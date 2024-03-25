aeduard

We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, and one of the first companies to report its results was Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Unfortunately, while 2022 was a solid year for the company with a massive year from Lucky Friday (4.4 million ounces) and record throughput at all operations, 2023 was a tougher year. This was related to wildfires and the cessation of underground mining at the East Mine in Quebec at Casa Berardi, a fire and temporary halting of operations at Lucky Friday in Idaho, and a slower than planned ramp-up at its new Keno Hill Mine in the Yukon Territories. On a positive note, Hecla is back on track to start the new year and expects to see industry-leading growth among its silver peers looking out to 2026.

In this update we'll dig into the Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and how Hecla stacks up vs. peers at current levels.

Hecla Mining Operations - Company Website

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Hecla Mining ("Hecla") released its Q4 and FY2023 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~2.94 million ounces of silver and ~37,200 ounces of gold. This represented a ~19% decline in silver production and ~15% decline in gold production from the year-ago period (Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022), impacted by lower throughput and grades at Casa Berardi (~104,000 tons at 0.07 ounces per ton of gold vs. ~160,200 tons at 0.09 ounces per ton of gold, and limited contribution from Lucky Friday which processed just ~5,100 tons in the period, but has since restarted production as of January 9th. And while Greens Creek and Keno Hill helped to bring up the rear with increased contribution year-over-year, Greens Creek saw slightly lower throughput and grades in Q4 while Keno Hill's throughput and grades were down sequentially to ~19,700 tons at 31.7 ounces per ton of silver and 4.2% lead/zinc (Q3 2023: ~24,600 tons at 33 ounces per ton of silver and ~4.9% lead/zinc).

Greens Creek Mine - Google Earth

Digging into the results a little closer, the weaker Q4 was not surprising, with lower production expected at Casa Berardi due to the closing of the East Mine and transition to open-pit mining which impacted overall grades. Meanwhile, Lucky Friday was expected to see limited contribution in the period while it completed underground repairs which included developing a new secondary egress with a ~490 meter ramp and ~90 meter vertical escapeway.

Finally, Hecla noted that mined tonnes were lower than planned at Keno Hill due to delays in infrastructure construction that contributed to lower development rates. The latter resulted in sub 300 ton per day throughput rates, well below planned rates of 400 to 550 tons per day at this asset. Fortunately, 2024 is expected to be a better year in what's expected to be a turnaround year, with production of 2.7 to 3.0 million ounces of silver, up from just ~1.50 million ounces of silver production last year.

Hecla Mining Annual Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to the annual results, silver production was roughly flat year-over-year at ~14.3 million ounces, a disappointing result given that it came into 2023 with a fourth operation in Keno Hill after its 2022 acquisition at rock-bottom prices. As noted previously, this was due to Lucky Friday spending the back half of 2023 offline due to a fire at its #2 shaft. The result was that production at Lucky Friday slipped to ~3.09 million ounces (FY2022: ~4.41 million ounces) and also impacted overall lead production, with significantly lower throughput (~231,100 tons vs. ~356,900 tons) in a year the company was expecting record throughput previously with a targeted run rate of 425,000 tons per annum.

As for gold production, it fell to just ~151,300 ounces (FY2022: ~175,800 ounces) despite a year with higher gold grades at Greens Creek (0.09 ounces per ton of gold vs. 0.08 grams per ton of gold) that helped to boost gold production at this flagship asset. The trend in lower gold production is expected to continue as Casa Berardi transitions to solely an open-pit mine, with production from the West Mine set to end in mid-2024.

Rackla Gold Property - ATAC Resources

Although these results were well below expectations, it's worth looking at the bigger picture. For starters, Keno Hill is expected to enjoy silver production of 4.4+ million ounces per annum, triple the ~1.5 million ounces produced last year.

Second, this was an extremely difficult for Lucky Friday with production of just ~3.1 million ounces of silver, but this is a mine that's a lower-risk operation due to its new underhand closed bench mining method, and production is expected to come in closer to ~5 million ounces per annum going forward.

Third, while the Casa Berardi may be weighing on gold production medium-term, we will see significant growth at the end of the decade once the Principal and West Mine Crown Pillar pits which are much higher grade come online.

Finally, Greens Creek continues to be a consistent cash flow generator (~$122 million in mine-site free cash flow in FY2023) and the company could see further growth with its acquisition of the Rackla Gold Property (Rau and Nadaleen projects) in the Yukon, which are Carlin-style and carbonate replacement/skarn discoveries.

So, while 2023 was a tough year with production coming in well below guidance (~14.3 million ounces of silver produced in FY2023 vs. ~16.7 million ounces expected at midpoint), this is a company with a potential path to ~45 million silver-equivalent ounces per annum (~20 million ounces of silver) within its portfolio, with the potential for further growth if it develops a new mine in the Yukon or looks at opportunistic M&A in a market ripe with opportunities in Tier-1 and Tier-2 ranked jurisdictions.

Financial Results

Looking at Hecla's financial results, Q4 revenue slid year-over-year to $160.7 million (Q4 2022: $194.8 million), with this related to lower silver production at Lucky Friday which offset higher average realized metals prices. Meanwhile, operating cash flow fell significantly to ~$0.8 million (Q4 2022: ~$36.1 million) on the back of lower production at higher costs. Unfortunately, the annual results weren't much better, with revenue up marginally year-over-year to $720.2 million, operating cash flow down year-over-year to ~$76 million due to higher ramp-up and suspension costs and unfavorable working capital changes, and free cash flow was negative due to higher capital expenditures (~$224 million vs. ~$149 million).

Hecla Mining Quarterly Revenue & Average Realized Silver Price - Company Filings, Author's Chart Hecla Mining Annual Operating Cash Flow, Capital Expenditures & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

These are not the results we might have expected from one of the sector's higher-margin producers, but I think it's tough to judge Hecla on what was a tough year across the portfolio for three of its four operations. In addition, while the higher gold price helped in 2023 ($1,939/oz vs. $1,803/oz), the silver price didn't provide much help with is still sitting near the lower end of its multi-year range at an average realized price of $23.33/oz. However, with significantly higher silver production year-over-year (17.0 million ounces at the mid-point) and higher realized metals prices thus far, we should see Hecla's free cash flow improve materially, with the potential for the company to generate over $50 million in free cash flow at spot prices, while operating flow should more than triple to ~$250 million.

Costs & Margins

As for costs and margins, Greens Creek had another impressive year with ~9.73 million ounces of silver produced at industry-leading costs of $7.14/oz )(FY2022: $5.17/oz) on the back of higher gold production and record throughput. However, Hecla's consolidated silver AISC increased year-over-year to $11.76/oz (FY2022: $10.76/oz) and came in significantly higher in Q4 ($17.48/oz vs. $13.78/oz) due to lower grades at Greens Creek and higher sustaining capital. Fortunately, the higher costs were offset by the higher average realized silver price of $23.33/oz, with AISC margins coming in at $11.57 in FY2023 (~50%) vs. $10.77/oz (~50%) in the year-ago period.

As for its gold segment, it didn't fare as well, with AISC margins coming in at [-] $109/oz, down from $30/oz in the year-ago period due to lower production at Casa Berardi. The good news is that costs are expected to decline year-over-year to ~$1,860/oz, and margins will improve overall if the gold price can hold onto its recent gains.

Hecla Mining AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart Hecla 2024 Guidance - Company Website

As for consolidated silver AISC, 2024 is expected to be a higher cost year as was 2023, with Hecla calling out higher labor and maintenance costs at Greens Creek. However, its FY2024 silver cost guidance of $13.75/oz at the midpoint still places Hecla's costs well below its peer average and this is despite relatively depressed prices for zinc which could provide a nice boost from a by-product credit standpoint if they can recover in the coming years (FY2024 cost guidance based on $1.20/lb zinc).

Finally, while silver AISC will likely be up year-over-year for Hecla, the silver price looks to be trying to wake up from a multi-quarter slumber and this should help to maintain the company's ~50% AISC margins if it can spend most of the year above the $25.00/oz level combined with the benefit of higher by-product credits from gold. In fact, cost guidance is based on much lower gold prices ($1,950/oz), and gold has just broken out from a massive base, with it looking the most bullish it has in over a decade since its last base-on-base breakout in 2009.

Hence, while 2023 was a rough year for Hecla from a financial standpoint with Greens Creek being the only mine generating significant mine-site free cash flow, 2024 and 2025 should be significantly better years for the year company, especially once its ultra high-grade Keno Hill Mine starts producing at a 1.0+ million ounce quarterly rate. Let's dig into Hecla's valuation below:

Gold Price Long Term Chart - StockCharts.com Zinc 10 Year Chart - DailyMetalPrices.com

Valuation

Based on ~625 million shares and a share price of $4.4, Hecla trades at a market cap of ~$2.75 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.30 billion. This leaves Hecla trading at a premium to its estimated net asset of ~$2.38 billion (~1.16x). Meanwhile, the stock is trading at ~11.6x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates of $0.38, a discount to its 10-year average of ~14.0x operating cash flow. And while Hecla may appear expensive on a relative basis if we look at the stock compared to its peers like SilverCrest Metals (SILV), Endeavour Silver (EXK), and Coeur Mining (CDE), this is largely because of its superior jurisdictional profile (United States/Canada), its higher margin and grade profile relative to peers, and a longer weighted-average mine life across its operations.

And while Hecla has nowhere near the track record of sector leaders like Alamos Gold (AGI) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), it checks some of the same boxes (a multi-asset miner operating out of top-ranked jurisdictions), making it one of the safer ways to add silver exposure to one's portfolio.

Hecla Mining Valuation & Margins vs. Peers - FinBox

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 13.0x cash flow and 1.40x P/NAV and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see an updated fair value for Hecla of US$5.20. This points to an 18% upside from current levels, suggesting that Hecla could make a run at its Q4 2023 highs if it were to trade up towards its estimated fair value.

That said, while I see further upside in Hecla over the next year, I continue to see more compelling value setups in names like B2Gold (BTG) and i-80 Gold (IAUX) which I believe to have between 80% to 180% upside to fair value, respectively, making them more attractive buy-the-dip candidates if I were looking to put more capital to work in the precious metals sector, with i-80 Gold currently trading at less than 0.30x P/NAV. In summary, while I see Hecla as a top five way to get exposure to silver, I think there are more attractive bets at this moment elsewhere in the precious metals space.

i-80 Gold Weekly Chart - TC2000

Summary

Hecla had a tough year in 2023 and 2024 is likely to start off slow with production still in the ramp-up phase at Keno Hill and Lucky Friday working to ramp up to full capacity after a restart in early January. On a positive note, metals prices have swung in the company's favor to offset any dip in production and we should see a return to positive free cash flow this year for the company.

From a bigger picture standpoint, Hecla Mining Company is ramping up production towards 20+ million ounces of silver at the right time as silver looks like it's trying to wake up from a multi-quarter slumber. While Mexican producers deal with a persistently strong Mexican Peso that is impacting costs, Hecla is in a much better position from a margin standpoint and is not desperate for acquisitions like its shorter reserve life peers. So, for investors looking for a stable growth story with exposure to silver, I see Hecla as one of the better buy-the-dip candidates in the silver space.