If the Fed is sending a message to the market that it is willing to let inflation run hot and wants to cut interest rates regardless of inflation hitting its 2% target, it seems only natural that commodity prices will rise from current levels.

Oil and gasoline appear to be the two commodities that could have significant run-ups. Both have fallen sharply since peaking in mid-2022 and, for the most part, appear to be in a bottoming process, especially if the Fed is in the mood to let risk-on assets run rampant.

The expectation for rising oil and gasoline is also probably why the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is testing its all-time high again for a fifth time. Perhaps this is when the XLE breaks out to higher levels.

Technical Breakout Approaches

Technically and fundamentally, it would make sense for the XLE to break out and push higher, mainly depending on where oil and gasoline prices go. For the XLE, it is now the fifth time it has hit resistance at around $93.20, and all it would take is a breakout move at that level to see the ETF rise significantly.

If this fifth attempt to breakout succeeds, then it seems as if we could see the XLE rally significantly, perhaps to as high as $120, when measuring the distance between resistance and the lower uptrend.

2 Big Players

Of course, Exxon and Chevron make up the bulk of the XLE's holdings, so for the XLE to continue to push higher, Exxon and Chevron will need to rise. Exxon accounts for nearly 23% of the XLE, and Chevron almost 17%, with these two stocks accounting for an almost 40% weighting in the ETF.

Oil and Gasoline May Have Further To Climb

One could argue that with the Fed signaling rate cuts to the market, financial conditions will not get tight enough to bring inflation back to target. That would be good for things like gasoline and oil. It is probably why oil appears to have put in a double bottom and has a relative strength index that is trending higher, suggesting the commodity has solid upward momentum. Significant resistance will not come again until $94, with a push to $94 really opening the door to a much larger rally.

On top of that, gasoline prices look strong after bouncing off a support level of around $2.00, and no significant resistance until around $3.00. If prices reach $3.00, things could get real interesting, because the next important resistance would not be until $3.20, and then $3.85.

Given how highly correlated oil and gasoline are to the XLE, it would seem to make sense that the ETF would be a big beneficiary of rising oil and gasoline prices. For that matter, Exxon and Chevron would benefit, too, given their sizes within the fund.

The significant risk here is that the higher oil and gasoline go, the more likely it is that inflation measures, such as the CPI, will begin to rise. While the Fed may be willing to tolerate higher inflation rates, it does mean that the Fed will be accepting of accelerating inflation, and so one would think that we still need to pay very close attention to a change in the posture of the Fed.

However, if the Fed talks about rate cuts, commodities like oil and gasoline could benefit.