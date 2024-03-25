Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Siga Technologies: Preparing For A Contingency If Tomorrow Comes

Mar. 25, 2024 2:46 PM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Stock
Sofia Raj profile picture
Sofia Raj
81 Followers

Summary

  • SIGA stock is setting new 52-week highs after a strong earnings report. The post-earnings rally is also supported by a special cash dividend of $0.60, going ex-dividend on 25 March.
  • Perhaps the most important question on investors’ minds would be if it is too late to buy the stock.
  • Despite the rally, the stock still trades at a discount to its 5-year averages on several valuation metrics.
  • Assigning a “Buy” rating and price target of at least ~$10 for the stock given Siga’s strong positioning to benefit from the heightened focus and global spending on health security.

Smallpox Vaccine

Hailshadow

Introduction & Thesis

Shares of Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are setting new 52-week highs, after a strong earnings report. Siga Technologies is a commercial-stage pharma company focused on health security solutions, including medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (“CBRN”) threats, as well as emerging infectious

This article was written by

Sofia Raj profile picture
Sofia Raj
81 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with 2 decades of experience in identifying stocks positioned for upside, and publishing research reports with a special focus on short-term investing, growth & value investing, catalyst-driven investing, and under the radar stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SIGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIGA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIGA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIGA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News