Income Investor Enjoying The Cash Flow RichVintage

Credit Investing: Make My Day, Call It "Junk"

Some of my favorite holdings are "credit investments." This includes, especially, corporate loans, high-yield bonds, and business development companies ("BDCs"), whose primary business is making corporate loans and bonds. My goal, to the extent possible, is to earn an "equity return" of 9-10%, which is the historical average annual total return of an equity portfolio over the past century. (For example, the S&P 500 ETF "SPY" has earned a total return averaging 10% per annum over the past 31 years since its inception.)

What I like about credit investments is that I can earn most or all of my total return target in the form of cash distributions (i.e. from interest payments), and - unlike equity investing - I do NOT have to depend on capital gains for most or all of my total return. This makes the returns from credit investing more stable and predictable than returns from equity.

For example, Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF), which is one of my favorites among the many credit funds I own, pays an annual distribution yield of 11%. If that's all I ever get, and the fund's stock price never goes up one penny, I will be totally happy.

An 11% distribution yield plus 0% capital gains equals an 11% Total Return, just as much as a stock that pays a yield of only 2% and earns 9% in capital gains. For reference, the S&P 500 average yield is slightly less than that, at 1.5%; so to earn its lifetime average 10% total return, SPY needs to achieve an average capital gain of over 8% per annum.

That's a tall order, and involves a certain amount of investor hand-wringing during the years SPY does NOT hit the 8% capital gain target; as well as in the other years when it has to earn even more than 8%, in order to make up the difference.

During years when SPY is down in price, my credit portfolios are likely down in price as well. The difference is that when SPY or other equity portfolios are down, all the investor receives is that puny dividend yield of 1 or 2%, which isn't much consolation if their portfolio is down or dropping. Meanwhile my credit funds, like Apollo's AIF, are cranking out their steady distribution yields of 9-10% or more (11% currently in AIF's case). And they are not just paying out hefty dividends; they are actually earning them, with current cash interest income.

In AIF's case, the fund's Net Investment Income (which is the cash interest it receives from its portfolio minus fund expenses) covers its cash distributions by 109%. That means the fund doesn't have to touch any of its investment capital (i.e. the portfolio's portfolio holdings at the beginning of the period) in order to pay us the 11% cash distribution.

That core portfolio can go up or down in market value throughout the period and it won't affect its ability to pay us the "river of cash" in dividends that we can (if we choose) reinvest and compound to grow our income at 11% per annum. I have often called a fund's "Net Investment Income" (or "NII") its "business as usual income" because it is the cash its portfolio generates regardless of whether the portfolio market value goes up or down.

By contrast, most equity investments have no "business as usual income" other than their small 1-2% yields, and have to depend on more volatile and less predictable capital gains as their normal means of generating a return for investors. (Exception: utilities and real estate, for example, generate somewhat higher yields and are a bit less dependent on capital gains than typical growth stocks, although their market prices are vulnerable to downturns too, as we've seen recently).

Extra Advantage During Down Markets

Credit investing has an additional advantage during down-market periods. When market prices drop, we can grow our income even faster because we're able to reinvest and compound our "business as usual" Net Investment Income at bargain prices and higher yields than previously, before the price drop. That means investors see their income streams actually growing faster when prices are dropping than when they are flat or rising.

This is what makes it so much easier, psychologically, for many credit investors to hold tight during market price declines, as they see the cash continuing to flow into their portfolios month after month at a 10 or 11% rate, and can use it to increase their economic wealth (i.e. their income) even if their portfolio is at a temporary paper loss. Economists have known for generations that it is income over time that gives investment assets their "economic value" and eventually is captured by efficient markets in the prices of the assets. So long-term investors know if they focus on growing their income, the markets will eventually catch up. (Don't believe me? Check this out.)

Patient equity investors can do the same thing: sit and wait for a turnaround (which historically has always come, eventually). But for many equity investors, sitting around patiently for a year or two waiting for that turnaround to come can be very hard to do when you're only collecting a "trickle of cash" at 1-2%, while they wait; rather than a 10-11% river of cash, like a credit investor.

Case Study: Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has been the top-rated closed-end fund (#1 of 16 for Total Return on both Market Price and Net Asset Value) in the senior corporate loan sector for the past ten years, per CEF Data. But it is only one of many attractive funds in the corporate credit sector, many of which we own in our model and personal portfolios.

AIF has earned an average annual total return of 7% over the past 10 years, 8.8% over the past 5 years, and 24% over the past year. The 5 and 10 year returns reflect the zero-interest rate environment for most of the past decade, when the "risk-free base rate," to which the credit spread was added, was negligible and most credit funds (senior loans and high yield bonds) typically earned only in the mid-single digits.

The last couple of years have seen an upsurge in credit investing of various types, as higher base rates and a "higher for longer" rate outlook have lifted both recent and expected returns.

One key to Apollo's success has been the "tactical" in its investment charter. It describes itself on its web-site:

The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities.

So it doesn't have to be just a senior loan fund, or just a high-yield bond fund, etc. As an experienced credit shop, Apollo can go in whatever direction makes sense given current conditions in the credit markets. This makes them similar to some of the other flexible-mandated credit funds I own, like Ares Dynamic Credit (ARDC) and KKR Income Opportunities (KIO).

"Senior loans" means corporate loans to non-investment grade companies that are almost always (1) secured by collateral (often most or all of the tangible assets, trademarks and good will of the company), and (2) floating rate (i.e. based on SOFR, which replaced LIBOR recently) and re-set every month or quarter. "Corporate bonds" means high-yield bonds of non-investment grade companies; generally fixed rate for between 5-10 years.

Non-investment grade means rated BB+ and below, and is often referred to as "junk," which is a bit of a misnomer since the majority of all corporations are non-investment grade, and the asset class has a good performance record and is pretty capable of being modeled and projected over time, especially in comparison to equity.

In the current iteration of its "tactical" strategy, AIF's portfolio consists of:

75% senior secured corporate loans,

17% high yield corporate bonds, and

7.5% CLO debt

0.2% equity/other.

AIF also reports on its portfolio in terms of how much is "private credit" versus how much is more public, or broadly syndicated; with 40% listed as private and 60% public.

Private credit has gotten a lot of attention recently, as the media and many investors have "discovered" it after the banking sector challenges of a couple years ago. But private credit has been around a long time, and I spent a couple years writing about it just over 30 years ago during my brief post-banking mini-career as a financial journalist. At that time it was called the "private placement" market and it consisted mostly of insurance companies that invested directly in corporations, by-passing the publicly under-written bond market. Today insurance companies are still big players, along with other institutional investors, including closed-end funds for retail investors like us.

One interesting aspect of the private credit market is the role of private equity firms, who own many of the companies that borrow in the private market, and who have close relationships with firms like Apollo, KKR and Ares, who can then source many of their credits directly from the PE firms that own and sponsor the borrowing companies. This means the PE firms, who have enormous skin-in-the-game themselves via their ownership positions, have a huge incentive to work closely with the lenders if any loans to the firms they sponsor should get into trouble. Having that sort of close relationship to the parent of your borrower can make a big difference in helping to keep your borrower out of default to begin with, or in "working out" the loan if it should go into default or bankruptcy.

Private credit is typically but not always, secured by collateral, which sets it apart from ordinary public high-yield bonds, that are usually unsecured. In AIF's case, its private credit is 98% secured by first liens. The 60% of its portfolio labeled "public" is mostly broadly syndicated loans, so it is also secured, as well as floating rate.

The advantage of being secured is that lenders with first-lien collateral tend to recover about 60% or more when loans default, which means a "headline" recession-level default rate of, say, 5% would only result in losses of about 40% per defaulted loan, so your portfolio loss in that case, after recoveries, would be 40% times 5%, or 2%. If you were earning a yield of 10% on your high yield credit portfolio, and suffered a credit loss of 2% after suffering 5% defaults, your 2% net loss would be fully absorbed by your yield (knocking it down from 10% to 8%, for the year), and wouldn't even touch your principal. Meanwhile imagine what that same recession would likely have done to equity markets.

Bottom Line: Junk Is Not So Junky

Those of us who have been involved in the corporate credit market for our careers often get a kick out of the term "junk" that was first applied to non-investment grade bonds when they were introduced back in the 1980s. Before then non-investment grade corporations could only borrow directly from banks, and the only publicly underwritten and traded bonds were for investment grade issuers. Investment grade companies seldom default and the interest rates on these bonds were very low (and continued to be for many decades). As a result, when you bought these bonds, which were for long terms, like 10 to 30 years, you were actually making an interest rate bet, not so much taking a credit risk.

With the advent of high yield bonds, investors could actually make credit investments rather than interest rate bets. Maybe these credits are "junky" compared to the traditional large, investment grade corporates, but we get paid real returns for taking these credit risks, rather than the minuscule returns you get paid for taking interest rate risks on long-term bonds. And when you look at the historical averages, as discussed above, the returns have been steady and attractive.

Even in the "great recession" of 15 years ago, default rates only got up to about 11%. That meant even if a typical unsecured bond only recovered about 40% (i.e. lost 60%) when it defaulted, the portfolio loss an investor would have taken would have been 60% on the 11% of their portfolio that defaulted. That's 60% times 11%, which equals less than 7%. Perhaps that would have knocked out a sizable portion of one year's income, but would not have touched principal. Also, during times of economic and financial stress and angst, secondary market prices of healthy loans and bonds go way down, so you can then use your principal repayments to buy new loans at 60-70 cents on the dollar and collect big capital gains when they repay a couple years later at maturity at 100 cents.

As we have shown with AIF and our other credit investments over many years, being able to collect our high cash distributions, year after year, regardless of whether market prices go up or down, allows us to grow our cash income steadily, as well as sleep well at night through all sorts of markets.

[Note: I love it when investors call these loans and bonds "junk" and often say they'd never touch them because they are so, so risky. That helps drive demand down for the funds that own them, and helps increase discounts on their prices. The dirty little secret that most equity investors are surprised to learn, is that most of them already have stocks in their portfolio that are much riskier than these so-called "junk bonds." I ask them whether they own "mid-cap" and "small-cap" stocks (or funds) and almost all equity investors say "yes" they do. Then I point out that virtually all mid-cap and small-cap companies are rated "non-investment grade." So the mid-cap and small-cap companies whose stock these investors own are the very same companies whose loans and bonds are labeled "junk." Of course that stock is worthless if the companies fail to repay their loans or bonds. So the loans and bonds these investors say they'd "never buy" are actually senior on the balance sheet, and therefore less risky, than the stock down below them that the investors already own. Just saying..............]

Retirees Get Another Advantage

But retirees get an additional advantage. As we discussed earlier, there is no "right way" to invest for the long term, as long as you are consistent and disciplined. Whether you invest in equity, and sit patiently through the ups and downs over the years, while your stocks grow in value by reinvesting the small dividends and accruing the capital gains in the "good years" when you get them; or whether you do it through a high-yield "income factory" strategy that relies solely or largely on reinvesting large distributions, both strategies ultimately get you to the same place in the long run.

But once you reach that point where you need to take out some cash every year to live on, then it can make a big difference which of those strategies you've adopted. Let's suppose, for illustration, that you're 65 or 70 years old, have retired, and need to extract 6% per year from your portfolio to help pay for your personal living expenses.

Case 1: If you are a high-yield, income-focused investor, your portfolio is probably earning you a yield of 9-10% per annum. Regardless of what the market value of your portfolio does throughout the year - whether it goes up, down or sideways - you can take 6% out of the 9-10% that your portfolio is yielding, keep it to live on, and still have 3-4% to reinvest to keep growing your income stream. All without even touching the capital base that you started the year with, and which you are actually increasing (i.e. buying additional "machines" for your income "factory") by reinvesting the 3-4% of your yield. Bottom line, whether that capital base (i.e. your portfolio) shows paper gains or losses in market value throughout the year is irrelevant to how much income it produces; in fact, when it drops in price, your reinvestment rate (for the 3-4% you reinvest) actually increases, growing your income stream for next year a little faster than the previous year.

Case 2: Contrast that with a retiree who has grown his/her portfolio over the years with a typical equity strategy (indexing, "dividend growth", etc.) where their cash distribution has been 1% or as much as 3% or even 4%, depending on the types of equity they owned. When they reach a point where they need to extract, say, 6% per year out of their investment portfolio, they are in a more challenging position. Suppose their portfolio has been distributing 3% per annum in cash (more than most); then they are still dependent on selling off part of their capital position each year to meet that requirement. Liquidating part of your portfolio each year to meet your cash needs is fine when the market is rising, since after doing so you still have more capital to start the next period than you started the current period with. But having to sell off capital to meet your cash needs during market downturns is a real bummer. That means you have less capital to start the next period with, which means less cash from future dividends, and - even more important - less capital in future periods to benefit from the next upturn when it comes.

So an equity growth-dependent strategy can be very dangerous to a retired investor who needs to extract regular income from their position for the next 15-20 years (Remember, 70-75 may "feel" old at first when you reach it, but you still have another decade or two ahead of you if you're going to reach your 90s, and you want to be solvent when or if you do!)

For that reason, many investors who are quite happy and successful with their indexing and/or other equity growth strategies over many years, still consider switching over to more of an income-focused strategy once they start extracting the cash on a regular basis; precisely because they don't want to find themselves having to "eat their seed corn" during down-market years.