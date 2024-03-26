That One Chart I Cannot Stop Thinking About

SrdjanPav

Coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

I have to admit I think about markets and investments all the time.

However, there’s this one chart I cannot stop thinking about, as it’s such an important chart to keep in mind whenever we make an investment decision.

Before I decided to write this article, I came across the tweet below.

Twitter/X

As we can see above, the main takeaway is that stocks are always a good investment.

Investors who bought every time the market ran hot in the past are still making money. That’s obvious, as the S&P 500 (SP500) is trading at an all-time high.

Mathematically, that means that every single S&P 500 index investment in the past is now profitable.

So far, so good.

Essentially, I agree with the thesis that “time in the market beats timing the market.” In fact, I would make the case that most people are better off gradually buying index funds.

That said, for the people who like to manage their own funds, I don’t believe that we should make the case that buying red-hot all-time highs comes without risk – not unless you have a life expectancy of at least 150 years.

As we can see below, major crashes often take considerable time to recover.

The August 1929 crash took more than 25 years to recover.

The December 1972 crash took seven years and eight months to recover.

The August 2000 crash took almost seven years to recover.

The October 2007 crash took five and a half years to recover.

That’s bad.

Do you know what’s even worse?

The numbers above do not include inflation.

Looking at the table below, we see that when adding inflation, the time to recover increases substantially!

GoldSilver.com

The recovery period of the 1972 crash doubled to more than 14 years!

The same goes for the August 2000 crash.

The post-Great Financial Crash recovery was extended by “just” six months because the market enjoyed subdued inflation for a while.

That really helped.

This brings me to the chart I cannot stop thinking about.

The inflation-adjusted S&P 500.

Multpl.com

As we can see above, when adjusting the S&P 500 for inflation, we encounter multiple periods of prolonged sideways trends.

For example, investors who bought stocks in the early 1900s were still breakeven in the early 1950s.

Investors who bought in the 1960s were hit by elevated inflation in the 1970s and a nominal stock price decline that took more than 14 years to recover.

Unlucky investors who bought stocks during the Dot-com bubble also saw more than 14 years without real gains.

These numbers are very serious, especially for my generation.

I’m 28 (Leo).

I started following the market in 2010. Like most people my age, I have never encountered elevated inflation – at least not on a prolonged basis.

While I have little doubt that a lot of older (read: more experienced) investors have been through a lot of cycles, most younger investors have only seen endless gains in tech stocks and dovish central banks.

Expecting this to continue is a massive risk that most may underestimate.

Be Prepared – Here’s What I’m Doing

I don’t know what the future will look like.

Nobody does.

Not even the smartest people in the world.

However, we can still have a thesis based on the outcome with the highest probability.

Hence, I always work on my “big picture” view before I start picking stocks.

On March 21st, I wrote an article for our Investing Group titled “The (Failing) Fight Against Inflation And 3 Fantastic REITs To Take Shelter.”

In that article, I covered the latest Fed press conference and explained why it looks like we could be in for a prolonged period of above-average inflation.

Here’s a quote from that article:

“With commodity prices being in an uptrend again, financial conditions being very loose, and the market betting on at least three rate cuts this year without any major headwinds from a Fed chair who is unwilling to appear hawkish, I believe I need to be protected against inflation.”

It seems that the market agrees with me.

The 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which measures the expected inflation over the next five years, has consistently hovered in the mid-2% range. Before the surge in inflation after the pandemic, it averaged roughly 1.5%.

TradingView - 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate

While I do not know what the exact inflation rates will look like and if a potential recession could cause a short-term decline to less than 2%, I expect that we are in a new environment of above-average inflation.

The 2009-2021 years seem to be over.

We do not have favorable labor market dynamics anymore, the shale revolution that provided low energy prices is over, the global supply chain reorganization is inflationary, and we have ongoing geopolitical issues that tend to be bullish for commodities and negative for global trade and globalization.

On top of that, the U.S. is dealing with a massive debt load.

As I wrote in a recent article, the odds are elevated that the U.S. may have to inflate its way out of inflation.

Wall Street Journal

So far, it looks like the U.S. is attempting to do just that, as the government is using deficit spending to fuel growth (and inflation) while the Fed is now communicating a dovish stance without being close to its 2% target.

With that said, there’s another problem.

Stocks are not cheap.

While I won’t make the case that we are due for a massive correction, we are dealing with a stock market that trades above 20x earnings.

In fact, six of the seven valuation measures used by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are above their 30-year average.

JPMorgan

Looking at the chart below, we see that valuations above 20x earnings are indicative of poor future results.

The scatterplot shows that once the market crosses that valuation threshold, we can expect 0-5% annual returns over the next five years.

JPMorgan

Although this is not a guarantee of poor returns, the odds of subdued returns are increasing.

When adding the chances of elevated inflation, we get a scenario where we may have to rethink how we invest.

So, what does this mean for asset allocation?

In my Investing Group article mentioned above from March 21st, I used the following chart, which shows that in times of elevated inflation, energy stocks are the best place to be – by a wide margin.

However, equity REITs aren’t bad, either.

The same goes for precious metals and mining stocks.

While these stocks have a lower probability of beating inflation, when they do, they do it by a wide margin.

Hartford Funds

Allianz Global Investors also researched this in 2022, when it found that companies in sectors that own and control physical assets perform best. This means that when inflation rises, the value of their assets and the goods they sell goes up.

They find that energy, consumer discretionary, materials, industrials, and financials perform best.

Allianz Global Investors

However, I need to add that investors should not blindly buy these sectors. After all, there are many different companies in these sectors.

When inflation rises, I’m very careful in the consumer sector, as elevated inflation tends to pressure purchasing power. That’s why stocks like Nike (NKE), which did very well after the Great Financial Crisis, are now struggling.

Generally speaking, investors should opt for value stocks.

Historically speaking, value stocks are the best places to be when inflation is high.

Allianz Global Investors

In six of the eight periods assessed by Allianz, value stocks had superior returns versus the market.

Here are three bullet points from Allianz (emphasis added):

“1. Although equities may suffer a short-term downturn when inflationary expectations increase, they are generally viewed as a good “hedge” against inflation in the long term.

2. Companies in the energy and materials sectors have historically had a positive correlation with inflation, which means the value of their assets and the prices of their products tend to increase as inflation rises.

3. Within sectors, some companies are in a better position to increase prices and pass their increased costs on to consumers – and active asset managers can seek to identify these companies by closely following changes in sales and profit margins.”

In light of these developments and findings, I have shifted my focus to value stocks since last year.

On top of that, I’m also buying growth at a reasonable price, as I am far enough from the official retirement age to keep buying growth.

However, my focus has been on value.

I have aggressively added to energy stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which is a low-cost producer in Canada. It has a focus on special dividends. After reaching its leverage target, it distributes 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

I also bought Antero Midstream (AM) in January. This company owns the midstream assets of Antero Resources (AR). It yields close to 7%, has a well-covered dividend, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, and growth opportunities that pave the road for future dividend growth. I believe this stock could hike its dividend to 9-10% in the years ahead.

I made the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) my LARGEST investment. This company owns land in the Texas Permian, the best oil basin in the United States, where it benefits from oil, gas, and water royalties, in addition to making money from every step tied to the drilling process – including pipelines. Here's an article we wrote.

I’m also buying real estate. This includes Extra Space Storage (EXR), which is America’s largest self-storage provider. While it suffers a bit from weakening consumer sentiment and elevated operating costs, it has a very efficient business model and assets in prime locations.

While some REITs may struggle with elevated inflation and sticky rates, I really like REITs with healthy balance sheets, pricing power, and a good valuation. This includes VICI Properties (VICI), Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), and others.

I’m also buying more Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere & Company (DE) on weakness, as I like how these two businesses benefit from elevated commodity prices. CAT benefits when industrial metals are expensive, as miners will likely buy more equipment. Deere benefits from elevated agriculture crop prices, as it boosts farm income.

On top of that, I’m looking into buying gold assets. In this case, I prefer Franco-Nevada (FNV), which is a gold streamer. It provides mines with funding in exchange for the right to buy a portion of their production at a discount.

This makes it a gold play with very high margins and subdued operating risks.

Generally speaking, I want companies with pricing power, healthy balance sheets (I’m not making any exceptions), and business models that are hard to replicate. I want wide-moat businesses that will do well when inflation is elevated, as it could come with other economic headwinds as well.

Even better, if I’m wrong and inflation comes down, I still own good assets. None of the assets I just listed will (likely) turn into worthless assets.

If I’m completely wrong, I will likely underperform the market. However, it won’t likely be by much.

Given my longer-term thesis, I like my odds.

Needless to say, going forward, I will give you a lot more investment ideas from companies that fit my criteria.

Takeaway

In navigating today's market environment, it's key to keep an eye on the bigger picture.

Odds are inflation will remain higher for longer, which means the years ahead may be very different from the years between 2009 and 2021.

Even worse, given the lofty valuation of the stock market, it makes sense to focus on value investments, which have a history of performing well in these environments.

Additionally, focusing on companies with robust balance sheets and wide-moat business models ensures resilience against economic uncertainties.

By prioritizing asset quality and maintaining a diversified portfolio, investors can navigate market fluctuations and position themselves for long-term success amidst evolving market conditions.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.