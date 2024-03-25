Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walmart: A Premium P/E On This Discount Retailer

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.67K Followers

Summary

  • A mixed February Retail Sales report highlights potential weakness among US consumers as we head into the second quarter, though the jobs market remains solid.
  • Walmart continues to execute well with rising earnings and industry-leading positioning, but investors are confronted with a high earnings multiple.
  • Walmart's technical situation is strong, with a solid uptrend and potential for higher prices ahead - I highlight key price levels to watch ahead of key corporate events.
Prince Frederick, Maryland USA

Alexander Farnsworth

The February Retail Sales report was mixed. While there was a spending bounce back last month, negative revisions underscore potential emerging weakness among US consumers. That sentiment was largely echoed in earnings reports and outlooks from Nike (NKE) and

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.67K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News