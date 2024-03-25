3 Value ETFs With Strong Returns And Upside Potential

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Value exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, offer investors diversified exposure to cheaply valued stocks. Three of these have particularly strong returns, strategies, and fundamentals.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) which focuses on U.S. companies with particularly strong free cash flow, or FCF, yields. COWZ's strategy is solid and has led to outperformance in the past.

The Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV), which focuses on cheaply valued U.S. small-caps. AVUV has outperformed in the past too, as have most other Avantis value ETFs.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV), focusing on a select number of cheap large-caps. CGDV has the strongest performance track-record of these funds, but the shortest one too.

The three value ETFs above have strong performance track-records, fundamentals, and are buys.

COWZ - Cash Cow ETF

Strategy and Portfolio

COWZ is an equity index ETF, investing in the 100 companies with the highest FCF yields within the Russell 1000 index, a broad-based U.S. equity index. Holdings are weighted by FCF, capped at 2.0%. Quick summary of the fund's strategy.

COWZ

Largest companies and industry exposures are as follows:

COWZ COWZ

Compared to the S&P 500, COWZ is significantly overweight energy, consumer discretionary and materials, while being underweight tech and financials.

Etfrc.com

Industry tilts are reflective of differences in industry FCF yields. As an example, energy yields are higher than average, as the industry focuses on returning cash to shareholders over CAPEX. On the other hand, tech yields are lower than average, as industry share prices and valuations are higher.

COWZ's focus on FCF is relatively rare amongst value funds, and, in my opinion, a positive. Earnings can be massaged, accounting book values rarely conform to actual market prices, but cash flow doesn't (easily) lie, and is generally an accurate measure of a company's financial performance. Focusing on companies with strong FCF yields seems like a fantastic idea, in my opinion at least.

Valuation Analysis

COWZ's 8.6% FCF yield is quite high on an absolute basis, and more than twice that of the Russell 1000 index. Similar results for other valuation metrics relative to the S&P 500.

Morningstar - Table by Author

Strong FCF yields should underpin strong long-term returns.

Cheap valuations could lead to significant capital gains and returns too, assuming these normalize.

Cheap valuations boost the impact of any dividends and buybacks too. Focusing on companies with strong FCF yields helps in this regard, insofar as companies with strong FCF yields generally have significant dividend and / or buybacks (what else would they do with all that cash).

Performance Analysis

COWZ's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund slightly outperforming the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 since inception. Relative performance is improving, with the fund moderately outperforming these past five years, significantly so these past three.

COWZ

In my opinion, COWZ's outperformance was due to the effectiveness of its underlying investment strategy. Focusing on companies with above-average FCF yields should result in market-beating returns, and that has, in fact, been the case.

It is also important to mention that COWZ has outperformed in spite of a challenging environment for value stocks. This makes the fund's strong performance all that more surprising, and beneficial for investors.

Key Differentiator

I last covered COWZ here.

AVUV - Actively-Managed U.S. Small-Cap Value ETF

Strategy and Portfolio

AVUV is an actively-managed ETF focusing on U.S. small-cap value stocks. The fund is reasonably well-diversified, with investments in 748 different holdings. Largest of these are as follows:

AVUV

Compared to its benchmark, AVUV is overweight consumer discretionary and energy, underweight healthcare and real estate. Industry tilts are much less aggressive than those of COWZ, with more balanced overall industry exposures.

AVUV

AVUV is a simpler ETF, targeting a specific equity market niche.

Valuation Analysis

AVUV is an incredibly cheap fund, across most relevant valuation metrics. AVUV is a bit cheaper than COWZ, and that most other value ETFs too.

Morningstar - Table by Author

As is the case for COWZ, AVUV's cheap valuation could lead to significant capital gains and returns and boosts the impact of any dividends and buyback.

Unlike COWZ, AVUV's underlying holdings do not leverage their cheap valuations in any way, at least not more than average.

Performance Track-Record

AVUV's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund slightly outperforming the S&P 500 since inception. Returns have been consistently good too, especially compared to broader value ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Avantis has a suite of value ETFs targeting other markets and sectors, most of which have outperformed, some matched, their respective benchmarks too. More on this here.

In my opinion, the above is due to the strength and effectiveness of the strategies employed by Avantis. One fund outperforming could be due to luck or favorable market conditions, close to a dozen means a successful strategy.

Key Differentiator

AVUV's key differentiator is the consistency and breadth of its performance. Returns are consistently strong, outperformance relative to the S&P 500 common. The same is true for most other Avantis value ETFs too. The opposite is true of most value ETFs, which have tended to underperform.

I last covered AVUV here.

CGDV - Large-Cap Equity ETF With a Value Tilt

Strategy and Portfolio

CGDV is an U.S. large-cap equity fund with a slight dividend and value tilt. It focuses on dividend-paying large-cap U.S. companies, excluding smaller companies, as well as those that do not pay a dividend. It currently invests in 50 companies, with reasonably well-balanced sector weights.

CGDV

Overall, most of CGDV's holdings are S&P 500 components, but most components are not included in the fund. So, think of CGDV as sampling the S&P 500. Specific figures are as follows:

Etfrc.com

Due to the above, expect the fund to perform much more in-line with the S&P 500 than COWZ or AVUV.

Valuation Analysis

CGDV tilts towards value, with below-average scores on most valuation metrics. Valuations are much higher than those of AVUV and COWZ, and not significantly lower than those of the S&P 500.

Morningstar - Table by Author

CGDV's cheap valuation could lead to some capital gains moving forward, and somewhat boost the impact of any dividends and buybacks.

Performance Track-Record

CGDV's performance track-record is quite great, with the fund moderately outperforming the S&P 500 and most of its peers since inception, and for most time periods.

Data by YCharts

CGDV's performance track-record is also incredibly short, with inception in early 2022. Said period does include a small equity market cycle, with equity market losses and value outperformance during 2022, equity market gains and value underperformance during 2023. Still too short to meaningfully analyze, however.

Key Differentiator

CGDV's key differentiator is its performance track-record. It is both the strongest and shortest one of its peers. Due to its length, I much prefer COWZ and AVUV. Other investors might disagree.

I last covered CGDV here.

Conclusion

COWZ, AVUV, and CGDV are three strong value ETFs, and buys.