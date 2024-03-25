andresr

Introduction

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) in 2024, with investors potentially disappointed by the slowdown in net operating income growth projected for this year:

Regency Centers relative to VNQ, YTD (Seeking Alpha)

I see the pullback as a buying opportunity, considering the high single-digit return potential of the company, driven by improving occupancy and robust releasing spreads.

Company Overview

You can access all company materials here. Regency Centers manages 482 properties across the United States, with over 80% of properties anchored by a grocery store:

Key Facts (Regency Centers March 2024 Investor Presentation)

From a tenant perspective, Grocery (20% of average base rent, or ABR) and Restaurants (19% of ABR) are the single largest tenant exposures across the portfolio:

Tenant category breakdown (Regency Centers March 2024 Investor Presentation)

From a geographic perspective, Florida is the single largest market for the company, accounting for 24.6% of gross leasable area, or GLA, followed by California at 19%:

Portfolio breakdown by state (Regency Centers 2023 Annual Report)

It should be noted that due to higher rents in California, the West Coast state actually accounts for a larger proportion of Regency Center's ABR, some 23%, compared to just 19% in Florida.

Operational Overview

Regency Centers defines Same Property as a retail property "owned and operated for the entirety of both calendar year periods being compared". In this article, I will only highlight the same property metrics as reported by the company.

Net operating income, or NOI, increased 3.2% in 2023, although the Q4 Y/Y growth rate was only 1.4%. In contrast, leasing spreads improved in the final quarter of the year, at +11.7% versus expiring rents (2023:+10%). Occupancy was 95.7% at the end of 2023 (2022: 95.1%). Core operating earnings per share were $0.99/share in Q4 and $3.95/share in 2023, up 1% Y/Y and 3% Y/Y respectively.

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, the company expects core operating earnings to grow 2.5% in 2024, in line with the 2.25% NOI growth:

2024 Outlook (Regency Centers Q4 2023 Results Press Release)

Debt Position

The company ended 2023 with a net debt of $4.06 billion, a conservative amount relative to its $11 billion market capitalization. 96% of the debt is fixed-rate, with a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.2% at the end of 2023 (2022: 4%).

In January 2024, the company issued 10-year bonds with a coupon of 5.25% at 99.617% of par value. As a reminder, Regency Centers aims to have no more than 15% of its debt mature in a given year.

Looking at the debt's maturity profile, refinancing is set to continue to be a drag on the company, as is visible from the spread between maturing obligations and current financing conditions:

Year Debt to refinance, $ million Historical interest rate Market Interest Rate Refinancing Effect Per Share, $ cents 2024 396 3.47% 5.25% 3.8 2025 466 4.65% 5.25% 1.5 2026 359 4.09% 5.25% 2.3 2027 756 3.65% 5.25% 6.6 2028 344 4.37% 5.25% 1.6 2029 465 2.79% 5.25% 6.2 2030 606 3.69% 5.25% 5.1 2031 33 3.68% 5.25% 0.3 2032 35 3.15% 5.25% 0.4 2033 1 0% 5.25% 0 > 10 years 725 4.55% 5.25% 2.8 Total 4,186 3.95% 5.25% 31 cents Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on company disclosures.

As you can see, Regency Centers will take a cumulative $0.31/share hit to its core operating earnings per share, with the majority of this effect coming by 2030. Considering the $4.05/share outlook for 2024, the cumulative 7.7% negative effect from refinancing appears manageable.

Market-implied cap rate

Same property net operating income is expected to reach about $922 million in 2024, implying a circa 6.1% market cap rate against Regency Center's $15.1 billion enterprise value. As such, considering the current growth prospects and stable financing conditions, it is reasonable to assume Regency Centers delivers a high single-digit return to common shareholders going forward.

Likewise, the company's development and redevelopment projects, totaling $468 million, are currently expected to deliver ∼8% yields, offering value-creation potential considering the 6.1% cap rate.

Comparison with Wereldhave Belgium

Wereldhave Belgium is a company you have probably not heard about, but it is actually very similar in its business model, notwithstanding its smaller size. Trading under the WEHB ticker on Euronext Brussels, it operates grocery-anchored shopping centers in regional cities in Belgium, and despite generally lower interest rates in Europe and similar occupancy, it trades at a market cap rate of circa 9%:

Metric\Company Regency Centers Wereldhave Belgium Occupancy 95.7% 96.1% Market net debt to enterprise value 27% 40% Market cap rate 6.1% 9% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on company disclosures.

The key difference between the two companies is that Wereldhave Belgium has 11% exposure to offices which partially explains its higher cap rate. Nevertheless, I think that if you like Regency Centers you may want to check smaller grocery-anchored peers as well.

Conclusion

After delivering 3.2% NOI growth in 2023, Regency Centers is set to see a 2.25% increase in 2024, with the Y/Y growth rate already down at 1.4% in Q4 2023. Nevertheless, with rising occupancy and double-digit releasing spreads, the company clearly enjoys a strong position in its core markets. What's more, development opportunities set to be delivered at ∼ 8% yields will be value-creative, considering the company's 6.1% market implied cap rate.

The low leverage and layered maturity structure mean that Regency Centers will not massively benefit from Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. That said, the general attractiveness of its high single-digit return potential will increase once short-term interest rates are cut over the next two years. As such, I think the current pullback in the Regency Centers Corporation share price creates a buying opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Thank you for reading.