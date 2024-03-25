Photovoltaic panels on solar rooftop of Florida commercial building for producing clean ecological electrical energy. Renewable electricity with zero emission concept Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars and references are made to the stock trading on the TSX.

The Story So Far

Emera Incorporated (EMRAF, TSX:EMA:CA) has some quality assets in well-regarded jurisdictions. With 6 highly regulated utilities and $7.3 billion in revenues, the company has lined investor pockets with steady dividends.

Emera Presentation

Investors get extremely excited when they see a dividend growth story. Emera has certainly delivered that growth, and the slide deck still is looking for 4%-5% through 2026.

Emera Presentation

We get very excited when we see a "sustainable" dividend growth story. That was not our first impression (or our second for that matter), and we began with Sell ratings. Price corrected, and we gave an upgrade to the stock near the October 2023 lows.

Seeking Alpha

We look at the Q4 2023 results, our expectations for 2024, and tell you why the company may have to dial things down on the dividend growth side fairly quickly.

Q4 2023

Emera had a moderate miss in Q4 2023, and adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents was well below consensus of 73 cents a share. Worse, it was miles below the Q4 2022 number of 93 cents a share. That Q4 2022 did include a litigation settlement benefit of 17 cents, but even excluding that, Emera's results dropped year-over-year. Full year numbers came in at $2.96 per share, handily falling short of the 2022 figure of $3.20 ($3.03 ex-litigation benefit). Results were fine across the Canadian spectrum, but the U.S. side (especially Florida Electric Utilities) was weak, and Emera is still feeling the impact of regulatory lag across the U.S. Management was still confident in the outlook for 2024 and beyond, and the recently approved rate hikes will help with that. As CFO Gregory Blunden said during the conference call:

Our fourth quarter results were not what we had planned due in large part to increased financing costs across the business and unfavorable weather in Florida. The impact of weather reduced Tampa Electric's contribution to EPS by $0.02 to $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter of last year. However, we remain confident in the health and stability of our business and our ability to deliver earnings per share growth in 2024 and beyond, supported by our strong rate base growth. With the constructive Peoples Gas rate case results now behind us and both Tampa Electric and New Mexico gas rate cases occurring in 2024, I expect the business will continue to strengthen over the next couple of years.

Outlook

If you look at how consensus analyst estimates are shaping up, it is clear that the analysts are not extrapolating the weakness much beyond Q4 2023. Estimates for 2024 have dropped (you can see the decline just after the results), but nowhere near what they would be if analysts thought the quarter was indicative of longer term problems.

Data by YCharts

What is more problematic for Emera is that the dividend payout ratio is now well past the dangerous territory. Emera paid $2.788 in the trailing 12 months.

Data by YCharts

The latest quarter sets the payout ratio at over 90% assuming that the EPS projections are met.

Seeking Alpha

In general, you want utilities paying around 60%, so they have the flexibility to use excess cash flow for deleveraging during stressful times. At 90%, you are pretty much on a hope and prayer. This, too, could be sustainable, if we had two conditions in place. The first would be if these were trough earnings, designed to rapidly accelerate up. We have zero confidence in that, and Emera's numbers are likely to move up slowly. We project $3.30 for 2025 and consensus is at $3.40. Assuming Emera sticks with its old dividend growth story, payout ratio will likely worsen in 2025 based on our numbers as earnings increase less than the dividend rate.

The second condition is if Emera had the headroom to allow leverage to move up while earnings were less than stellar. Here, we have the opposite case. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is over 6.0X and the three Musketeers have an unanimous opinion.

Emera Presentation

Both Moody's and S&P ratings are the last rung before junk land. Yes, S&P's senior unsecured issuance is one grade higher, but the room here is fairly small. Emera has been using its massive DRIP participation to try and bridge the gap.

Emera Presentation

That has increased shares outstanding and further increased the cost of equity.

Data by YCharts

What Emera needs to do is a solid asset sale. But any kind of asset sale used for deleveraging (as in getting debt to EBITDA back under 5.5X) would play havoc with the earnings picture.

Verdict

Emera Incorporated stock looks cheap. At 15X earnings with a 6.0% dividend yield, you cannot say that you are buying into any bubble here. But where would things stand if we normalized the earnings picture? Any sizeable asset sale (and they would have to be sizeable to take the negative outlooks off), would push earnings well below the dividend. They will have to reset the dividend at that point. You are not going to appease the rating agencies by deleveraging and then paying more than 100% of your earnings out. This reset will likely be closer to $2.00 a year in annual dividends. Emera Incorporated would get an "Extreme" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Author's Scale

This rating signifies a 50-75% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. So when all is said and done, you are looking at a P/E of 17.75X ( we have assumed $2.70 in base earnings) and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Most likely the market will smash this lower at the time, closer to $40.00 per share. We maintain our hold rating due to the risks outlined and would get more constructive post the dividend cut.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.