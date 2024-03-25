Hugo Grajales

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling, and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations. We have traded this stock previously in our service and publicly. The "Citrus King," as we call it, returned 50% since our last buy call from September when we pegged it for another trade. We suggested closing out the trade in December at $20.64, and suggested leaving a little profit in the name for a long-term house position to capture any and all future growth, spinoffs, dividends, etc.

This is a key approach we take at our investing group to build long-term wealth on the back of trading. With that said, we still rate the stock a hold following the recently reported earnings for the company's fiscal first quarter. Performance is positive, and cash flow is steadily coming in with their recent real estate deals. Let us discuss.

In its recently reported fiscal Q1, the company missed consensus estimates on the top line but surpassed estimates for its EPS result. We still like a hold because the valuation is expensive, but the company has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. While there will be some tough growing seasons from time to time, the company has invested heavily in more growing acreage to ramp up future volumes. This has always worked a trading stock, because it deals in the commodities of citrus and avocados, but from an investment standpoint, it is their real estate footprint that is very interesting. We also like the "people need to eat" mantra, and citrus and avocados are extremely popular, especially among those following healthy cooking and eating trends. But they are commodities, so, prices will move with supply, and of course demand.

One of the reasons Limoneira Company shares are doing better, aside from better fundamentals in its goods, is significant balance sheet improvement over the years and moving to a more asset-light model. When we last checked on the company, the net debt was at the lowest level since the company went public. At the end of fiscal Q1, long-term debt was at $40.6 million, compared to $104.1 million at the start of 2023.

However long-term debt increased to $51.4 million in the quarter. One thing to highlight is that the company is no longer pursuing the purchase of a packing plant in Chile, and for now, is holding off on the sale of two remaining assets in the portfolio that were initially going to be offloaded. Instead, the company is going to focus on investments in acreage and avocado investments.

We note that there were a lot of positives in Q1, including the company seeing solid sales growth. Total net revenue was $39.7 million, compared to total net revenue of $37.9 million a year ago. This comes despite asset sales. Agribusiness revenue was $38.3 million, compared to $36.5 million last year. Other operations revenue was $1.4 million, flat from a year ago. But of course this is the "Citrus King," and citrus drives a large portion of sales. Fresh lemon revenue fell to $23.9 million, compared to $24.7 million during the 2022 quarter. This was on lower volume. The company moved 1,137,000 cartons of U.S. packed fresh lemons. This was down from 1.3 million cartons last year.

However pricing was better. This quarter, those cartons fetched $21.06 each versus $18.88 a year ago. So-called brokered lemons and other lemon sales were $2.9 million, doubling from $1.4 million a year ago.

This quarter there was once again no avocado revenue. Why? Think seasonal shifts there, and when things are harvested. Major investments are being made for future avocado revenues. Oranges, another citrus, was $1.1 million in revenue. Volumes were up to 80,000 cartons, rising from 64,000, but pricing per carton fell to $14.88 from $18.00. Overall, business and consumer demand remain strong for citrus, and we are coming into avocado season soon and that will boost revenues seasonally. Also, specialty citrus sales do well, and those were $1.1 million, while farm management revenue was $2.0 million. Of course, this is always a losing quarter. Last year, the company saw an adjusted EBITDA loss of $79 million, but that improved to a loss of $4.8 million this year. Adjusted net loss improved to $3.2 million or a loss of $0.18 per share, markedly improved from losing $9.3 million, or $0.53 per share.

This is solid Limoneira Company improvement in both fiscal Q1 and the sequential Q4. We really like the transformation to an asset-light model, but the valuation here is really stretched for growth. The company is guiding for fresh lemon volumes of 5.25 million cartons at the midpoint for 2024, with avocado volume of 7.5 million pounds at the midpoint. From the real estate footprint, the company expects a 14% increase in proceeds to $131 million over the next 9 years. But at 70X FWD earnings, this is expensive, with revenues only growing in single or low-double digits. However, long-term, we still like holding a house position because as a reminder, there are 700 Lemon and Avocado acres that will become fruit-bearing in the next 4-5 years.