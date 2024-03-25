Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere (NYSE:DE) has had a great run over the past five years. Share prices have outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and increased by 140%. Over the same period, revenues are up at a CAGR of 10.4%, EPS up by 46.5%, and DPS by 14.4%. DE fits all the requirements of a quality company, has a strong balance sheet, and has demonstrated strong and stable growth, as well as improving its margins and efficiencies. Regardless of the current challenging outlook, we believe the valuation is appealing enough to assign a buy rating.

The Company

DE is well known for its equipment used in agriculture, construction, and forestry industries. They have approximately 83,000 employees worldwide and sell their equipment through over 2,000 independent dealers. Approximately 55% of its revenues are generated in the US, with Latin America 13%, and 12% in Western Europe. Two-thirds of the revenues come from the agriculture and turf segment, construction and forestry contribute 24%, and the remaining from its financial services. Its product range includes tractors, pickers & harvesters, soil preparation, seeding, crop care equipment, lawn maintenance, road building, and golf course equipment.

Deere Segment & Geography Profile (Deere)

Financials

Even though Q1 numbers beat expectations, revenues declined, margins suffered and net earnings were 11% down. Q1 revenues were $12.2bn, down 4% compared to last year's period. These were however 2% higher than expected and earnings surprise was also a healthy +19%. The company guidance was however revised down. As a result, consensus EPS for FY24 is down approximately 4% and revenues have been revised down approximately 1%.

John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer, said:

Moving forward, we expect fleet replenishment to moderate as agricultural fundamentals normalize from record levels in 2022 and 2023. Regardless of where we are in the cycle, demand is accelerating for products and solutions that empower our customers to do more with less, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.

This ties in with our understanding that most sectors saw revenue increase due to post-COVID pent-up demand. Once this demand is satisfied, revenues are expected to decline to a more normal level. The macroeconomic environment also became challenging for businesses, and in this case, farmers became more cautious with their cash. The economic outlook has started improving, including inflationary pressures receding.

Revenue declined in all segments except for construction and forestry, where revenues were flat, and financial services, where revenues rose 12%. Company guidance for FY24 suggests that the trend is expected to continue with revenues expected to be 12% to 15% down and margins also to deteriorate.

With post-COVID fleet replenishment stabilizing, beyond FY24, we expect normalization and long-term growth in the agricultural and farm machinery market to return. Acumen Research and Consulting forecasts that the global agricultural and farm machinery market size will increase at a CAGR of 8.6% and Precedence Research estimates a 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Taking the lower of the two estimates ties in perfectly with DE’s long-term revenues CAGR over the past 15 years of 5.2%. The growth is expected to be fueled by increasing population and higher demand for food. Apart from natural replacement, the requirement for precision agriculture and government support for more efficient and advanced equipment will continue to be the market drivers. High individual unit costs and the availability of skilled workers are some of the restraints.

DE plowed back about 4% of revenues into research and development as automation, integration of global navigation and connectivity technologies, and analytical and decision-making tools become more important in improving productivity. DE is well positioned to take advantage of the growth expected in the global agricultural and farm machinery market.

A prolonged slowdown longer than that is anticipated could seriously risk the investment thesis. Higher inflation and interest rates not only affect the company directly by negatively impacting margins but also affect customers' disposable income and ability to make acquisitions.

Historical Financial Performance & Strengths

The company does have a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet, approximately $63bn. The debt to EBITDA is a respectable 3.6x, significantly lower than 2014’s 5.3x. Interest cover is at a comfortable 6.3x and has a healthy dividend cover of 7.1x. The company is highly cash-generative and has decided to maintain its leveraged capital structure at an optimum and use its excess cash to buy back shares. It returned $8.6bn in share buybacks and dividend payments in the year ending October 2023 and over $21bn over the past five years alone.

DE is a quality company and has historically demonstrated revenue growth, improved margins, and increased efficiencies. Margins and efficiencies demonstrate the company's ability to improve returns and adding growth to the mix points to it creating value over time.

DE EBITDA Margin (ROCGA Research)

Since 2015, EBITDA margins have improved significantly from 17% to 29% in 2023.

DE Asset Turnover (ROCGA Research)

We are using asset turnover to measure efficiency. Asset turnover is the ratio of assets required to generate revenues. Higher ratios indicate that fewer assets were used to generate more revenues.

DE Revenue Per Share (ROCGA Research)

Revenue per share has doubled over the past ten years.

This has resulted in an impressive share price performance, significantly outpacing the S&P 500.

DE Against the S&P 500 (ROCGA Research)

Returns On Cash Generating Assets Valuation Method

Before we go any further, we would like to introduce you to ROCGA and the DCF modeling tools we use to value companies. It measures economic returns and is based on Cash Flow Returns on Investments. You can skip the section below if you have read any of our previous articles or are familiar with cash-flow-returns-on-investments.

More information on calculating cash-flow-returns-on-investment, gross cash, and gross assets can be found in Bartley Madden's paper "The CFROI Life Cycle". Bartley Madden is a significant contributor to the Cash Flow Returns on Investment methodology. His mathematical matrix incorporated the life-cycle framework into the valuation of the firm.

Returns-on-cash-generating-assets or ROCGA uses the same methodology as Cash Flow Returns On Investments and measures economic returns. The mean reversion theory of returns reverting to the cost of capital over time is applied. A company generates returns, and the higher the returns, in theory, the higher the valuation. Due to competition, the company will not be able to sustain its high returns over a prolonged period. Companies with greater competitive advantage (wider moat) can maintain those returns a little longer before the fade begins. A mature company's return will fade quicker, and the earlier life cycle companies will fade at a lower rate. The model also ensures that the company is not overvalued or undervalued during different stages of the economic cycle.

The first step in using our DCF model to derive a warranted value involves modeling the company and back-testing the valuation for correlation with the historical share prices. Once confident we have captured most of the market assumptions, we use the same assumptions from the model to forecast forward, along with forecast EPS (money in), DPS (money out), and growth. The total entity value is a function of returns, the rate of fade of those returns, and its ability to grow. The total equity value is the sum of the present value of existing assets and the present value of growth assets, minus gross debt. For mature companies, most of its value is in the existing assets, and for high-growth companies, more value is in the present value of growth assets.

The blue band in the valuation charts below represents the share price highs and lows for the year, and the orange line is the DCF model-driven historic valuation. The green line is the forecast warranted value derived using the same model along with the consensus EPS, DPS, and default self-sustainable organic growth. Self-sustainable organic growth is a ratio of investable free cash to gross assets. A more detailed breakdown of our modeling and quantitative valuation work can be found here.

Valuation

Using conventional valuation, at an FWD P/E of 14.3x, DE is trading at a discount to the industry average of 18.7x. Growth is lower than the industry average, but we expect this to return to normal over the medium term. Given the current share price, this presents an investment opportunity in DE.

The assumptions we use in our cash-flow-returns-on-investments-based modeling tools are that the company returns are not cyclical, have low business strength (competitive advantage), and are in the middle business cycle life cycle stages. The average medium-term growth used is a conservative 5%, lower than the system-generated growth of 6.9%.

DE Financial Modelling Assumptions (ROCGA Research & Author)

Following on from improving margins and more efficient asset turnover, we see improving ROCGA.

DE Returns On Cash Generating Assets (ROCGA Research)

Given margins are expected to be lower going forward, ROCGA are expected to moderate for the forecast years. These have improved considerably since the 2015 lows.

ROCGA Valuation (Chart created by the author using ROCGA Research platform)

We can see the relationship between how improving economic returns and growth interact to determine value generation by DE.

Conclusion

Our valuations give us a potential upside of 11% with a warranted DCF value of $436 for FY24, and these are expected to improve further. The company will have approximately $20bn to $25bn of retained earnings at its disposal over the next four years, adding to its already strong position. With its strong and stable historical growth, longer-term projected growth for the industry, and the current share prices, we initiate DE with a buy rating.