You Don't Have To Take Excess Risk To Beat The Market

Anytime that I post a portfolio update, it becomes clear that many, many retail investors don’t believe that it’s possible to beat the market consistently.

There’s always a cohort of incredulous readers in the comment sections of those pieces who can’t quite grasp the fact that an average Joe like me could beat the S&P 500 (SP500) consistently.

In this report I’ll discuss how I've done this and the steps that I’m taking, moving forward, to reach my retirement goals as fast as possible (within my relatively conservative risk profile).

It’s Not Impossible To Beat The Market

Honestly, I don’t think that most of the naysayers, regarding my performance, are haters or trolls. Instead, I think they’re just sad people who’ve lost hope, having bought into the idea that professional money managers have been selling them for years (or decades): that they’re doomed to underperform if they don’t pay some fancy financial adviser high fees.

I’m here to say, that’s not the case.

As I’ve said many times before, you don’t have to be a genius or some sort of trading wizard to beat the market.

You don’t need an Ivy league degree (I don’t have one). Heck, I didn’t even study Economics in college. Hard work (research) and temperament (staying rational at all - or at least, most - times) are going to be the most important factors regarding outperformance.

Instead of falling prey to fear and greed, which often inspire investors to buy high and sell low (instead of correctly doing the opposite), staying calm, and ultimately, investing throughout market volatility, is a common theme that I see amongst the greatest investors of all time.

Simply put, data proves, again and again, that it’s impossible to time the market.

Therefore, time in the market is nearly always going to trump stylistic and sophisticated trading strategies.

All you have to do to beat the S&P 500 is be slightly above average.

You just have to win a few more times than you lose.

And the good news is, if you own blue chip dividend growth stocks like I do, the numbers work out in your favor.

To beat above-average, you just have to own above-average companies over the long-term.

No, Wall Street isn’t a rigged casino. The stock market isn’t the bad guy. On the contrary, I continue to believe that investing in blue chip US companies is the simplest and easiest way for lower and middle class Americans to climb the social ladder.

Over the long-term, wonderful dividend growth companies have proven their ability to outperform.

When highlighting this fact, I love citing the Hartford Funds study from a couple of years ago, The Power of Dividends, which showed that over the last 3 decades, dividend initiators and growers were the best performing groups of stocks in the S&P 500 (by a wide margin).

Hartford Funds

With graphics like that in mind, it’s very easy for me to simply buy and hold blue chip dividend growers, selectively reinvest the dividends each month, and watch my wealth compound consistently.

Another misconception, when it comes to potentially beating the market (and becoming exceedingly rich over the long-term), is that investors have to swing for the fences.

Sure, if you got lucky and bought something like Bitcoin in its early days and have the discipline/patience to hold on over the years, you’ve done it. You crushed the market. You won the game that we’re all playing here in terms of investing for retirement and the pursuit of financial freedom. Congratulations and enjoy your yacht.

Since Opening Day is right around the corner, I’ll stick with this baseball analogy. Anyone who’s a fan of the game knows that sluggers who try to knock the ball out of the park often strike out.

Get rich quick schemes rarely work. As anyone who’s lost their shirt after placing bets with extraordinarily high risk/reward trade offs can tell you, if these schemes were truly reliable, then we’d all retire early.

But, that rarely happens because it takes time for the compounding process to work.

Thankfully, big speculative bets like that aren’t necessary to get rich.

Actually, I’d argue that taking outsized risk with overly speculative stocks (or assets) is a great way to underperform and ultimately doom retirement plans.

If you don’t believe me, Google the names Ronald Reed, Slyvia Bloom, or Grace Groner.

These are all perfect examples of Main Street residents who became very wealthy individuals because of the power of Wall Street compounding.

Maybe you’re an outlier. Maybe you have a knack for identifying asymmetric opportunities that could result in millions of dollars in short order. If so, kudos to you.

I’m not here to tell anyone else what to do with their money. Truly, I wish everyone who buys risk assets the very best of luck. I hope that we all achieve our financial goals and dreams.

But as for me…I’m content to get rich, slowly, but surely, owning blue chips.

Hitting The Accelerator Without Taking Excess Risk

With all of this being said, I’d be lying if I didn’t wish that I could retire tomorrow.

Don’t get me wrong, I truly enjoy portfolio management.

As a former athlete, investing is my new source of competition.

Every day, I wake up and go up against the rest of the market and I don’t run the risk of popping the Achilles tendon that years of running has practically destroyed.

But, I’d love to be able to spend more time with my wife and kids.

I’d love to be able to spend my days pursuing artistic passions as opposed to researching stocks.

And I’d love to turn off the alarm clock (sleeping in is one of my guilty pleasures…because yes, I truly do sleep well at night with overweight equity exposure).

So, how am I trying to accelerate my journey towards financial freedom?

As you might have guessed…not by buying into highly speculative growth stocks.

No, instead, I’m increasing the compounding potential of my portfolio by focusing my investment dollars into blue chip compounders that have monopolistic traits, wide competitive moats, sound valuations, and double digit fundamental growth outlooks.

A great example of a high growth stock that dominates its industry trading with an attractive valuation attached right now is Booking Holdings (BKNG).

I’ve written about this company twice recently (here and here) so I won’t go into great detail here again.

But in short, this is a proven compounder (BKNG has produced double digit EPS growth during 18 out of the last 20 years) that continues to offer strong growth potential (right now, consensus EPS growth estimates during 2024, 2025, and 2026 are 15%, 16%, and 17%, respectively) that is trading for just 20.7x forward earnings.

Give me a blue chip like this with 15%+ growth prospects trading with a ~20% multiple any day.

BKNG’s 10-year average P/E ratio is 25.8x.

In the event of multiple expansion via mean reversion, BKNG would be a $6,000+ stock in less than 3 years, offering a total return CAGR north of 21%.

FAST Graphs

Even if we don’t see mean reversion here and BKNG shares continue to trade for ~20x consensus earnings expectations by the end of 2026, then we’re still talking about a double digit total CAGR that would result in a ~$4,750 share price.

Either way, I’ll be a happy camper. And when you add in my expectations for 10%+ dividend growth…well, what’s not to like?

FAST Graphs

Another wonderful company trading for a fair price right now (in my humble opinion) is Zoetis (ZTS).

I just published a focus-ticker article on Zoetis breaking down my bullish outlook in detail. I called it My Favorite Healthcare Stock. So, once again, I won’t go into great detail here, but I will quickly break down the company’s fundamentals and total return outlook.

ZTS has posted double digit EPS growth during 8 out of its 11 years as a publicly traded company. What’s more, the stock has a perfect annual EPS growth record since being spun off from Pfizer (PFE).

It doesn’t get any more reliable than 100% and moving forward, analysts expect to see ZTS continue to compound its EPS higher with growth expectations of 9%, 12%, and 12%, during each of the next 3 years, respectively.

After selling off by nearly 15% on a year-to-date basis, ZTS shares trade with a 29.1x forward P/E ratio.

Yes, that’s lofty. But, it’s below ZTS’s 10-year average P/E ratio of 31.7x. Furthermore, looking at a long-term chart of this stock, since the start of 2017, ZTS has rarely dipped below the 30x threshold.

I believe that BKNB shares offer investors an attractive margin of safety. ZTS, on the other hand, appears to be an example of a wonderful company trading for a fair price.

But, when a blue chip like this is posting double digit annual growth, fair is all an investor needs to produce above-average returns.

Assuming that the 30x level continues to serve as strong support for ZTS shares and that’s where they trade over the coming years, then we’re looking at a stock with 10%+ total return potential.

FAST Graphs

And, if ZTS experiences multiple expansion via mean reversion back up to that 31.7x level, then the total return CAGR rises to 12.5%.

You’re never going to hear me complain about a stock that compounds my wealth at a 12.5% rate. That’s especially the case when it provides reliably growing dividends like ZTS (which has increased its dividend every year since 2013).

Last week I bought more ZTS at $168.86. Two other blue chip compounders that I bought alongside ZTS were UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Elevance Heath (ELV). Looking at the numbers, I believe that both of these health insurance/managed care stocks offer double digit total return potential.

I added to my UnitedHealth Group position at $492.84 because after its recent sell-off from $550 down to the $480 level, I felt as if the sentiment surrounding shares got too negative.

UNH is dealing with a major cyber attack right now which has disrupted the healthcare payments industry for weeks. But, I haven’t seen any major downward revisions with regard to UNH’s EPS and I suspect that this is going to prove to be a one-time issue (and not something systemically wrong with the company).

Only time will tell if I’m right in that regard, but for the time being, UNH’s consensus earnings-per-share estimates for 2024 is $27.76, which would represent 10% y/y growth.

6 months ago, UNH’s 2024 consensus EPS estimate aws $27.96. So, it appears that recent headwinds have hurt the fundamental outlook of the company, but not by much.

During the last 6 months, UNH’s EPS estimate has fallen by 0.7%. During this same period of time, UNH’s share price is down by roughly 4.4%. To me, this represents an irrational response by the market, and therefore, an opportunity.

As you can see below, UNH’s recent sell-off has pushed downs down to the ~19x P/E level.

I’ve marked this multiple on the chart with a pink line and looking backwards, we see that outside of the COVID-19 crash in early 2020, this 19x level has served as very strong support for shares since the start of 2017.

FAST Graphs

This doesn’t mean that UNH’s P/E ratio can’t go lower. But, seeing strong support like this gives me peace of mind when buying shares. I don’t expect to see another one-in-a-century pandemic anytime soon and therefore, the risk/reward at this valuation level is appealing to me.

What’s more, 19x is not only a support level, but also a discount to UNH’s 10-year average P/E ratio of 20.2x.

Looking forward, if we see mean reversion back up to that 20x level and UNH meets analyst expectations during the next several years, then we’re looking at a stock with the potential to provide investors buying today with a nearly 15% total return CAGR.

FAST Graphs

If we don’t see mean reversion and shares continue to hover around the 19x level, then UNH’s return profile is still attractive.

A 19x multiple on consensus 2026 EPS (plus the company’s growing dividend payments) would represent a total return CAGR of 13.70%.

Either way, I couldn’t be happier with these double digit total return prospects, which is why I bought the dip on UNH last week.

Unlike UnitedHealth, Elevance Heath (one of its major peers in the health insurance space) is trading near all-time highs.

It has been on a nice run during 2024, up by 8.6% on a year-to-date basis.

And yet, despite this strong share price performance, I still believe that shares are attractively valued.

ELV’s P/E multiple is much lower than UNH’s at 15.1x.

Elevance doesn’t have the same size/scale as UNH, nor a margin profile which is as attractive; however, it’s still a great business that has posted positive annual EPS growth during 19 out of the last 20 years and it passes all of my blue chip compounder screens.

FAST Graphs

I think 14x forward is a fair price to pay for ELV shares (15x is probably fair in the present, but I’m happy to discount forward estimates a bit).

ELV’s 2024 consensus EPS estimate is currently $37.14 (slightly higher than its $37.05 consensus estimate from 6 months ago).

15 x $37.14 = $520.

I bought shares at $514.63, representing a slight discount to my fair value target.

But once again, because of the quality metrics here, I don’t require a wide margin of safety to buy shares. I’m happy to pay a fair price for ELV because even without a steep discount, the company’s reliable growth points towards a solid total return outlook.

Assuming ELV hits its double digit growth estimates moving forward and shares continue to huge the 15x level (which, as you can see above, has been pretty consistent during the last decade), then we’re looking at a stock that can provide investors with a nearly 13% total return CAGR between now and 2026.

FAST Graphs

I don’t think 15x is too much to ask for a company with 11-12% EPS growth potential and I’m very happy with a 13% CAGR.

To me, ELV’s risk/reward remains attractive, which is why I recently added to my position.

Conclusion

There’s so sure things in the equity markets. That’s especially the case when we’re talking about 10%+ returns. But, when I look at the fundamental growth prospects of these 4 companies, alongside their current valuations, I feel confident about their abilities to provide market-beating returns moving forward.

My strategy, with regard to beating the S&P 500, isn’t to speculate on high growth moon shots. Instead, all I have to do is select the highest quality blue chips when they’re trading with fair valuations attached, own them over the long-term, and let their compounding do the work for me moving forward.

I don’t want to own all 500 stocks in the S&P 500. I want to own the best of the best components of the index and that’s what I believe I’m doing by allocating cash towards shares of BKNG, ZTS, UNH, and ELV.

As time moves on, valuations will shift. These stocks may become overvalued. But, others will sell-off and replace them at the top of my watch list.

Buying fairly valued (or better yet, undervalued) blue chips takes work. It requires monitoring the market on a consistent basis. But, I think the rewards are worth the time/energy investment.

The larger and larger my portfolio gets, the bigger and bigger impact an S&P 500 beat has on my wealth.

Even if I’m only beating the S&P 500 index by a few percentage points a year, those gains add up over time. They accelerate my journey towards financial freedom. And, by owning only the best of the best companies, I’m able to sleep well at night, knowing that my portfolio offers strong growth prospects and relatively tame downside risks because quality tends to outperform during bear market periods as well.