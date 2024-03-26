Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SMLF: A Small Cap ETF Beating The Benchmark, But Lagging A Few Peers

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF implements a multi-factor strategy based on momentum, quality, value, and volatility.
  • The SMLF ETF is well-diversified across sectors and holdings.
  • SMLF has outperformed the Russell 2000 benchmark since its inception but has lagged behind some other factor-based small-cap ETFs in recent years.

SMLF strategy

iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) started investing operations on 4/28/2015 and tracks the STOXX U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor Index. It has 863 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.15% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.54%.

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.38K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

