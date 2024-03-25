PM Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

TDVG strategy

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) was listed on 08/04/2020 with an objective of “dividend income and long-term capital growth.” It has an expense ratio of 0.50% and a dividend yield of 1.22%. It is an actively managed fund, which allows some flexibility in the strategy. On the downside, it lacks of transparency in comparison with index-based ETFs. Moreover, TDVG doesn’t disclose its holdings on a daily basis.+

As of writing, the website lists the top 10 holdings for 2/29/2024 (4 weeks ago) and the full holding list for 12/31/2023. However, a daily proxy portfolio is available, with a current overlap of 93.23% relative to the real portfolio. As described in the prospectus by T. Rowe Price, stock selection criteria include:

earnings and dividend growth;

current dividend yield;

sound balance sheet and cash flow;

leading market position;

valuation ratios.

During the most recent fiscal year, the fund’s portfolio turnover rate was 18.3%. The fund is almost exclusively invested in U.S. companies (about 95% of asset value), mostly in large and mega caps (80%). This article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Index (SP500), represented by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

TDVG portfolio

Like for the S&P 500, information technology is the heaviest sector. However, the fund is better-balanced: technology, healthcare, industrials and financials weigh between 15.5% and 19.8%. Other sectors are below 9%. Compared to the benchmark, the fund underweights technology, consumer discretionary, and almost ignores communication. It overweights mostly industrials, and to a lesser extent healthcare, consumer staples, financials and materials.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: T. Rowe Price, SSGA)

The top 10 holdings of the proxy portfolio, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, have an aggregate weight of 27.4%. Microsoft and Apple weigh almost 11% together, but risks related to other individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7.01% 22.94 38.78 36.77 0.70 AAPL Apple, Inc. 3.85% 9.20 26.81 26.22 0.56 GE General Electric Co. 2.39% 3751.46 20.96 38.18 0.18 V Visa, Inc. 2.32% 22.06 33.12 28.57 0.73 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.14% 34.18 12.12 12.26 2.34 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 2.10% -16.40 135.56 61.66 0.67 CB Chubb Ltd. 2.09% 74.20 11.71 11.78 1.35 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.87% 12.57 20.55 17.65 1.53 ACN Accenture PLC 1.84% 1.57 30.59 27.83 1.53 MCK McKesson Corp. 1.74% 1.15 24.14 19.29 0.47 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

Valuation ratios are close to S&P 500 values, and earnings growth is significantly inferior, as reported in the next table.

TDVG SPY Price / Earnings TTM 23.16 24.84 Price / Book 4.35 4.36 Price / Sales 2.51 2.85 Price / Cash Flow 17.49 17.06 Earnings growth 14.29% 21.01% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected using these metrics (more info at the end of this post). I have scanned the proxy portfolio with these quality metrics. I consider that risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With these assumptions, only 3 stocks out of 102 are risky and they weigh about 1.4% of asset value, which is an excellent point. Moreover, based on my calculation of aggregate metrics reported in the next table, portfolio quality is superior to the benchmark.

TDVG SPY Altman Z-score 4.80 3.70 Piotroski F-score 6.29 6.17 ROA % TTM 10.10 7.24 Click to enlarge

Historical performance

Since inception, TDVG has underperformed the S&P 500 by 9% in total return, but it shows shallower drawdowns, as plotted below.

TDVG vs SPY since 8/10/2020 (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.28 to $0.46 per share between 2021 and 2023: this 64% growth rate in two years is far ahead of the cumulative inflation (about 10%, based on CPI).

TDVG distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Historical performance

The next table compares characteristics of TDVG and four large cap dividend growth ETFs:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

TDVG NOBL DGRO VIG SCHD Inception 8/4/2020 10/9/2013 6/10/2014 4/21/2006 10/20/2011 Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.35% 0.08% 0.06% 0.06% AUM $399.94M $12.16B $26.73B $91.40B $55.29B Avg Daily Volume $2.26M $55.63M $92.37M $203.46M $290.90M Yield TTM 1.22% 2.03% 2.32% 1.78% 3.37% Div. Growth 3 Yr CAGR 59.69% 5.22% 8.36% 11.39% 8.56% Holdings 106 69 423 318 104 Top 10 27.40% 16.66% 26.55% 32.11% 39.30% Turnover 18.00% 22.00% 30.00% 12.00% 28.00% Click to enlarge

TDVG has the highest fee and is the smallest and least liquid fund of this group. It has the lowest yield, but the highest 3-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns since TDVG inception. SCHD is leading the pack, closely followed by TDVG.

TDVG vs. Competitors, since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Nonetheless, TDVG has been the best performer over the last 12 months:

TDVG vs. Competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF is an actively managed fund with selection criteria based on dividend growth, quality and valuation. It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. TDVG is close to the S&P 500 regarding valuation, inferior in earnings growth, and superior in quality. TDVG is on a good track: it is among the best of its peers in total return since its inception, and its 3-year dividend growth rate is much higher. On the downside, the yield is low and the fee is high.