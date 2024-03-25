IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote about Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in December, rating it a buy, as I thought approval of their tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) product, lifileucel, for the treatment of advanced melanoma was likely. This February, Lifileucel (marketed as Amtagvi) was indeed approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This article takes a look at what we can garner from the initial comments made by the company on the launch, and why I now rate IOVA a hold.

Initial Amtagvi demand may be high

While Amtagvi was only approved in the US on February 16, by the time of Q4'23 earnings on February 28, there were already at least 20 patients "in process." If generation of the TIL product from a patient's sample succeeds in 90% of cases, 20 patients in process would result in 18 treatments being prepared. I don't assume a 100% rate of successfully manufacturing the product to specification, because this didn't necessarily happen in IOVA's trials. In any case, if 18 of those 20 patients would be treated at a cost of $515K, that would yielding a potential $9.27M. Readers are free to adjust their own projections accordingly.

Looking beyond initial numbers, a rate of 20 patients per 12 days corresponds to about 600 patients a year, and assuming a 90% success rate of producing a product to specification, 540 patients where generation of the TIL product succeeds. IOVA has the current capacity to prepare treatments for 2000+ patients annually, and so it would already be ready to serve those 600 patients, bringing in substantial revenues (540 x $515,000 = $278.1M).

Figure 1: Overview of IOVA's current and potential future manufacturing capacity. (IOVA Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

With regards to the idea that IOVA might not see this rate of demand going forward, since the initial numbers could be bolstered by pent up demand, I question the likelihood of the average patient waiting around between lines of therapy for Amtagvi approval. For example, since Amtagvi is used currently in post-PD[L]-1 advanced melanoma patients, once these patients progress, you would not want to have been waiting around too long for the approval of Amtagvi while your cancer is progressing further. Instead, you would probably try another therapy or even enroll in a trial.

Financial Overview

With Q4'23 earnings, IOVA noted a cash balance of $346.3M at the end of 2023. However, a subsequent offering in February raised net proceeds of $197.1M and IOVA notes a cash position of $485.2M, as of February 22, 2024.

The net loss in Q4'23 was $116.4M, R&D expenses were $87.5M in Q4'23, and SG&A expenses were $29.9M in the same quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $361.8M in 2023, and so at that rate IOVA would be out of cash by about mid-2025. Of course things will change now as the company launches Amtagvi and R&D expense could also grow as the company continues clinical work. On the other hand, IOVA can begin bringing in substantial revenues if Amtagvi performs. Indeed IOVA has guided that its current cash plus revenues going forward would provide runway "well into the second half of 2025." Cash isn't a near-term concern then, and IOVA can further allay any concerns on cash by performing with the Amtagvi launch.

As of February 22, 2024, there were 279,307,043 shares of IOVA's common stock outstanding, giving the company a market cap of $4.2B.

Figure 2: Screenshot from IOVA's 10-K noting the options, RSU's, ESPP's and convertible preferred stock outstanding. (IOVA 10-K, February 2024.)

There were also a further ~25.6M shares worth of options, restricted stock units, preferred stock and stock reserved for purchase through the Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Can IOVA go beyond the initial rate of Amtagvi uptake?

Above I noted a current rate of 600 patients annually for Amtagvi, and while this could bring in hundreds of millions, the company has a $4B+ market cap. Considering IOVA has the capacity to prepare treatments for 2000+ patients annually from its existing facility, that could generate revenues of $1.03B annually (at $515K per treatment). Whether or not IOVA would need all that capacity for Amtagvi in the current indication alone is another question.

IOVA notes 6.3K second line patients with advanced melanoma in the US (as of 2021) and a further 5.2K second line patients in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom; Slide 19). IOVA then would need to grab a 17% market share (2000/11,500=17.4%) across the US and EU5 in second line advanced melanoma to use up that 2000 patient capacity and bring in $1B annually.

Figure 3: Breakdown of the advanced melanoma market. Amtagvi isn't currently approved for first line patients, but could be approved in that indication in the future. (IOVA Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

The thing is, I'm not sure Amtagvi would be used in second line patients in many cases. That's because the average first line patient might receive something like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (BMY) Opdualag, which contains nivolumab and relatlimab, or Merck & Co.'s (MRK) pembrolizumab. Another option would be nivolumab with BMY's ipilimumab.

So if you've progressed on first line Opdualag, then tried nivolumab with ipilimumab, or pembrolizumab as a second line option, then perhaps Amtagvi is your third or fourth line option, assuming you don't have a BRAF or Kit mutation that would allow treatment with kinase inhibitors. Otherwise, if you don't try Amtagvi, options might include high dose IL-2, chemotherapy or enrolling in a trial. Indeed many patients might decide to try those options but Amtagvi can be considered as well. While there is a risk of death, there is also a 20%+ chance of a response, and over half of those responses last many years.

Figure 4: Duration of response with Amtagvi. (IOVA Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

Looking at 3L-4L advanced melanoma then, since that is where I see Amtagvi being more relevant right now, there are 4.8K patients annually in the US and 3.5K annually in the EU5. IOVA would need a 24% market share in those 8.3K patients to use up its 2000 patient capacity.

Notably, approval by the EMA and the regulatory body in the UK opens up more than five countries, so a 24% market share shouldn't be required to actually use up IOVA's current capacity.

IOVA can go beyond with approval ex-US and new indications

One of the positives is the rate at which IOVA is moving forward with the ex-US expansion. With ex-US marketing approvals planned for 2024, the drug could launch in ex-US locations in 2025. Indeed the filing and progress of these marketing applications serves as a potential catalyst for 2024/25. IOVA plans to submit a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency in H1'24 and to submit for marketing approval in the UK and Canada in H2'24.

Outside of the current indication, IOVA does have several trials, the most relevant of which right now I would argue is the TILVANCE-301 trial, as it is required to convert the accelerated approval of Amtagvi to full approval. It also seeks to gain approval of Amtagvi/pembrolizumab as a combination in the first line setting of advance melanoma.

While success in TILVANCE would broaden the label for IOVA, one downside is the potential cost associated with running the trial. An enrolment of 670 patients isn't a small trial. Further, it takes a chunk out of IOVA's current manufacturing capacity, although it is worth noting many patients would already have been enrolled, given the study began treating patients in Q2'23.

Conclusions, rating and risks

There could be a little pent up demand reflected in the initial strong numbers of 20 patients in process to get Amtagvi treatment in the first 12 days of the launch, but even if there is, it can help IOVA report some strong initial launch numbers with Q1'24 earnings. When we look to other indications like first line melanoma patients, or non-small cell lung cancer, potential revenues are further away, but IOVA could still make advances to excite the market.

In the current period however, the stock hasn't reacted much one way or another to earnings, despite news of 20 patients already headed for Amtagvi treatment. Perhaps then the market was already assuming a run rate corresponding to $100's of millions in revenue annually (say 600 patients) and IOVA will need to suggest it is going beyond that to rally. I don't know if IOVA can do that just yet.

Last time I noted that the easy money had been made in IOVA with a run up towards potential approval, but that approval did seem likely. Now I think the easy money has really been made. I don't think IOVA is a sell, despite the valid concerns of many commentators, such as Seeking Alpha's CC Abbott, who noted treatment-related deaths seen with Amtagvi. But perhaps my lack of a sell rating relates to the fact that I am looking near-term. Overall I rate IOVA a hold.

The risks of holding a long in IOVA are relevant here, since this is part of the reason I rate it a hold, not a buy anymore. Firstly, if uptake of Amtagvi dips too much from the initial rate seen thus far, the stock could fall. IOVA should report Q1'24 earnings in late April or May, and the market will no doubt be parsing the details to make projections on how well the therapy can sell.

Further, competitors in advanced melanoma could make progress meaning IOVA's position in the treatment of advanced melanoma could be questioned. I note for example Agenus (AGEN), that I have written about recently, a company with an anti-CTLA4 antibody called botensilimab which could see use in advanced melanoma. AGEN's most advanced indication for botensilimab is colorectal cancer, where it hasn't even filed for approval yet, so IOVA is ahead of AGEN, but the company reporting strong data could nonetheless impact IOVA.

Lastly, if IOVA sees any more issues like it saw in the NSCLC study, like a clinical hold, then shares could tumble. Of course with multiple clinical studies underway, this is always a possibility, although concerns on competition or underwhelming Amtagvi uptake seem more relevant to me.