateral in legal proceedings.

The Bottom Line

The valuation shows that EBR is trading at a significant discount compared to its peers, without a strong justification. The company is the cheapest in EV/EBITDA compared to its competitors.

Furthermore, the risk of a reversion to privatization by the Government appears to be quite distant. Likewise, for legal provisions, Eletrobrás will now be able to build a strong internal legal department or hire the best external lawyers in the country to combat new provisions, or even reverse part of those already accounted for in its balance sheet.

Based on this analysis, the recommendation is to buy Eletrobrás shares. Investors should focus on the prospects for improved revenue with the end of the quota regime, reduced costs with better management, and attractive valuation. In my opinion, the risk-return ratio is very positive for making the investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.