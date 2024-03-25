Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIF And Credit Funds: Make My Day, Call It 'Junk'

Mar. 25, 2024 5:06 PM ETApollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)ARDC, KIO, SPY
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • "Junk" may be a misnomer, but it helps deter many investors, keeping demand lower and cash yields higher for loan and bond asset classes that have solid long-term records.
  • Many equity investors who swear they'd never buy "junk," actually own mid-cap and small-cap stocks that are issued by these same "junk" companies, but as equity, are much riskier.
  • Apollo Tactical Income Fund, #1 in its class for the past 10 years, is one of many "all-weather" credit funds that generate solid cashflow from "junk" year after year.
  • One big advantage of credit investing comes later, when retired investors, who need to extract cash every year, don't want to be stuck selling stock in a down market.
Young Boy Businessman Catching Falling Money

Income Investor Enjoying The Cash Flow

RichVintage

Credit Investing: Make My Day, Call It "Junk"

Some of my favorite holdings are "credit investments." This includes, especially, corporate loans, high-yield bonds, and business development companies ("BDCs"), whose primary business is making corporate loans and bonds. My goal, to the extent possible, is to earn an "equity return" of 9-10%, which is the

When I introduced the Income Factory ten years ago I was quickly labeled a heretic. Now, many of my 16,000 followers, readers of The Income Factory® (McGraw-Hill, 2020), and members of Inside the Income Factory say they sleep better through market downturns as they "create their own growth" and free themselves from being fixated with market ups and downs.

Here are some comments:

  • "Learned the hard way how exceptional the Income Factory is"
  • "As close to investment management heaven as one can get."
  • "Continues to be a killer bargain."
  • "Slept better through the bear market"

Click here to learn more.

Thanks,

Steven Bavaria

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
15.87K Followers

Steven Bavaria has 50 years of international banking and credit, journalism, and investing experience. A graduate of Georgetown University and New England School of Law, he was an executive at Bank of Boston and Standard & Poor's. His Income Factory® philosophy, outlined in his book “The Income Factory”, is designed to maximize cash income with peace of mind in all market environments.

Steven's Inside the Income Factory investing service lets hundreds of members learn and implement an Income Factory strategy alongside him. The Income Factory creates its own growth by reinvesting and compounding the "river of cash" generated by its high-yielding portfolio.  That income continues to grow through all sorts of markets - up, down, or sideways. Other features include a chat room, model portfolios, and ongoing insights into Steven's personal portfolio and his view of current economic and market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF, ARDC, KIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AIF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News